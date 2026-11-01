US Midterm Elections 2026 Live Updates: California governor asks US judges to resist Trump attempts to seize ballots

The US midterm campaign is in its final weekend, and two legal fights are in the news. According to Reuters, the Trump administration is pushing a criminal inquiry into the Alaska Senate race. It also said it will likely ask the Supreme Court to rule on thousands of mail-in ballots in California. Voters go to the polls on Tuesday, November 3, to decide who controls Congress for the last two years of Trump’s term. The New York Times said a split among Michigan Democrats has added doubt to a Senate race that could decide the balance of power.

How to read this. “Key issues” are what each candidate has said in news reports, not an endorsement or a full platform. Where we found no recent issue statement we say so. Party labels follow the ballot; Los Angeles mayor is a nonpartisan office.

These Indian-American candidates ran in 2026 but lost their primaries, so they are not on the November ballot and are not on the map.

9 Democrats, 5 Republicans and 1 in a nonpartisan race. Two House races, California 17 and Washington 7, pit two Indian-American candidates against each other. Dots mark each race’s area; in crowded places they are nudged within the state so they can be tapped.

Status as of Oct 31, 2026, three days before Election Day. Each entry was checked against news reports and ballot records. Candidates who lost primaries are listed on the last tab.

15 Indian-American candidates are on the ballot on Nov 3, 2026, from Seattle to Miami. Tap a dot to see the race, the candidates and what they say they will focus on.

What is happening right now: Candidates in both parties spent Saturday, October 31, travelling to win over voters. Trump stayed at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida and is due in Kansas and Iowa on Sunday, Reuters said. Voters will fill 35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats. Republicans now hold a 53-47 Senate majority and a small lead in the House. Democrats must flip at least four Senate seats, and keep all of their own, to take control of the chamber. More than 51 million people have already voted, a record for a midterm, according to the University of Florida’s Election Lab. Nearly 46 million voted early in 2022.

Key updates

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Alaska probe: Reuters said federal prosecutors are checking whether aides to Democrat Mary Peltola helped to recruit retired teacher Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. to run, because his name is close to that of Republican Senator Dan Sullivan.

Reuters said federal prosecutors are checking whether aides to Democrat Mary Peltola helped to recruit retired teacher Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. to run, because his name is close to that of Republican Senator Dan Sullivan. California ballots: A federal appeals court ruled 2-1 this week that the Justice Department had not justified its bid to set aside mail ballots from more than 20,000 voters it says may not be citizens, Reuters said.

A federal appeals court ruled 2-1 this week that the Justice Department had not justified its bid to set aside mail ballots from more than 20,000 voters it says may not be citizens, Reuters said. Newsom’s warning: California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote to the state’s top federal judges on Saturday. He said the Justice Department may seek warrants to seize ballots before results are certified, though he knew of no such request. He said the only reason to do so “would be to interfere” in the count.

California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote to the state’s top federal judges on Saturday. He said the Justice Department may seek warrants to seize ballots before results are certified, though he knew of no such request. He said the only reason to do so “would be to interfere” in the count. Michigan feud: The New York Times said Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed does not want Representative Haley Stevens, whom he beat in the primary, at a Detroit church event on Sunday.

The New York Times said Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed does not want Representative Haley Stevens, whom he beat in the primary, at a Detroit church event on Sunday. Voter rolls: Reuters said the administration has sued about 30 states and the District of Columbia to get unredacted voter rolls. On Friday, a federal judge told the Justice Department to stop threatening to prosecute California election officials who go against its orders. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 76% of voters trust their ballots will be counted correctly.

Follow the latest updates on the 2026 US Midterm Elections Results here. This live blog tracks the key developments as the final days of campaigning and voting day unfold. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed through the day to reflect the most important news from the vote.