US military strikes ‘drug boat’ in Eastern Pacific: 2 dead as Trump’s new cartel strategy ramps up

The military has not provided evidence that any of the vessels were carrying drugs. The strikes have ramped up again in recent weeks.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 9, 2026 07:45 AM IST First published on: May 9, 2026 at 07:38 AM IST
US-TRUMP-CARTELSUS Southern Command released this footage of a strike on May 8, 2026, that it said killed 2 people on a vessel, and left one survivor, in the eastern Pacific. (Photo: X/@Southcom)

Two people were killed and one survived after the US military hit a suspected drug-trafficking boat in the eastern Pacific on Friday.

Video shared by US Southern Command on social media shows a dark, boat-shaped object followed by a blast and a column of fire over the water. SOUTHCOM said it immediately contacted the Coast Guard to start search-and-rescue operations for the survivor.

The strike came days after the White House confirmed on Wednesday that President Donald Trump had approved a new counterterrorism strategy making the elimination of drug cartels in the Western Hemisphere the administration’s top priority.

The Trump administration’s campaign of blowing up alleged drug-trafficking vessels in Latin American waters, including the eastern Pacific and the Caribbean Sea, has gone on since early September and killed at least 193 people in total.

The military has not provided evidence that any of the vessels were carrying drugs. The strikes have ramped up again in recent weeks.

At the same time, Trump has sought to press regional leaders to work more closely with the US to target cartels and take military action themselves against drug traffickers and transnational gangs that he says pose an “unacceptable threat” to the hemisphere’s national security.Critics, meanwhile, have questioned the overall legality of the boat strikes. 

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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