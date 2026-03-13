US military says it has lost a refuelling aircraft in Iraq ‘during Operation Epic Fury’; rescue effort under way

US Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refuels a US Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet over the middle east during Operation Epic Fury. (Photo: @CENTCOM)

A US military refuelling aircraft crashed in western Iraq while taking part in operations linked to the war with Iran, with rescue efforts under way, according to US Central Command.

The aircraft involved was a KC-135 tanker used for aerial refuelling. The incident happened during the US military campaign known as Operation Epic Fury.

US Central Command said the crash did not result from hostile fire or friendly fire.

“Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One aircraft landed safely while the other went down in western Iraq,” the command said in a statement posted on X.

U.S. Central Command is aware of the loss of a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft. The incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury, and rescue efforts are ongoing. Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 12, 2026

The military described the aircraft that went down as “a loss” and said rescue operations were continuing.

“More information will be made available as the situation develops. We ask for continued patience to gather additional details and provide clarity for the families of service members,” Central Command said.

According to the Associated Press (AP), a US official speaking on condition of anonymity said the second aircraft involved was also a KC-135 refuelling tanker.

The tanker crash is the fourth publicly known aircraft loss linked to US operations against Iran since the war began on February 28.

Earlier, three US F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti forces during fighting in the region. All six crew members on those aircraft ejected safely and were later recovered.

Seven US troops have been killed in combat during the conflict so far. Around 140 American service members have been wounded, including eight seriously, according to the Pentagon.

KC-135 aircraft have been used by the US Air Force for decades to refuel other military planes in flight. Some missions also carry additional crew or passengers depending on operational needs.

We’re getting some initial reaction from US lawmakers on the crash of a US refuelling aircraft in western Iraq.

Democratic Congressman Jim Himes tells BBC Newsnight it is still “very early” to determine what caused the incident, adding he hopes the crew that was onboard is safe.

“This is part of the inevitable cost of a conflict. Even the best military doesn’t operate without accidents and that’s what appeared to have occurred here,” he says.

“We pray for the safety of the crew, but this is the cost that is to be paid when a nation goes to war.”

