Indian-origin candidates in US midterms 2026: Who is running, and where?

The US midterm elections take place on Tuesday, November 3, and results are expected from midday on November 4. Voters will pick all 435 members of the House of Representatives, 35 of the 100 senators and 36 state governors. Early voting has started in many states, and ballots were opened on Monday in Texas and Florida’s Palm Beach County.
Several Indian-American candidates are in the race, in Texas, Florida, Arizona, Ohio, New York and Los Angeles. Some are running for the House or the state Legislature, and others for governor, attorney general and mayor. The vote is the last big test of US President Donald Trump’s term before the 2028 race begins.
When the midterms take place and what is at stake
The midterms are held halfway through a president’s four-year term. Voters choose their local representatives, many senators and governors, and the result decides which party leads Congress.
Republicans now control both chambers. The House has a one-seat Republican majority (219 seats to 214, with two vacant seats), and Republicans hold 53 of the 100 Senate seats. Democrats need 51 seats to take the Senate.
The New York Times average of polls puts Trump’s approval rating at about 37 per cent. It added that the Cook Political Report and other groups expect Democrats to win back the House, while the Senate is closer. In the last 80 years, the president’s party has lost seats in 18 of 20 midterms.
Podcast producer Tim Watkin said the result “will change the balance of power in America”. If Republicans lose badly, he said, Democrats will be able to question Trump as never before in this term.
Indian-American candidates in Texas and Florida
- Texas, House district 47: Democrat Pooja Sethi is in the race. A win would make her the first Hindu and the first Indian-American in the Texas Legislature, Mid-day said.
- Texas, House district 66: Democrat Sandeep Srivastava faces Republican Matt Shaheen, who chairs the House Elections Committee and won 61.1 per cent of the vote in 2024. Srivastava has a harder task. He lost a 2024 congressional race to Republican Keith Self, 62.5 per cent to 37.5 per cent.
- Florida, 22nd district: Democrat Pia Dandiya is up against Republican Casey Askar, and the race is close to a dead heat. Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball rate it a toss-up, while Inside Elections says it tilts Republican. Forecasts split, too. PollingForecast gives Dandiya a 56 per cent chance, and Call the Map gives Askar a 54 per cent chance. Early voting in Palm Beach County runs until November 1 at 28 sites.
Arizona, Ohio, New York and Los Angeles
Arizona, 1st District: Democrat Amish Shah faces Republican Jay Feely. On October 15, Inside Elections moved the race from toss-up to tilt Democrat. Cook rates it lean Democrat, and Sabato calls it a toss-up.
Ohio, governor: Republican Vivek Ramaswamy is running against Democrat Amy Acton, and early voting is underway. Acton has refused to debate him and told The Vindicator she would “never stand on a stage” with him. Ramaswamy told the paper he “was shocked”.
New York, attorney general: Republican Saritha Komatireddy is challenging Attorney General Letitia James. A poll ordered by her own campaign, reported by the New York Post, put James ahead 50.7 to 44.7. The last independent poll, by Siena in September, had James ahead 52 to 39. Early voting begins on October 24.
Los Angeles, mayor: Nithya Raman is challenging Mayor Karen Bass. Vote centres in Los Angeles County open on October 24.
Outside money in the races
Spending from outside groups is high in the two House races that are closest:
- Florida, Dandiya: The No Going Back PAC has spent about $3.8 million against her. Groups that back her, including Progressive Turnout Project, LCV Victory Fund and House Majority PAC, have spent more than $560,000.
- Arizona, Shah: About $7.6 million has been spent against him, led by $3.76 million from Safety & Affordability PAC.
- Donors: The super PACs that target Shah and Dandiya have not named their donors. Both moved to monthly filing in September, and their first reports, covering donors up to September 30, are due on October 20.
(With inputs from agencies)