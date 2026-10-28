US midterms 2026: What happens if Democrats take control of Congress?

US midterm elections 2026 could reshape Congress as Democrats seek control of the House and Senate, potentially expanding oversight of Donald Trump’s administration.

Written by: Nischai Vats
3 min readNew DelhiOct 28, 2026 06:55 PM IST First published on: Oct 28, 2026 at 06:30 PM IST
TRUMP, US MIDTERMPresident Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally at Dalton Municipal Airport in Dalton. (AP Photo)

Early voting has been underway for weeks ahead of the US midterm elections scheduled for November 3, when American voters will elect members of the House of Representatives and Senate and, in some states, governors. The poll is seen as a litmus test for President Donald Trump’s Republican Party, as surveys suggest November polls could jolt the ruling dispensation.

How Republicans and Democrats stand in Congress

Republicans currently control both chambers of Congress. In the House of Representatives, Republicans hold 218 seats to Democrats’ 214, with two seats vacant. In the Senate, Republicans hold 53 seats, while Democrats and two independents make up 47 seats. Democrats require 51 seats to take the Senate. Democrats would need to net four seats in each chamber to gain a majority in the narrowly divided chambers, reports stated.

 
US midterms · Nov 3

The balance of power

Republicans control both chambers. Here is the current split and how many seats Democrats need to take each one.

 
Democrats
 
Republicans
 
Independents
 
Vacant
 
Seats Democrats need
HouseMajority: 218
218 FOR MAJORITY     435seats
214DemocratsPlus 2 vacant seats
219Republican side218 Republicans + 1 independent who caucuses with them
Democrats need
+4    

4 more seats than they hold today to reach 218 of 435. Measured against the 215 seats they won in 2024, that is a net gain of 3.

All 435 seats are on the ballot. A simple majority of 218 controls the chamber; there is no tiebreaker.

SenateMajority: 51
51 FOR MAJORITY     100seats
47Democratic side45 Democrats + 2 independents who caucus with them
53RepublicansNo vacancies
Democrats need
+4    

A net gain of 4 reaches 51. A gain of 3 means a 50–50 tie, which Vice President JD Vance, a Republican, would break.

Only 35 of 100 seats are on the ballot; Republicans are defending 22 of them.

House vs Senate thresholds

 HouseSenate
Seats435100
Majority21851 (or 50 + the vice president)
On the ballotAll 43535
Democrats need+4 on today’s seats (net +3 vs 2024)Net +4
TiebreakerNoneVice President JD Vance (Republican)

Net gain = seats Democrats flip from Republicans minus any they lose. Figures as of October 26, 2026.

Sources: Kalshi News, Balance of Power (Oct 21, 2026); Congress Countdown (Oct 26, 2026); Ballotpedia.

Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar

What happens if Democrats win control of Congress?

If Democrats take one or both chambers of Congress after the midterm elections, they would eventually gain the authority to hold hearings, issue subpoenas, lead investigations, among others. A dramatically different political landscape would appear in the power corridors of Washington if Democrats seize control of Congress, USA Today reported.

Democrats will also be able to keep oversight of the Trump administration’s agenda after gaining control of Congress; however, the party won’t be able to remove the US President from office only by winning the midterms, but certainly a discussion of impeachment can take place.

Mike Johnson unsure of political future if Republicans lose

Meanwhile, Republican US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson has said he does not know if he will continue his political career if his party loses control of the chamber in midterm polls. The speaker insisted that he was focused on ensuring that Republicans maintain their majority in Congress.

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“Heaven forbid, if we lose this majority or whatever, I don’t know what my next chapter of life is. If God moves on our hearts and says we should, you know, go back to my hometown of Shreveport and start a lawn business, I’ll do that ​with equal fervor. I mean, I just want to be of my highest and ​best use…to God and to my country,” Johnson told Fox News last week.

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Democrats plan investigations and policy reversals

House Democrats have decided their plan of action for the first 100 days if the party is able to outweigh Republicans, which includes reversing Republican cuts to Medicaid, combating Trump tariffs, and bringing in legislation to reinstate tax breaks for health insurance purchased through the Affordable Care Act marketplace.

One of the top Democrats on the House Oversight and Judiciary committees, California Representative Robert Garcia, has said that, if the party gets control of Congress, committees would investigate the Trump administration as part of a broader crackdown on graft allegations. Among the investigations, he said he will prioritise examining Trump’s family businesses, the Epstein files, and immigration enforcement

Nischai Vats
Nischai Vats
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Nischai Vats is a Deputy Copy Editor at The Indian Express. His work primarily covers US politics an... Read More

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