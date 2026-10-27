US midterms 2026: How results could affect H-1B visas, green cards for Indians

US midterm elections 2026 could influence H-1B visa restrictions, employment-based green card reforms and immigration policies affecting Indian professionals.

Written by: Nischai Vats
4 min readNew DelhiOct 27, 2026 04:10 PM IST First published on: Oct 27, 2026 at 03:44 PM IST
us midterm elections, h-1b visaFor Indians looking at the polls, the key issue would be whether the proposed H-1B restrictions, green card reforms, and other measures advance. (AI-generated image)

The November 3 US midterm elections are potentially shaped by President Donald Trump’s record-low popularity, voter frustration over the cost of living, and a fierce immigration crackdown by the administration, which will potentially determine whether Republicans can keep control of Congress or Democrats can gain power to challenge Trump.

The outcome of US midterms would determine who will be able to shape the future of immigration policy, which includes tightening of H-1B visa rules, employment-based green cards, and deportations. Republicans currently hold a majority in the House of Representatives and Senate, while Democrats need a net gain of four seats to take control in each chamber.

US midterms could shape future of H-1B visas, green cards

The election comes as the Trump administration has tightened H-1B visa and other immigration rules governing foreign workers’ permits. Earlier this month, the US government announced it would suspend Microsoft, Adobe, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and other major IT outsourcing companies and software makers from a key green-card programme known as the PERM (permanent labor certification) process.

 
US midterms 2026

Why Congress matters for H-1B visas

Who controls the House and Senate decides which immigration bills move, get rewritten or stall.

Nov 3Election day
435House seats on the ballot
53–47Senate now; Republicans also hold the House
After the vote, what if Congress is…Tap a scenario to see how a White House-backed immigration bill fares at each step.
 Likely to move Contested Can be blocked
1Bill is introducedHouse or SenateAny member can file a bill. Most never get past this stage.
LIKELY TO MOVEOpen to all
LIKELY TO MOVEOpen to all
LIKELY TO MOVEOpen to all
2CommitteeJudiciary CommitteesImmigration bills go to the Judiciary panels. The majority party chairs them and decides which bills get hearings and votes.
LIKELY TO MOVEAllies chair committees
CONTESTEDEach chamber guards its own agenda
CAN BE BLOCKEDOpposition sets the agenda
3House floor voteSimple majorityThe Speaker decides what reaches the floor. A bill needs a majority of members voting.
LIKELY TO MOVESpeaker schedules it
CONTESTEDDepends who holds the House
CAN BE BLOCKEDCan be kept off the floor
4Senate floor vote60 votes to end debateMost bills need 60 votes to beat a filibuster, so some support from the other party is usually needed.
CONTESTEDStill needs 60 votes
CONTESTEDStill needs 60 votes
CAN BE BLOCKEDCan be kept off the floor
5Both chambers agreeIdentical textHouse and Senate must pass the same wording. Any amendment sends the bill back for another vote.
LIKELY TO MOVEAllies settle differences
CAN BE BLOCKEDOne chamber can block or rewrite
CAN BE BLOCKEDUnlikely to get this far
6President actsSign or vetoThe president signs it into law or vetoes it. Two-thirds of both chambers can override a veto.
LIKELY TO MOVELikely to sign
LIKELY TO MOVESigns if it reaches him
CAN BE BLOCKEDVeto; override needs two-thirds

Becomes law

REMEMBER

A bill becomes law only after it passes both the House and the Senate in identical form and is signed by the president, or a veto is overridden. Introduced bills are proposals only. Any bill not passed by the end of this Congress in January 2027 expires and must be reintroduced.

Where H-1B stands now

Senate billH-1B and L-1 Visa Reform ActBipartisan bill from Dick Durbin and Chuck Grassley, reintroduced Sept 30, 2025: tougher wage and recruitment rules, priority for higher-degree STEM workers.Durbin press release
House billEnd H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026Introduced as H.R. 8443. Like every bill on this list, it must clear all six steps to take effect.Congress.gov
Not a lawThe $100,000 H-1B feeSet by presidential proclamation on Sept 19, 2025, not by Congress. A federal court in Massachusetts struck it down on June 8, 2026; that ruling is on hold pending appeal. Congress could write it into law or block it only by passing a bill.National Law Review

Sources: Congress.gov; Office of Sen. Dick Durbin; National Law Review; Kalshi News (balance of power, Oct 21); WION.

