US midterms 2026: What happens if Democrats take control of Congress?

Early voting has been underway for weeks ahead of the US midterm elections scheduled for November 3, when American voters will elect members of the House of Representatives and Senate and, in some states, governors. The poll is seen as a litmus test for President Donald Trump’s Republican Party, as surveys suggest November polls could jolt the ruling dispensation.
How Republicans and Democrats stand in Congress
Republicans currently control both chambers of Congress. In the House of Representatives, Republicans hold 218 seats to Democrats’ 214, with two seats vacant. In the Senate, Republicans hold 53 seats, while Democrats and two independents make up 47 seats. Democrats require 51 seats to take the Senate. Democrats would need to net four seats in each chamber to gain a majority in the narrowly divided chambers, reports stated.
The balance of power
Republicans control both chambers. Here is the current split and how many seats Democrats need to take each one.
4 more seats than they hold today to reach 218 of 435. Measured against the 215 seats they won in 2024, that is a net gain of 3.
All 435 seats are on the ballot. A simple majority of 218 controls the chamber; there is no tiebreaker.
A net gain of 4 reaches 51. A gain of 3 means a 50–50 tie, which Vice President JD Vance, a Republican, would break.
Only 35 of 100 seats are on the ballot; Republicans are defending 22 of them.
House vs Senate thresholds
Net gain = seats Democrats flip from Republicans minus any they lose. Figures as of October 26, 2026.
Sources: Kalshi News, Balance of Power (Oct 21, 2026); Congress Countdown (Oct 26, 2026); Ballotpedia.
Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar
What happens if Democrats win control of Congress?
If Democrats take one or both chambers of Congress after the midterm elections, they would eventually gain the authority to hold hearings, issue subpoenas, lead investigations, among others. A dramatically different political landscape would appear in the power corridors of Washington if Democrats seize control of Congress, USA Today reported.
Democrats will also be able to keep oversight of the Trump administration’s agenda after gaining control of Congress; however, the party won’t be able to remove the US President from office only by winning the midterms, but certainly a discussion of impeachment can take place.
Mike Johnson unsure of political future if Republicans lose
Meanwhile, Republican US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson has said he does not know if he will continue his political career if his party loses control of the chamber in midterm polls. The speaker insisted that he was focused on ensuring that Republicans maintain their majority in Congress.
“Heaven forbid, if we lose this majority or whatever, I don’t know what my next chapter of life is. If God moves on our hearts and says we should, you know, go back to my hometown of Shreveport and start a lawn business, I’ll do that with equal fervor. I mean, I just want to be of my highest and best use…to God and to my country,” Johnson told Fox News last week.
Democrats plan investigations and policy reversals
House Democrats have decided their plan of action for the first 100 days if the party is able to outweigh Republicans, which includes reversing Republican cuts to Medicaid, combating Trump tariffs, and bringing in legislation to reinstate tax breaks for health insurance purchased through the Affordable Care Act marketplace.
One of the top Democrats on the House Oversight and Judiciary committees, California Representative Robert Garcia, has said that, if the party gets control of Congress, committees would investigate the Trump administration as part of a broader crackdown on graft allegations. Among the investigations, he said he will prioritise examining Trump’s family businesses, the Epstein files, and immigration enforcement