US military strikes ‘drug boat’ in Eastern Pacific: 2 dead as Trump’s new cartel strategy ramps up

US Southern Command released this footage of a strike on May 8, 2026, that it said killed 2 people on a vessel, and left one survivor, in the eastern Pacific. (Photo: X/@Southcom)

Two people were killed and one survived after the US military hit a suspected drug-trafficking boat in the eastern Pacific on Friday.

Video shared by US Southern Command on social media shows a dark, boat-shaped object followed by a blast and a column of fire over the water. SOUTHCOM said it immediately contacted the Coast Guard to start search-and-rescue operations for the survivor.