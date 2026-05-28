US military blows up suspected drug boat in eastern Pacific, killing two; video shows moment of explosion

The US military hit a vessel suspected of transporting drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Wednesday (May 27), killing two men.

US Southern Command released video footage on its official social media handle, showcasing a boat resting on the water before being struck by an explosion, with smoke and flames rising from the vessel afterwards.

“On May 27, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Two male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed,” US Southern Command said in a post on X.