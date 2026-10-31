US midterms: How a Congress flip in the election could affect India, H-1B visas and trade

The November 3 midterm elections could reshape the US Congress, determining who controls the House of Representatives and Senate during the final two years of President Donald Trump’s term. A Democratic victory in either chamber would increase congressional scrutiny of the administration, including on trade, immigration and foreign policy.

If Democrats win both chambers, they would gain greater leverage over legislation, investigations and funding, but Congress would not automatically take control of US foreign policy. Trump would retain broad executive powers, including the ability to veto legislation.