US Midterm Elections Result Live Updates: Polls begin to close in midterm elections as voters pass judgment on Trump’s second term

Putney, Vt., resident Elizabeth Ehrenberh fills out her ballot at the polling place in Putney, Vt., during the midterm elections. (Photo: AP)
Americans voted on November 3 in midterm elections that will decide who controls Congress for the rest of President Donald Trump’s second term. Polls began closing in waves from 6 pm Eastern Time (23:00 GMT), starting in Indiana and Kentucky. All 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats are on the ballot. Voters in 36 states are also choosing governors. Republicans hold both chambers now. Democrats need to gain three House seats to win control there, and a net four seats to take the Senate.
A Democratic win in the House would let the party block Trump’s plans in Congress and open investigations into his administration. The vote is widely seen as a test of Trump’s presidency, with voters upset about rising living costs and the war with Iran.
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- When will results come in? The first results should arrive Tuesday evening, and counting will continue through the night. Some races may not be called until Wednesday or later. Severe weather also hit several states on election day.
- Voters say the economy is their top worry: A major poll of voters, cited by the BBC, found the economy and the state of democracy were the main concerns. About 75% of those asked said the economy is “not so good or poor”. Only 25% called it “excellent or good”.
- Fuel prices at a record high: Petrol and diesel prices reached record highs for an election day. GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, said the US average was $4.12 a gallon for petrol and $6.28 a gallon for diesel. The cost of fuel has added to worries about living expenses.
House races to watch
Republican-led redistricting, which redrew district maps, has made the Democrats’ path harder, Reuters said. Even so, several races remain close:
Florida’s 25th District: Democrat Jared Moskowitz faces Republican Scott Singer.
North Carolina’s 1st District: Democrat Don Davis is seeking re-election on redrawn boundaries.
Texas’ 15th District: Republican Monica De La Cruz faces Democrat Bobby Pulido.
Key Updates:
- All 435 House seats, 35 Senate seats and 36 governorships are up for election.
- Republicans control both the House and the Senate at present.
- Democrats need three House seats to win the House, and a net four to win the Senate.
- About 75% of voters polled said the economy is “not so good or poor”.
- Florida, North Carolina and Texas have some of the closest House races.
Follow the latest updates on the 2026 US Midterm Elections Results here. This live blog tracks the key developments as the final days of campaigning and voting day unfold. The headline, introduction, and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the most important news from the vote.
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