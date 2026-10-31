US midterms: How a Congress flip in the election could affect India, H-1B visas and trade
The November 3 US midterms will decide control of Congress, with potential implications for India on trade, tariffs, H-1B visas and defence cooperation. A Democratic win could increase scrutiny of Trump’s policies, but would not automatically change them.
President Donald Trump departs after speaking during a campaign rally at McMorran Place Sports and Entertainment Center, in Port Huron, Mich. (AP Photo)
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The November 3 midterm elections could reshape the US Congress, determining who controls the House of Representatives and Senate during the final two years of President Donald Trump’s term. A Democratic victory in either chamber would increase congressional scrutiny of the administration, including on trade, immigration and foreign policy.
If Democrats win both chambers, they would gain greater leverage over legislation, investigations and funding, but Congress would not automatically take control of US foreign policy. Trump would retain broad executive powers, including the ability to veto legislation.
Why the US midterms matter for India
The outcome matters for India because congressional decisions and US government policy can affect Indian exports, Indian professionals working in the US and bilateral defence cooperation. A Democratic majority could increase debate and legislative activity on tariffs, healthcare, living costs and limits on presidential war powers. Whether such proposals become law would depend on the margins in Congress, Senate procedures and Trump’s response.
Express InfoGenIE · US midterms 2026
Who controls Congress? The numbers that matter
Pick a chamber, then step through the seat outcomes to see what it takes to flip control on Nov 3.
Seat counts as of Oct 26, 2026. The calculator is arithmetic, not a forecast. Forecasts are shown separately, with dates, and can change. Close races can take days or weeks to call.
435seats, all on the ballot
218needed for a majority
+4net seats Democrats need over today’s 214
Pick how many House seats Democrats win. The rest go to Republicans or independents.
Republicans control today
Republicans hold 218 of 435
Democrats need a net gain of 4 seats to reach 218. All 435 seats are on the ballot on Nov 3.
218 to control
Democrats 214
Republicans 218
Independent 1
Vacant 2
Republicans keep control
Democrats win 206 seats
Democrats would be 12 short of the 218 they need. Compared with today’s 214 that is a net loss of 8.
218 to control
Democrats 206
Republicans and others 229
Republicans keep control
Democrats win 210 seats
Democrats would be 8 short of the 218 they need. Compared with today’s 214 that is a net loss of 4.
218 to control
Democrats 210
Republicans and others 225
Republicans keep control
Democrats win 216 seats
Democrats would be 2 short of the 218 they need. Compared with today’s 214 that is a net gain of 2.
218 to control
Democrats 216
Republicans and others 219
Democrats control
Democrats win 218 seats
That is exactly the 218 needed, a net gain of 4 on today’s 214. Republicans and others hold 217.
218 to control
Democrats 218
Republicans and others 217
Democrats control
Democrats win 222 seats
That is 4 above the 218 line and a net gain of 8 on today’s 214. Republicans and others hold 213.
218 to control
Democrats 222
Republicans and others 213
Democrats control
Democrats win 227 seats
That is 9 above the 218 line and a net gain of 13 on today’s 214. Republicans and others hold 208.
218 to control
Democrats 227
Republicans and others 208
Democrats control
Democrats win 232 seats
That is 14 above the 218 line and a net gain of 18 on today’s 214. Republicans and others hold 203.
218 to control
Democrats 232
Republicans and others 203
Democrats control
Democrats win 237 seats
That is 19 above the 218 line and a net gain of 23 on today’s 214. Republicans and others hold 198.
218 to control
Democrats 237
Republicans and others 198
Forecasts, not results. Cook Political Report (Oct 23) projects 227 to 237 Democratic seats. Decision Desk HQ (Oct 26) projects 238 and gives Democrats a 79% chance of winning the House.
35seats on the ballot, 22 Republican-held and 13 Democratic-held
51needed for a majority. At 50–50 the vice president breaks the tie
+4net seats Democrats need over today’s 47
Pick how many seats the Democratic caucus ends up with, counting the two independents who caucus with it.
Republicans control today
Republicans hold 53 of 100
Democrats and their independent allies hold 47. They need a net gain of 4 seats to reach 51.
51 to control
Democrats 45
Independents 2, caucus with Democrats
Republicans 53
Republicans keep control
Democratic caucus holds 44 seats
Democrats would be 7 short of the 51 they need. Republicans hold 56.
51 to control
Democrats and allies 44
Republicans 56
Republicans keep control
Democratic caucus holds 46 seats
Democrats would be 5 short of the 51 they need. Republicans hold 54.
