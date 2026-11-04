Democrats big win in Texas, red states flip after decades

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Democrats registered major victories in the United States midterm elections, with James Talarico winning a Senate seat in Texas, Sherrod Brown reclaiming a Senate seat in Ohio, and Rob Sand becoming Iowa’s first Democratic governor in more than a decade.
In South Carolina’s Senate race, Democrat Annie Andrews has defeated Republican Darline Graham, the sister of late Senator Lindsey Graham, marking a major upset.
Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former mayor of Atlanta, was elected Georgia’s first Black woman governor, becoming the first Democrat to win the office in decades. Xavier Becerra was elected California’s first Latino governor, while Amy Acton won the Ohio governor’s race.
First victory since 1994 in Texas
Talarico won the Senate race in Texas, marking the first time since 1994 that a Democrat has won a statewide election in the traditionally Republican stronghold. His victory follows a contentious Republican primary in which President Donald Trump backed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over incumbent Senator John Cornyn, Al Jazeera reported.
Paxton failed to generate sufficient support despite record campaign spending of more than USD 500 million, including at least USD 212 million from billionaire Elon Musk.
In another major upset, Democrat Gina Hinojosa won the Texas gubernatorial race, becoming the state’s first Latino governor. Her victory ends Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s tenure and comes amid criticism of his administration’s hardline immigration policies and cooperation with Trump’s mass deportation campaign.
Hinojosa’s campaign highlighted economic concerns and the impact of immigration enforcement on Latino communities.