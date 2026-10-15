Interactive: 9 ways Trump could interfere with US midterms 2026
From claims of voter fraud and ballot seizures to the possible presence of ICE agents or troops near polling stations, a Reuters report claims nine scenarios that could test US election safeguards ahead of the November 3 midterms. Here are the potential risks in this interactive graphic.
The 2026 midterm elections are still a few weeks away, but questions are already mounting over how the Trump administration could influence the vote. From claims of election fraud and federal investigations to the possible presence of immigration agents or troops near polling stations, several scenarios could test the country’s democratic safeguards.
A Reuters investigation outlines nine potential flashpoints, drawing on interviews with election officials, lawyers and voting experts. These are not predictions, but risks that could shape how Americans vote and how results are accepted.
Trump has made no secret of his desire to exert control over the midterms. Courts have already blocked many of his initiatives, and officials expect that to continue.
NovemberElections that will decide control of the US Congress.
50+Election officials, voting experts and election lawyers interviewed by Reuters.
9Scenarios in which the administration could test the limits of federal authority.
“We fix this now, or we lose our country.”
White House spokesperson Lauren Bis. The White House says its goal is safeguarding election integrity and accuses Democrats of undermining confidence by opposing the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of citizenship to register and photo ID to vote.
On record Reported factExpert view Legal expertsHypothetical Could happen
COUNTINGFRAUD CLAIM?RESULT CHALLENGED
011SCENARIO 1 OF 9ILLUSTRATION · NOT A REAL EVENT
BEFORE AND AFTER THE VOTE
Trump alleges election fraud or compromised voting machines
Trump has repeatedly alleged fraud without evidence. In June he called California’s system “rigged” as his preferred candidates appeared headed for defeat. Some allies want voting machines banned in favour of hand counts.
What could happen Hypothetical
Claims of manipulated machines or fraudulent votes are used to challenge results or push for hand counts.
The obstacle Expert view
Experts say hand counts are less efficient and less secure. Machines have known flaws, but there has been “no evidence those flaws have been exploited to alter votes”.
Possible consequence Counting
Allegations can spread quickly, even if later disproved, and provide fodder for challenges.
CHANGE OR CANCEL RESULTS?
022SCENARIO 2 OF 9ILLUSTRATION · NOT A REAL EVENT
BEFORE AND AFTER THE VOTE
Pressuring election officials to change or cancel results
Experts point to 2020, when Trump asked Georgia’s secretary of state to “find 11,780 votes”, the margin needed to overturn his loss there. His lawyers and allies also pressed state lawmakers in Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania, according to the House January 6 committee.
What could happen Hypothetical
State or local officials come under pressure to alter, delay or cancel results.
The obstacle On record
Officials can refuse: Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, did in 2020. But officials who embrace claims that the 2020 election was stolen now hold at least one statewide office with election oversight in 20 states, up from 17 in the previous cycle.
Possible consequence Certification
Officials pushed to reject certified results or delay certification.
WARRANT
033SCENARIO 3 OF 9ILLUSTRATION · NOT A REAL EVENT
THE BALLOTS
Seizing ballots or voting equipment
With a court-approved warrant or subpoena, federal agents could seize ballots, machines or records. In January, FBI agents seized hundreds of boxes of 2020 election records from Fulton County, Georgia.
“This is the epitome of regular investigative practice.”
Justice Department spokesperson Kiersten Pels, on the Fulton County search
What could happen Hypothetical
Seizures break the chain of custody for ballots and equipment.
The obstacle On record
Seizures need a court-approved warrant or subpoena; in Fulton County, a federal magistrate found probable cause. Former US Attorney Gary Restaino called the raid “off the wall”. Trump told The New York Times he should have ordered the National Guard to seize voting machines in swing states.
Possible consequence Certification
Disrupted vote counts and delayed certification.
OBSERVE ONLY?
044SCENARIO 4 OF 9ILLUSTRATION · NOT A REAL EVENT
THE BALLOTS
Federal election monitors interfere with voting
The Justice Department plans to send 1,000 monitors, up from 590 in 2024. Monitors have traditionally checked compliance with civil rights and voting laws.
“Nothing funky is happening and that people are able to vote.”
Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, on the monitors’ goal
“We’re not going to allow them to do more than that.”
Aghogho Edevbie, Michigan deputy secretary of state
What could happen Hypothetical
Monitors go beyond their traditional role of observing.
The obstacle On record
In Laramie County, Wyoming, officials denied monitors’ requests to interview voters and inspect equipment. Michigan says monitors will be held to public observation rights.
Possible consequence Voting
Lingering concerns over monitors’ actions, as in Wyoming.
