US midterms 2026: Indian-American donors back Trump’s Republicans, voters lean democratic

A review of Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings for 11 prominent Indian-American political donors found that they contributed about $10.8 million to Republican committees and groups during the 2026 midterm election cycle, compared with roughly $3.3 million to Democratic committees and groups. The figures represent a selected group of donors, not all Indian-American political giving. They contrast with a 2026 AAPI Voter Survey in which Asian Indian respondents favoured Democratic Senate candidates by 66 per cent to 18 per cent, although the subgroup sample was small as 148 Asian Indian respondents answered the Senate candidate question.
VoterAtlas counted about $35.3 million in itemised receipts during the 2026 election cycle through August 30 using Indian and South Asian surname matches, but did not provide a party-wise breakdown.
EXPRESS INFOGENIE · US MIDTERMS 2026
Where Indian-American Political Money Is Going
A review of 11 prominent Indian-American donors finds their money leaning Republican, even as the community’s voters lean Democratic.
The money gap
to About 3 dollars Republican for every 1 Democratic
What this covers: a review of FEC filings for 11 prominent donors in the 2026 midterm cycle. It is a sample, not all Indian-American political giving.Review of Federal Election Commission filings, 2026 cycle
Where Republican-linked money went
From three donors: Asha Jadeja Motwani ($5.1M), Krishna Tripuraneni and Anjani Sinha (about $2M between them).
Motwani: $886,000. The Sankar Family Trust: $250,000 (May 2025).
Portions of gifts were routed to candidates running against Indian-American Democrats:
Separately, outside groups have spent about $11.6M against Shah and Dandiya. That figure is not attributed to these donors.Federal Election Commission filings; joint fundraising via Grow the Majority and Emmer Majority Builders
Who is funding Democrats?
Vinod Khosla~$2.1M
The largest Democratic donor in the review, almost all of it to Senate Majority PAC.Measure: donations made
Impact Fund~$1.92M
Raised this cycle by Indian American Impact’s political arm. Largest gift: $500,000 from Sumir Chadha. About $331,000 in cash on Sept 30.Measure: receipts raised
Not like for like: one figure is money a donor gave; the other is money a group raised from many donors. They should not be added up or compared as equivalent totals. The Impact Fund has reported no general-election independent expenditures.Federal Election Commission filings
Donors versus voters
Donor money 11 donors, share of $14.1M
Voters: Senate Indian-American respondents
Voters: House Indian-American respondents
Small sample: 242 Indian-American registered voters, out of 2,066 surveyed (about 1 in 9). Fewer, 148, answered the Senate question. Read these figures with caution.
Donor shares and voter shares are different measures: one counts dollars from a handful of wealthy givers, the other people’s stated preferences.2026 AAPI Voter Survey by AAPI Data and APIAVote, June 3–July 27; donor figures from Federal Election Commission filings
Sources: Federal Election Commission filings, 2026 midterm cycle (review of 11 prominent donors); 2026 AAPI Voter Survey (AAPI Data and APIAVote).
Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar
Where the Republican money goes
Palantir executive Shyam Sankar’s direct political contributions total about $1.5 million, according to the review. Separately, the Sankar Family Trust contributed $250,000 to the Republican National Committee in May 2025. Sankar also reported a $250,000 contribution to Americans 4 Security PAC on July 15, according to a quarterly filing dated October 15. The independent-expenditure-only PAC has reported spending against Republican Representative Young Kim and in support of Representative Ken Calvert.
Money that reached rivals of Indian-American Democrats
Some of this money has reached opponents of Indian-American Democrats through joint fundraising committees, which take one large check and split it among party groups and candidates. Grow the Majority, a House Republican committee, passed $7,000 each from Motwani’s and Sankar’s gifts to Jay Feely, who faces Democrat Amish Shah in Arizona’s 1st District.
A $3,500 share of a gift in Sankar’s name went through Emmer Majority Builders to Casey Askar, who is running against Democrat Pia Dandiya in Florida’s 22nd District.
Outside groups have spent about $11.6 million against Shah and Dandiya.
The Democratic side
The Impact Fund, the political arm of Indian American Impact, reported about $1.92 million in receipts and roughly $331,000 in cash on hand as of September 30, according to campaign-finance records. Its largest reported contribution was $500,000 from Sumir Chadha of WestBridge Capital. The fund spent money during primary contests, but the review found no reported independent expenditures in the general election as of its stated cutoff date. The committee’s overall receipts should not be treated as a measure of contributions from Indian-American donors alone.
Among the donors covered by the review, venture capitalist Vinod Khosla was the largest Indian-American contributor to Democratic causes, with about $2.1 million, almost all directed to Senate Majority PAC, according to the analysis.
(With inputs from agencies)