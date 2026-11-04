Live Now

US Midterm Elections Result Live Updates: Polls begin to close in midterm elections as voters pass judgment on Trump’s second term

House Democrats have opened a phone bank in Washington with dozens of volunteers calling voters in key House races across the country before polls close.

US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live Updates:Putney, Vt., resident Elizabeth Ehrenberh fills out her ballot at the polling place in Putney, Vt., during the midterm elections. (Photo: AP)

Americans voted on November 3 in midterm elections that will decide who controls Congress for the rest of President Donald Trump’s second term. Polls began closing in waves from 6 pm Eastern Time (23:00 GMT), starting in Indiana and Kentucky. All 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats are on the ballot. Voters in 36 states are also choosing governors. Republicans hold both chambers now. Democrats need to gain three House seats to win control there, and a net four seats to take the Senate.

A Democratic win in the House would let the party block Trump’s plans in Congress and open investigations into his administration. The vote is widely seen as a test of Trump’s presidency, with voters upset about rising living costs and the war with Iran.

Story continues below this ad
  • When will results come in? The first results should arrive Tuesday evening, and counting will continue through the night. Some races may not be called until Wednesday or later. Severe weather also hit several states on election day.
  • Voters say the economy is their top worry:  A major poll of voters, cited by the BBC, found the economy and the state of democracy were the main concerns. About 75% of those asked said the economy is “not so good or poor”. Only 25% called it “excellent or good”.
  • Fuel prices at a record high: Petrol and diesel prices reached record highs for an election day. GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, said the US average was $4.12 a gallon for petrol and $6.28 a gallon for diesel. The cost of fuel has added to worries about living expenses.

House races to watch

Republican-led redistricting, which redrew district maps, has made the Democrats’ path harder, Reuters said. Even so, several races remain close:

Florida’s 25th District: Democrat Jared Moskowitz faces Republican Scott Singer.

North Carolina’s 1st District: Democrat Don Davis is seeking re-election on redrawn boundaries.

Texas’ 15th District: Republican Monica De La Cruz faces Democrat Bobby Pulido.

Key Updates:

  • All 435 House seats, 35 Senate seats and 36 governorships are up for election.
  • Republicans control both the House and the Senate at present.
  • Democrats need three House seats to win the House, and a net four to win the Senate.
  • About 75% of voters polled said the economy is “not so good or poor”.
  • Florida, North Carolina and Texas have some of the closest House races.

Follow the latest updates on the 2026 US Midterm Elections Results here. This live blog tracks the key developments as the final days of campaigning and voting day unfold. The headline, introduction, and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the most important news from the vote.

Live Updates
Nov 4, 2026 05:05 AM IST
First polls in the US midterms close, with most voting still underway

The first polls close after millions of Americans voted in midterm elections that could strip US President Donald Trump’s Republicans of control of Congress, with Democrats favored in opinion polls to capture the House and a handful of Senate races set to determine whether they can seize both chambers.

The battle for the Senate is unfolding across nearly 10 closely contested statewide races, most in Republican strongholds.

Polling stations began to close in Indiana and Kentucky at 6 p.m. ET and will close in another half-dozen states at 7 p.m., but remain open for hours yet in most states.

Nov 4, 2026 05:00 AM IST
Midterms may bring in wave of historic firsts for some states and the country

Featuring one of the most diverse slates of both Democratic and Republican candidates in recent years, this midterm election has set up a possible wave of historic leadership firsts across the country. Voters on Tuesday could propel into office the first Native American female governor and Native American female senators, the first Black female governor, the first openly gay male U.S. senator and the first Muslim US senator, among other milestones.

Nov 4, 2026 04:55 AM IST
Midterm elections 2026: how are votes counted and when will we know the results?

There is no simple answer to when US voters will know the midterm results. Elections are run locally, and the rules differ in each state. In a one-sided race, the winner can be clear almost at once. In a close race, it can take hours, days or even weeks.

This year, all 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats are up for election. Governors are being chosen in 36 states, along with many other state and local posts, including councils and school boards. Here is what to know about how votes are counted and when results may come.

Three key points:

  • The gap between voting and results can leave room for doubt. The Guardian said partisan groups may use it to spread false claims of a stolen election.
  • Donald Trump has rejected the result of his 2020 loss, and of other elections he did not like. He has tried to take federal control of elections, but the courts have blocked him.
  • Election officials are on guard for any interference in the voting and counting process this year.
    • Nov 4, 2026 04:54 AM IST
    What we know so far about the US Midterm election results

    Voting is underway across the US on Election Day, November 3. The first polls close at 4:30 am IST on November 4 in parts of Indiana and Kentucky. The first results should be known soon after. Here are the main developments so far.

    Five key points:

  • Voting machines at polling sites in Westchester County, New York, are not accepting ballots because of a technical fault.
  • The county’s voting system is run by Liberty Vote, formerly Dominion Voting Systems. A former Republican elections official bought the firm last year.
  • The Republican National Committee (RNC) says it has “boots on the ground” across the country to stop election fraud.
  • NASA astronaut Anil Menon has voted from space. He filled in an electronic ballot on his computer for Harris County, Texas.
  • California Governor Gavin Newsom says the state will bring charges if US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) tries to “track down” people it believes have voted “illegally” at the polls.

    • Nov 4, 2026 04:47 AM IST
    Cost of living, corruption top issues and voters deeply unhappy with Trump: Early election takeaways

    Voters are in the mood for change, according to an AP Voter Poll that found roughly three-quarters of voters feel “angry” or “dissatisfied” with how things are going in the country today. Most appear to blame the Trump administration for high costs. About 6 in 10 say higher-than-usual prices are “more because of Trump’s policies” rather than “more because of factors outside Trump’s control.”

    Additionally, about 70% of voters want Congress to provide more checks and balances on the presidency.

    The AP Voter Poll, an expansive survey of the electorate, suggests most are deeply unhappy with Trump, with roughly 6 in 10 saying they disapprove of how he’s handling the presidency.

    About 4 in 10 say the economy is the most important issue facing the country, while 3 in 10 say the most important issue is democracy, according to the poll, well above the number who said the same about crime, health care and immigration.

    Nov 4, 2026 04:45 AM IST
    What to watch for after polls close at 6 pm ET

    The first polls of the night close in most of Indiana and Kentucky, but the Associated Press (AP) will not declare any statewide winner in either state until the last polls close at 7 pm ET.

    Winners could be called earlier in the easternmost congressional districts of both states.

    Two close House races are in play in this hour: Indiana’s 5th district and Kentucky’s 6th district.

    Nov 4, 2026 04:39 AM IST

    Welcome to our new live blog on the US midterm elections. We will bring you the latest updates and results as they come in, so stay with us.

    Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    Latest Comment
    Post Comment
    Read Comments