US midterms 2026: What happens if Democrats take control of Congress?

Early voting has been underway for weeks ahead of the US midterm elections scheduled for November 3, when American voters will elect members of the House of Representatives and Senate and, in some states, governors. The poll is seen as a litmus test for President Donald Trump’s Republican Party, as surveys suggest November polls could jolt the ruling dispensation.

How Republicans and Democrats stand in Congress

Republicans currently control both chambers of Congress. In the House of Representatives, Republicans hold 218 seats to Democrats’ 214, with two seats vacant. In the Senate, Republicans hold 53 seats, while Democrats and two independents make up 47 seats. Democrats require 51 seats to take the Senate. Democrats would need to net four seats in each chamber to gain a majority in the narrowly divided chambers, reports stated.