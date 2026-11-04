US Midterm Elections Result Live Updates: Polls begin to close in midterm elections as voters pass judgment on Trump’s second term

Nov 4, 2026 04:47 AM IST

Cost of living, corruption top issues and voters deeply unhappy with Trump: Early election takeaways

Voters are in the mood for change, according to an AP Voter Poll that found roughly three-quarters of voters feel “angry” or “dissatisfied” with how things are going in the country today. Most appear to blame the Trump administration for high costs. About 6 in 10 say higher-than-usual prices are “more because of Trump’s policies” rather than “more because of factors outside Trump’s control.”

Additionally, about 70% of voters want Congress to provide more checks and balances on the presidency.

The AP Voter Poll, an expansive survey of the electorate, suggests most are deeply unhappy with Trump, with roughly 6 in 10 saying they disapprove of how he’s handling the presidency.

About 4 in 10 say the economy is the most important issue facing the country, while 3 in 10 say the most important issue is democracy, according to the poll, well above the number who said the same about crime, health care and immigration.