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US Midterm Elections 2026 Live Updates: Democrats continue to stack wins in House as Republicans start blame game after midterm rout

Trump said it was "largely true" that the Iran war sparked the electoral shellacking, echoing remarks by Vance.

US Midterm Elections 2026 Live Updates:The U.S. Capitol is seen a day after the midterm elections. (Photo: AP)

Democrats have taken control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, handing President Donald Trump a heavy midterm-election defeat, US networks have projected. The party won the House first, then flipped Senate seats in at least four states, including Republican strongholds Texas, Kansas and South Carolina.  Most results have been called, but counting continues in a few seats. The outcome sets up a tense final two years of Trump’s time in the White House, with Democrats now able to block or challenge his plans in both chambers. Trump has said he accepts the result.

Trump says the Iran war played a part in the loss:  As more House races went to Democrats, Trump said it was “largely true” that the war in Iran added to his party’s heavy loss. Vice President JD Vance made similar remarks. Voters have shown unhappiness with the war, but Trump told reporters he isn’t considering replacing Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

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Republicans split on why they lost:  Senior Republicans gave their own reasons. Senator Thom Tillis, who is retiring, pointed to policies that were meant well but badly carried out over the past 18 months. Outgoing Senator John Cornyn said his party had forgotten the basic rules of building a winning coalition, according to the same report.

Key updates

  • Democrats have won majorities in both the House and the Senate.
  • CNN projects Democrats will take at least 240 House seats.
  • The party has flipped seven Senate races, including Texas, Kansas and South Carolina.
  • Trump says it is largely true the Iran war hurt Republicans, and Vance agrees.
  • Trump says he accepts the result and is not planning to replace Hegseth.

Follow the latest updates on the 2026 US Midterm Elections Results here. This live blog tracks the key developments as the final days of campaigning and voting day unfold. The headline, introduction, and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the most important news from the vote.

Live Updates
Nov 5, 2026 05:29 AM IST
Oil futures plummet after Vance blames historic midterm loss on Iran war

  • Oil futures fell sharply on Wednesday as traders bet that the Republican Party's heavy losses in the midterm elections make a quick return to escalation in the Iran war less likely. Brent crude dropped nearly 8% to $95.70 a barrel in recent trading, while US benchmark WTI fell by a similar amount to below $90.
  • Traders bet on lower risk of escalation
  • Investors read the election result as a sign that the chance of fresh escalation in the Iran war has gone down, at least in the short term. That view drove the selloff in oil on Wednesday.
  • Vance blames the war for the result
  • The fall in prices gathered pace after Vice President JD Vance posted a long statement on X. In it, he blamed the military conflict for the election outcome.

    • Nov 5, 2026 05:22 AM IST
    Midterm results ‘a clear message’ on Iran war, Blinken says

    ormer US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said Tuesday’s midterm results “send a clear message” for a “diplomatic resolution to President Trump’s war of choice with Iran”.

    “Americans understand that. When we alienate allies, appease autocrats, impose arbitrary tariffs, and drive needless conflict, American families pay the price,” Blinken said in a post on X.

    He said US actions over the last two years have had “real consequences for our security, our economy, and our everyday lives”.

    Nov 5, 2026 05:15 AM IST

    Welcome to our live blog. We will bring you the latest updates on the US midterm election results throughout the day.

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