 Express InfoGenIE 
Created by Aniruddha Dhar

Beyond restrictions introduced by the Trump administration, several congressional proposals could play a pivotal role in shaping the path forward for foreign nationals, especially Indians in the United States. Wisconsin Representative Glenn Grothman and Republican Senator Jon Husted introduced the Protecting American Workers Through H-1B Modernization Act in their respective chambers, which could “close an outdated loophole” that allowed H-1B dependent employers to bypass certain protections for American workers.

Proposed bill seeks to tighten H-1B employer exemptions

Under the current law, H-1B dependent employers, companies whose H-1B share of their workforce crosses a particular threshold, must declare that they first tried to hire American workers before sponsoring additional H-1B visas. However, the companies are exempt from the law if they attest that the H-1B worker earns at least $60,000 per year, or if the worker holds a master’s degree or higher.

Story continues below this ad

Introduced in 1998, the $60,000 threshold was set with the intention to be twice the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) National Average Wage Index at the time. Republican Representative Grothman’s office said the original threshold, after adjusting for inflation, should be $140,000.

“American workers should come first in their own country. Employers should not be able to use a salary threshold established nearly three decades ago to bypass protections for qualified Americans. There is no excuse for leaving this threshold unchanged when it should have been raised years ago,” Grothman said.

Most Read
1US-Iran War: Report says Netanyahu wanted to attack Iran before elections, but Donald Trump refused
2Israel Election 2026 LIVE Updates: Polls suggest tight race between Netanyahu and his main rival
3US-Iran War Live Updates: Tehran agrees to more talks with Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey
4Israel election 2026 today: Will Netanyahu’s win or defeat affect India ties?
5Interactive: Netanyahu vs Eisenkot and the battle for 61 seats in Israel elections 2026
6Brazil Election Results 2026: President Lula elected for a fourth term, beating Flavio Bolsonaro in a knife-edge vote

Another bill proposes three-year pause on new H-1B visas

Another bill introduced by Republican Senator Tim Sheehy seeks to pause the issuance of new H-1B visas for three years and codify the $100,000 fee for certain H-1B petitions imposed by the Trump administration that was struck down by a federal court, PTI reported. The US Senator from Montana, Sheehy, said the United States should not be issuing visas that make it easier to undercut the rights of American workers.

“The H-1B programme was created to address workforce shortages for specialised, difficult-to-fill positions, not to displace qualified, hardworking Americans with cheaper, foreign labour. My legislation, the End H-1B Abuse Act, restores the programme to its original intent and puts American workers first by closing loopholes that incentivise abuse, strengthening guardrails and prioritising our national security interests,” the Republican Senator added.

Story continues below this ad

What a Democratic victory could mean for Indian workers

However, even if Democrats wrest control of chambers in the upcoming November midterm elections from Republicans, it would not automatically overturn the proclamations or agency regulations passed by President Trump. For Indians closely watching the polls, the key issue would be whether the proposed H-1B restrictions, green card reforms, and other measures advance.

Nischai Vats
Nischai Vats
twitter

Nischai Vats is a Deputy Copy Editor at The Indian Express. His work primarily covers US politics and visa and immigration policy, alongside broader international developments, with an emphasis on accuracy, verification, and clear explainers. Experience Nischai joined The Indian Express in May 2024 where he works on writing, editing, and refining high-impact stories for digital platforms. His role involves ensuring editorial consistency, factual accuracy, and clarity in coverage of complex policy-driven subjects. Earlier in his career, he worked across Indian digital newsrooms in reporting and editing roles, including stints at Inshorts, Newslaundry, Tiranga TV, and Catch News. His newsroom experience spans rapid digital publishing, ground reporting, and copy editing across national, civic, and policy beats. Expertise His core areas of focus include: US politics and governance: Coverage of American political developments, executive actions, and policy shifts. US visa and immigration policy: Reporting and editing stories on visa categories, regulatory changes, and immigration pathways affecting global audiences. Editorial accuracy and copy editing: Ensuring clarity, language precision, and verification in fast-paced digital news environments. Authoritativeness and trustworthiness Nischai's journalism is grounded in verified sources, official documentation, and clear attribution, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. His background across reporting and editing enables him to translate complex policy updates into reliable, reader-friendly coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments