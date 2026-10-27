US midterms 2026: How results could affect H-1B visas, green cards for Indians

The November 3 US midterm elections are potentially shaped by President Donald Trump’s record-low popularity, voter frustration over the cost of living, and a fierce immigration crackdown by the administration, which will potentially determine whether Republicans can keep control of Congress or Democrats can gain power to challenge Trump.
The outcome of US midterms would determine who will be able to shape the future of immigration policy, which includes tightening of H-1B visa rules, employment-based green cards, and deportations. Republicans currently hold a majority in the House of Representatives and Senate, while Democrats need a net gain of four seats to take control in each chamber.
US midterms could shape future of H-1B visas, green cards
The election comes as the Trump administration has tightened H-1B visa and other immigration rules governing foreign workers’ permits. Earlier this month, the US government announced it would suspend Microsoft, Adobe, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and other major IT outsourcing companies and software makers from a key green-card programme known as the PERM (permanent labor certification) process.
Why Congress matters for H-1B visas
Who controls the House and Senate decides which immigration bills move, get rewritten or stall.
Becomes law
A bill becomes law only after it passes both the House and the Senate in identical form and is signed by the president, or a veto is overridden. Introduced bills are proposals only. Any bill not passed by the end of this Congress in January 2027 expires and must be reintroduced.
Where H-1B stands now
Sources: Congress.gov; Office of Sen. Dick Durbin; National Law Review; Kalshi News (balance of power, Oct 21); WION.Created by Aniruddha Dhar
Beyond restrictions introduced by the Trump administration, several congressional proposals could play a pivotal role in shaping the path forward for foreign nationals, especially Indians in the United States. Wisconsin Representative Glenn Grothman and Republican Senator Jon Husted introduced the Protecting American Workers Through H-1B Modernization Act in their respective chambers, which could “close an outdated loophole” that allowed H-1B dependent employers to bypass certain protections for American workers.
Proposed bill seeks to tighten H-1B employer exemptions
Under the current law, H-1B dependent employers, companies whose H-1B share of their workforce crosses a particular threshold, must declare that they first tried to hire American workers before sponsoring additional H-1B visas. However, the companies are exempt from the law if they attest that the H-1B worker earns at least $60,000 per year, or if the worker holds a master’s degree or higher.
Introduced in 1998, the $60,000 threshold was set with the intention to be twice the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) National Average Wage Index at the time. Republican Representative Grothman’s office said the original threshold, after adjusting for inflation, should be $140,000.
“American workers should come first in their own country. Employers should not be able to use a salary threshold established nearly three decades ago to bypass protections for qualified Americans. There is no excuse for leaving this threshold unchanged when it should have been raised years ago,” Grothman said.
Another bill proposes three-year pause on new H-1B visas
Another bill introduced by Republican Senator Tim Sheehy seeks to pause the issuance of new H-1B visas for three years and codify the $100,000 fee for certain H-1B petitions imposed by the Trump administration that was struck down by a federal court, PTI reported. The US Senator from Montana, Sheehy, said the United States should not be issuing visas that make it easier to undercut the rights of American workers.
“The H-1B programme was created to address workforce shortages for specialised, difficult-to-fill positions, not to displace qualified, hardworking Americans with cheaper, foreign labour. My legislation, the End H-1B Abuse Act, restores the programme to its original intent and puts American workers first by closing loopholes that incentivise abuse, strengthening guardrails and prioritising our national security interests,” the Republican Senator added.
What a Democratic victory could mean for Indian workers
However, even if Democrats wrest control of chambers in the upcoming November midterm elections from Republicans, it would not automatically overturn the proclamations or agency regulations passed by President Trump. For Indians closely watching the polls, the key issue would be whether the proposed H-1B restrictions, green card reforms, and other measures advance.