US midterms 2026: Indian-American donors back Trump’s Republicans, voters lean democratic

A review of Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings for 11 prominent Indian-American political donors found that they contributed about $10.8 million to Republican committees and groups during the 2026 midterm election cycle, compared with roughly $3.3 million to Democratic committees and groups. The figures represent a selected group of donors, not all Indian-American political giving. They contrast with a 2026 AAPI Voter Survey in which Asian Indian respondents favoured Democratic Senate candidates by 66 per cent to 18 per cent, although the subgroup sample was small as 148 Asian Indian respondents answered the Senate candidate question.

VoterAtlas counted about $35.3 million in itemised receipts during the 2026 election cycle through August 30 using Indian and South Asian surname matches, but did not provide a party-wise breakdown.