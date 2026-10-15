Interactive: 9 ways Trump could interfere with US midterms 2026

US President Donald Trump reacts as he speaks at the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center in Wasilla, Alaska, US, October 13, 2026. (REUTERS)

The 2026 midterm elections are still a few weeks away, but questions are already mounting over how the Trump administration could influence the vote. From claims of election fraud and federal investigations to the possible presence of immigration agents or troops near polling stations, several scenarios could test the country’s democratic safeguards.

A Reuters investigation outlines nine potential flashpoints, drawing on interviews with election officials, lawyers and voting experts. These are not predictions, but risks that could shape how Americans vote and how results are accepted.