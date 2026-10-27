US midterms 2026: How results could affect H-1B visas, green cards for Indians

The November 3 US midterm elections are potentially shaped by President Donald Trump’s record-low popularity, voter frustration over the cost of living, and a fierce immigration crackdown by the administration, which will potentially determine whether Republicans can keep control of Congress or Democrats can gain power to challenge Trump.

The outcome of US midterms would determine who will be able to shape the future of immigration policy, which includes tightening of H-1B visa rules, employment-based green cards, and deportations. Republicans currently hold a majority in the House of Representatives and Senate, while Democrats need a net gain of four seats to take control in each chamber.