VOTEHEREHYPOTHETICAL
055SCENARIO 5 OF 9HYPOTHETICAL SCENE · NO DEPLOYMENT ANNOUNCED
OUTSIDE THE POLLS
ICE presence near polling sites
Legal experts say sending armed federal agents into polling places would likely violate federal law, though Immigration and Customs Enforcement could operate nearby.
“If there is a threat to that polling place or we’re serving a warrant.”
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, declining to rule out ICE activity at polling sites
What could happen Hypothetical
Immigration agents operate close to voting sites.
The obstacle Expert view
Federal law likely bars armed federal agents at polling places. The Department of Homeland Security says ICE is not planning operations that target polling locations.
Possible consequence Voting
Immigration enforcement entangled with election administration, which could depress turnout.
INSURRECTION ACT?MILITARY: “NO PLANS”
066SCENARIO 6 OF 9HYPOTHETICAL SCENE · NO DEPLOYMENT ANNOUNCED
OUTSIDE THE POLLS
Troops at polling places
Trump could invoke the Insurrection Act, an exception to the law that bars the military from domestic law enforcement, citing claims of interference or noncitizen voting.
“Do anything necessary to make sure we have honest elections.”
Trump, to PBS
What could happen Hypothetical
The Insurrection Act is invoked around the election.
The obstacle Expert view
Legal experts say other federal laws still bar troops from polling places, from interfering with elections and from intimidating voters. In an August letter, Gen. Dan Caine said the military had “no plans” to send troops to polling places or seize election materials.
Possible consequence Voting
Depressed turnout and immediate legal challenges.
NATIONAL EMERGENCY?
077SCENARIO 7 OF 9ILLUSTRATION · NOT A REAL EVENT
FEDERAL POWER
Emergency declaration
Some allies have urged Trump to declare a national emergency over alleged fraud or foreign interference, arguing it could justify federal involvement in counting votes, including hand counts.
“I don’t rule anything out or in.”
Trump, to Time, in October
What could happen Hypothetical
A national emergency is declared over the election.
The obstacle Expert view
Many legal experts say a declaration would not give the president constitutional authority to take over elections, which are largely a state responsibility.
Possible consequence Counting
Confusion, litigation and delays in certifying results.
SUBPOENAS AND DOCUMENT DEMANDS
088SCENARIO 8 OF 9ILLUSTRATION · NOT A REAL EVENT
FEDERAL POWER
Federal investigations and charges against election officials
In July, the Justice Department wrote to every state’s chief election official, warning that administrators could be prosecuted for knowingly letting noncitizens vote or failing to remove them from voter rolls. Officials from both parties called the warnings “baseless intimidation”.
“This is not about administrative errors; it’s about knowing failures to act.”
Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon
“You can stop threatening your friends in Idaho.”
James Craig, Idaho’s Republican attorney general’s office
What could happen Hypothetical
Investigations, subpoenas or charges target election administrators.
The obstacle Expert view
Even without charges, responding to subpoenas and document demands could consume the time and resources of already stretched election offices.
Possible consequence Counting
Strained election offices.
SEAT UNFILLED?COURT
099SCENARIO 9 OF 9ILLUSTRATION · NOT A REAL EVENT
AFTER THE VOTE
Congress refuses to seat election winners
Trump could press House Speaker Mike Johnson to use procedural moves to delay or challenge the seating of Democratic winners in close races. One scenario: replacing the House clerk with a Trump ally who delays recognising them.
What could happen Hypothetical
Certified Democratic winners are kept from taking their seats.
The obstacle Expert view
Many scholars say the clerk has a statutory duty to recognise candidates certified by states, and courts would likely step in. Most legal scholars consider outright refusal unlikely. Johnson’s spokesperson, Taylor Haulsee, called such scenarios speculative.
Possible consequence Seating
Seats left unfilled when the new Congress convenes on January 3. In a narrowly divided House, even a few could influence the election of the speaker.
123456789
?
THE BIGGER RISK
Could the disputes undermine trust?
The greatest risk may not be any single intervention changing an election outcome, but a series of investigations, legal challenges and disputes that could disrupt certification of the results.
That is how many officials and experts interviewed by Reuters see it: such disputes could disrupt certification and erode public trust.
THE ANSWER
Who decides the result?
Reuters describes the safeguards states rely on:
Voting machines are tested before elections, usually in public, and secured with tamper-evident seals.
Mail-in ballots are protected by surveillance, two-person handling and tracking records.
Nearly all votes cast in the US, 98%, generate a paper record that can be used to check electronic totals, according to the Brennan Center.
Source: Reuters special report, October 14, 2026. The nine scenarios, their order, quotes and expert assessments are Reuters’ reporting. Illustrations are schematic and do not depict real events or deployments.
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