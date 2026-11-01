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US Midterm Elections 2026 Live Updates: California governor asks US judges to resist Trump attempts to seize ballots

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday warned federal courts to be ready for potential attempts by President Donald Trump's administration to seize ballots during the upcoming midterm elections.

US Midterm Elections 2026 Live Updates:President Donald Trump waves at a campaign rally at the Ocean Center, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo: AP)

The US midterm campaign is in its final weekend, and two legal fights are in the news. According to Reuters, the Trump administration is pushing a criminal inquiry into the Alaska Senate race. It also said it will likely ask the Supreme Court to rule on thousands of mail-in ballots in California. Voters go to the polls on Tuesday, November 3, to decide who controls Congress for the last two years of Trump’s term. The New York Times said a split among Michigan Democrats has added doubt to a Senate race that could decide the balance of power.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Express InfoGenIE · Election 2026
Indian-American candidates: who’s running and where
15 Indian-American candidates are on the ballot on Nov 3, 2026, from Seattle to Miami. Tap a dot to see the race, the candidates and what they say they will focus on.
Status as of Oct 31, 2026, three days before Election Day. Each entry was checked against news reports and ballot records. Candidates who lost primaries are listed on the last tab.
 Democrat
 Republican
 Both parties
 Nonpartisan race
9 Democrats, 5 Republicans and 1 in a nonpartisan race. Two House races, California 17 and Washington 7, pit two Indian-American candidates against each other. Dots mark each race’s area; in crowded places they are nudged within the state so they can be tapped.
Map of the United States
Tap a dot on the map to open a race.
U.S. House: California’s 17th
California’s 17th (Silicon Valley)
RK
Ro KhannaDemocrat
Incumbent
  • Tax on billionaires’ assets to fund health care, child care and education
  • Equal justice for the rich and connected, including release of Epstein files
  • Fewer US foreign military entanglements
RT
Ritesh TandonRepublican
Challenger
  • “Always put the Constitution first”
  • Defend founding principles, freedoms and the rule of law
Both major-party nominees are Indian American.
U.S. House: California’s 3rd
California’s 3rd (Sacramento area)
AB
Ami BeraDemocrat
Incumbent, redrawn district
  • Health care: the topic his communications tag most (Medicare, ACA, drug costs)
  • Sits on the Foreign Affairs and Intelligence committees
Opponent: Robb TuckerRepublican
Mayor of Los Angeles
Los Angeles, Nov runoff
NR
Nithya RamanNonpartisan
City councilwoman, District 4
  • Homelessness: faults the cost of Bass’s Inside Safe program
  • Public safety and city spending
  • Response to the January 2025 wildfires
Opponent: Karen Bass (incumbent mayor)
U.S. House: Washington’s 7th
Washington’s 7th (Seattle)
PJ
Pramila JayapalDemocrat
Incumbent
  • Chair emeritus of the Congressional Progressive Caucus
  • No 2026 platform statement found
NS
Nirav ShethRepublican
Challenger
  • Border security and national sovereignty
  • Acknowledges immigrants’ role in the workforce
  • Marine veteran; first run for office
Both major-party nominees are Indian American.
U.S. House: Arizona’s 1st
Arizona’s 1st (Phoenix area)
AS
Amish ShahDemocrat
Open seat
  • Medicare buy-in; criticizes Medicaid cuts
  • Opposes data centers in the district over water and energy
  • Legal pathway for DACA recipients
Opponent: Jay FeelyRepublican
Texas House: District 47
District 47 (Austin)
PS
Pooja SethiDemocrat
Open seat
  • First bill: raise the age to buy semiautomatic rifles to 21
  • Would be the first Indian American in the Texas Legislature
Opponent: Jennifer MushtalerRepublican
Texas House: District 66
District 66 (Plano, Frisco)
SS
Sandeep SrivastavaDemocrat
Challenger
  • Public schools; opposes school privatization
  • Health care access and reproductive rights
Opponent: Matt Shaheen (incumbent)Republican
U.S. House: Florida’s 22nd
Florida’s 22nd (Palm Beach, Broward)
PD
Pia DandiyaDemocrat
Newly drawn district, no incumbent
  • Defends the Affordable Care Act
  • Rising costs for Florida families
Opponent: Casey AskarRepublican
U.S. House: North Carolina’s 4th
North Carolina’s 4th (Triangle)
MG
Mahesh “Max” GanorkarRepublican
Challenger
  • No issue statement found
Opponent: Valerie Foushee (incumbent)Democrat
U.S. House: Virginia’s 10th
Virginia’s 10th (Loudoun, Prince William)
SS
Suhas SubramanyamDemocrat
Incumbent
  • Affordability: blames tariffs for rising costs
  • Federal rule on data centers; companies pay for their own power
  • Limit DOGE and OMB cuts; protect federal contractors
Opponent: Dave BeckwithRepublican
Lt. Governor of Maryland
Maryland, on the ticket with Gov. Wes Moore
AM
Aruna MillerDemocrat
Incumbent
