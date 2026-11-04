Democrats big win in Texas, red states flip after decades

Democrats registered major victories in the United States midterm elections, with James Talarico winning a Senate seat in Texas, Sherrod Brown reclaiming a Senate seat in Ohio, and Rob Sand becoming Iowa’s first Democratic governor in more than a decade.

In South Carolina’s Senate race, Democrat Annie Andrews has defeated Republican Darline Graham, the sister of late Senator Lindsey Graham, marking a major upset.

Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former mayor of Atlanta, was elected Georgia’s first Black woman governor, becoming the first Democrat to win the office in decades. Xavier Becerra was elected California’s first Latino governor, while Amy Acton won the Ohio governor’s race.