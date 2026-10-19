Indian-origin candidates in US midterms 2026: Who is running, and where?

The US midterm elections take place on Tuesday, November 3, and results are expected from midday on November 4. Voters will pick all 435 members of the House of Representatives, 35 of the 100 senators and 36 state governors. Early voting has started in many states, and ballots were opened on Monday in Texas and Florida’s Palm Beach County.

Several Indian-American candidates are in the race, in Texas, Florida, Arizona, Ohio, New York and Los Angeles. Some are running for the House or the state Legislature, and others for governor, attorney general and mayor. The vote is the last big test of US President Donald Trump’s term before the 2028 race begins.