51 to control
Democrats and allies 46
Republicans 54
Republicans keep control
Democratic caucus holds 48 seats
Democrats would be 3 short of the 51 they need. Republicans hold 52.
51 to control
Democrats and allies 48
Republicans 52
Republicans keep control
Democratic caucus holds 49 seats
Democrats would be 2 short of the 51 they need. Republicans hold 51.
51 to control
Democrats and allies 49
Republicans 51
Republicans keep control
A 50–50 Senate
Vice President JD Vance, a Republican, casts the tie-breaking vote, so Republicans keep control. Democrats would still need one more seat.
51 to control
Democrats and allies 50
Republicans 50
Democrats control
Democratic caucus wins 51 seats
That is exactly the 51 needed, a net gain of 4 on today’s 47. Republicans hold 49.
51 to control
Democrats and allies 51
Republicans 49
Democrats control
Democratic caucus wins 52 seats
That is 1 above the 51 needed, and a net gain of 5 on today’s 47. Republicans hold 48.
51 to control
Democrats and allies 52
Republicans 48
Democrats control
Democratic caucus wins 53 seats
That is 2 above the 51 needed, and a net gain of 6 on today’s 47. Republicans hold 47.
51 to control
Democrats and allies 53
Republicans 47
Forecasts, not results. Decision Desk HQ (Oct 26) gives Democrats a 57% chance of winning the Senate. Cook Political Report lists seven toss-ups: Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Ohio and Texas.
Why a Democratic House may not be enough
Each chamber holds different powers. A party that wins only the House gets some of them, not all.
A Democratic House could
Chair committees and set hearing agendas.
Issue subpoenas and open investigations of the administration. Enforcing them can end up in court.
Pass bills, including spending bills, and vote to impeach by simple majority.
A Republican Senate could still
Block House bills. Most Senate legislation needs 60 votes to advance.
Confirm judges and nominees on a simple majority.
Decline to convict in an impeachment trial. Conviction needs 67 senators.
Back a presidential veto. An override needs two-thirds of both chambers.
The result: a split Congress can investigate and slow the administration, but it passes little without both parties. Funding bills need both chambers, which raises the odds of standoffs.
Trade remains a key concern for India. The US is a major destination for Indian goods, and changes in American tariff policy can directly affect exporters.
In February, Washington and New Delhi announced a framework for an interim trade agreement, with the US saying it would apply an 18 per cent reciprocal tariff rate to Indian-origin goods under the framework. The two sides also committed to continue negotiations on a broader bilateral trade agreement. The framework should not be described as a fully concluded trade deal unless its implementation status is confirmed.
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But the US Supreme Court struck down President Trump’s use of emergency powers to impose tariffs on American trading partners globally, which meant the tariffs plunged to a baseline of 10 per cent. But a trade deal between Washington and New Delhi remains elusive. United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said earlier this month that a deal is not “imminent,” and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said trade talks have reached a “plateau” with little room for manoeuvre.
H-1B visas and immigration policy under scrutiny
Immigration is another concern for Indian professionals working in the US, particularly H-1B visa holders. The Trump administration’s proposed $100,000 fee for new H-1B applications has faced legal challenges. Reuters reported that two federal judges had blocked implementation in separate cases, finding that federal agencies had not followed the required rulemaking process. The rulings are legal restraints on the policy, not necessarily a final resolution of the litigation.
A change in congressional control could affect future immigration legislation and oversight, but it would not necessarily lead to immediate changes in visa rules.
Congressional support for India could face competing pressures
According to Bengaluru-based Takshashila Institution’s research based on 42 interviews conducted in the United States between December 2025 and March 2026, public support for India in Congress is “broad but shallow.” It added that “within the ruling coalition sits an intense minority whose organising concern is restricting immigration.”
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If the Democrats seize the majority in the House and Senate, they would have greater leverage; however, any policy, especially those related to foreign relations, will be constrained by Trump’s veto, the filibuster and shared political responsibility for the economy. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said last week that even if Democrats win the majority in the House of Representatives, there would be “very little” they could do to block Trump’s agenda.
How many seats do Democrats need to flip?
All 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats, including two special elections, are involved in the November 3 midterms. Republicans currently hold a 218-214 House edge, with vacancies affecting the precise number of seats Democrats need to gain. Ballotpedia calculates that Democrats need a net gain of three House seats to win control, while Reuters has described the requirement as four. Reuters’ latest assessment says Democrats are favoured to win the House, while the Senate remains uncertain.