  • Cites falling violent crime and economic growth
  • Investment in public education
Opponent: Dan Cox and Rob KropRepublican
Governor of Ohio
Ohio, statewide
VR
Vivek RamaswamyRepublican
Nominee
  • Property tax relief by 2027; phase out income tax over 8 to 10 years
  • Data centers only if they benefit local communities
Opponent: Amy ActonDemocrat
Attorney General of New York
New York, statewide
SK
Saritha KomatireddyRepublican
Challenger, Trump-endorsed
  • Mental illness and Medicaid fraud
  • Argues James has made New York less safe
  • Former federal prosecutor; first run for office
Opponent: Letitia James (incumbent)Democrat
RK
Ro KhannaDemocrat
Incumbent
U.S. House, California’s 17th (Silicon Valley)
Opponent: Ritesh Tandon (R)
  • Tax on billionaires’ assets to fund health care, child care and education
  • Equal justice for the rich and connected, including release of Epstein files
  • Fewer US foreign military entanglements
RT
Ritesh TandonRepublican
Challenger
U.S. House, California’s 17th (Silicon Valley)
Opponent: Ro Khanna (D)
  • “Always put the Constitution first”
  • Defend founding principles, freedoms and the rule of law
AB
Ami BeraDemocrat
Incumbent, redrawn district
U.S. House, California’s 3rd (Sacramento area)
Opponent: Robb Tucker (R)
  • Health care: the topic his communications tag most (Medicare, ACA, drug costs)
  • Sits on the Foreign Affairs and Intelligence committees
NR
Nithya RamanNonpartisan
City councilwoman, District 4
Mayor of Los Angeles, Los Angeles, Nov runoff
Opponent: Mayor Karen Bass
  • Homelessness: faults the cost of Bass’s Inside Safe program
  • Public safety and city spending
  • Response to the January 2025 wildfires
PJ
Pramila JayapalDemocrat
Incumbent
U.S. House, Washington’s 7th (Seattle)
Opponent: Nirav Sheth (R)
  • Chair emeritus of the Congressional Progressive Caucus
  • No 2026 platform statement found
NS
Nirav ShethRepublican
Challenger
U.S. House, Washington’s 7th (Seattle)
Opponent: Pramila Jayapal (D)
  • Border security and national sovereignty
  • Acknowledges immigrants’ role in the workforce
  • Marine veteran; first run for office
AS
Amish ShahDemocrat
Open seat
U.S. House, Arizona’s 1st (Phoenix area)
Opponent: Jay Feely (R)
  • Medicare buy-in; criticizes Medicaid cuts
  • Opposes data centers in the district over water and energy
  • Legal pathway for DACA recipients
PS
Pooja SethiDemocrat
Open seat
Texas House, District 47 (Austin)
Opponent: Jennifer Mushtaler (R)
  • First bill: raise the age to buy semiautomatic rifles to 21
  • Would be the first Indian American in the Texas Legislature
SS
Sandeep SrivastavaDemocrat
Challenger
Texas House, District 66 (Plano, Frisco)
Opponent: Rep. Matt Shaheen (R)
  • Public schools; opposes school privatization
  • Health care access and reproductive rights
PD
Pia DandiyaDemocrat
Newly drawn district, no incumbent
U.S. House, Florida’s 22nd (Palm Beach, Broward)
Opponent: Casey Askar (R)
  • Defends the Affordable Care Act
  • Rising costs for Florida families
MG
Mahesh “Max” GanorkarRepublican
Challenger
U.S. House, North Carolina’s 4th (Triangle)
Opponent: Rep. Valerie Foushee (D)
  • No issue statement found
SS
Suhas SubramanyamDemocrat
Incumbent
U.S. House, Virginia’s 10th (Loudoun, Prince William)
Opponent: Dave Beckwith (R)
  • Affordability: blames tariffs for rising costs
  • Federal rule on data centers; companies pay for their own power
  • Limit DOGE and OMB cuts; protect federal contractors
AM
Aruna MillerDemocrat
Incumbent
Lt. Governor of Maryland, Maryland, on the ticket with Gov. Wes Moore
Opponent: Dan Cox and Rob Krop (R)
  • Cites falling violent crime and economic growth
  • Investment in public education
VR
Vivek RamaswamyRepublican
Nominee
Governor of Ohio, Ohio, statewide
Opponent: Amy Acton (D)
  • Property tax relief by 2027; phase out income tax over 8 to 10 years
  • Data centers only if they benefit local communities
SK
Saritha KomatireddyRepublican
Challenger, Trump-endorsed
Attorney General of New York, New York, statewide
Opponent: AG Letitia James (D)
  • Mental illness and Medicaid fraud
  • Argues James has made New York less safe
  • Former federal prosecutor; first run for office
These Indian-American candidates ran in 2026 but lost their primaries, so they are not on the November ballot and are not on the map.
Raja Krishnamoorthi
Illinois, U.S. Senate (D)
Lost the Mar 17 Democratic primary to Juliana Stratton.
Shri Thanedar
Michigan 13th, U.S. House (D)
Lost the Aug 4 primary to Donavan McKinney.
Nirav Shah
Maine, Governor (D)
Lost the Democratic primary to Hannah Pingree after a ranked-choice count.
Hetal Doshi
Colorado, Attorney General (D)
Lost the Democratic primary to Jena Griswold.
Jenifer Rajkumar
New York Assembly 38 (D)
Lost the Jun 23 primary to David Orkin.
Rahul Garabadu
Georgia Senate 7 (D)
Lost the Jun 16 runoff to Ruwa Romman.
How to read this. “Key issues” are what each candidate has said in news reports, not an endorsement or a full platform. Where we found no recent issue statement we say so. Party labels follow the ballot; Los Angeles mayor is a nonpartisan office.
 
Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar

What is happening right now: Candidates in both parties spent Saturday, October 31, travelling to win over voters. Trump stayed at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida and is due in Kansas and Iowa on Sunday, Reuters said. Voters will fill 35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats. Republicans now hold a 53-47 Senate majority and a small lead in the House. Democrats must flip at least four Senate seats, and keep all of their own, to take control of the chamber. More than 51 million people have already voted, a record for a midterm, according to the University of Florida’s Election Lab. Nearly 46 million voted early in 2022.

Key updates

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  • Alaska probe: Reuters said federal prosecutors are checking whether aides to Democrat Mary Peltola helped to recruit retired teacher Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. to run, because his name is close to that of Republican Senator Dan Sullivan.
  • California ballots: A federal appeals court ruled 2-1 this week that the Justice Department had not justified its bid to set aside mail ballots from more than 20,000 voters it says may not be citizens, Reuters said.
  • Newsom’s warning: California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote to the state’s top federal judges on Saturday. He said the Justice Department may seek warrants to seize ballots before results are certified, though he knew of no such request. He said the only reason to do so “would be to interfere” in the count.
  • Michigan feud: The New York Times said Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed does not want Representative Haley Stevens, whom he beat in the primary, at a Detroit church event on Sunday.
  • Voter rolls: Reuters said the administration has sued about 30 states and the District of Columbia to get unredacted voter rolls. On Friday, a federal judge told the Justice Department to stop threatening to prosecute California election officials who go against its orders. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 76% of voters trust their ballots will be counted correctly.

Follow the latest updates on the 2026 US Midterm Elections Results here. This live blog tracks the key developments as the final days of campaigning and voting day unfold. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed through the day to reflect the most important news from the vote.

Live Updates
Nov 1, 2026 05:57 AM IST
US midterm elections 2026: Election Day date, polling hours, results and when to expect winners

The 2026 US midterm elections will take place on Tuesday, November 3, with control of Congress and dozens of state governments at stake. Voters will decide all 435 House seats, 35 Senate seats, and 36 governorships.

Polls will close at different times across the country, and election results are expected to begin coming in Tuesday evening. While some races may be called on election night, closely contested contests could take days or weeks to resolve. Read more

Nov 1, 2026 05:56 AM IST

Welcome to our live blog on the US midterms. Follow it here for all the latest news as it happens.

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