Democrats big win in Texas, red states flip after decades

The victory marks Democrats' major gains in traditionally Republican strongholds, including Texas, the party's first Senate seat in more than three decades

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Nov 4, 2026 10:32 AM IST
Democratic Senate candidate Texas state Rep. James Talarico speaks during a campaign event in Austin, Texas, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. (AP Photo)Democratic Senate candidate Texas state Rep. James Talarico speaks during a campaign event in Austin, Texas, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Democrats registered major victories in the United States midterm elections, with James Talarico winning a Senate seat in Texas, Sherrod Brown reclaiming a Senate seat in Ohio, and Rob Sand becoming Iowa’s first Democratic governor in more than a decade.

In South Carolina’s Senate race, Democrat Annie Andrews has defeated Republican Darline Graham, the sister of late Senator Lindsey Graham, marking a major upset.

Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former mayor of Atlanta, was elected Georgia’s first Black woman governor, becoming the first Democrat to win the office in decades. Xavier Becerra was elected California’s first Latino governor, while Amy Acton won the Ohio governor’s race.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.
US Midterm Election Results 2026 LIVE | US on track for blue sweep, Trump says ‘will work with Democrats’

First victory since 1994 in Texas

Talarico won the Senate race in Texas, marking the first time since 1994 that a Democrat has won a statewide election in the traditionally Republican stronghold. His victory follows a contentious Republican primary in which President Donald Trump backed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over incumbent Senator John Cornyn, Al Jazeera reported.

Also Read | Trump says will accept results as Democrats on track for huge US Midterms win

Paxton failed to generate sufficient support despite record campaign spending of more than USD 500 million, including at least USD 212 million from billionaire Elon Musk.

In another major upset, Democrat Gina Hinojosa won the Texas gubernatorial race, becoming the state’s first Latino governor. Her victory ends Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s tenure and comes amid criticism of his administration’s hardline immigration policies and cooperation with Trump’s mass deportation campaign.

Hinojosa’s campaign highlighted economic concerns and the impact of immigration enforcement on Latino communities.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-dri... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Nov 04: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments