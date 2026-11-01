US Midterm Elections 2026 Live Updates: California governor asks US judges to resist Trump attempts to seize ballots

The November 3 midterm elections could reshape the US Congress, determining who controls the House of Representatives and Senate during the final two years of President Donald Trump’s term. A Democratic victory in either chamber would increase congressional scrutiny of the administration, including on trade, immigration and foreign policy. Read more
The US midterm campaign is in its final weekend, and two legal fights are in the news. According to Reuters, the Trump administration is pushing a criminal inquiry into the Alaska Senate race. It also said it will likely ask the Supreme Court to rule on thousands of mail-in ballots in California. Voters go to the polls on Tuesday, November 3, to decide who controls Congress for the last two years of Trump’s term. The New York Times said a split among Michigan Democrats has added doubt to a Senate race that could decide the balance of power.
- Tax on billionaires’ assets to fund health care, child care and education
- Equal justice for the rich and connected, including release of Epstein files
- Fewer US foreign military entanglements
- “Always put the Constitution first”
- Defend founding principles, freedoms and the rule of law
- Health care: the topic his communications tag most (Medicare, ACA, drug costs)
- Sits on the Foreign Affairs and Intelligence committees
- Homelessness: faults the cost of Bass’s Inside Safe program
- Public safety and city spending
- Response to the January 2025 wildfires
- Chair emeritus of the Congressional Progressive Caucus
- No 2026 platform statement found
- Border security and national sovereignty
- Acknowledges immigrants’ role in the workforce
- Marine veteran; first run for office
- Medicare buy-in; criticizes Medicaid cuts
- Opposes data centers in the district over water and energy
- Legal pathway for DACA recipients
- First bill: raise the age to buy semiautomatic rifles to 21
- Would be the first Indian American in the Texas Legislature
- Public schools; opposes school privatization
- Health care access and reproductive rights
- Defends the Affordable Care Act
- Rising costs for Florida families
- No issue statement found
- Affordability: blames tariffs for rising costs
- Federal rule on data centers; companies pay for their own power
- Limit DOGE and OMB cuts; protect federal contractors
- Cites falling violent crime and economic growth
- Investment in public education
- Property tax relief by 2027; phase out income tax over 8 to 10 years
- Data centers only if they benefit local communities
- Mental illness and Medicaid fraud
- Argues James has made New York less safe
- Former federal prosecutor; first run for office
- Tax on billionaires’ assets to fund health care, child care and education
- Equal justice for the rich and connected, including release of Epstein files
- Fewer US foreign military entanglements
- “Always put the Constitution first”
- Defend founding principles, freedoms and the rule of law
- Health care: the topic his communications tag most (Medicare, ACA, drug costs)
- Sits on the Foreign Affairs and Intelligence committees
- Homelessness: faults the cost of Bass’s Inside Safe program
- Public safety and city spending
- Response to the January 2025 wildfires
- Chair emeritus of the Congressional Progressive Caucus
- No 2026 platform statement found
- Border security and national sovereignty
- Acknowledges immigrants’ role in the workforce
- Marine veteran; first run for office
- Medicare buy-in; criticizes Medicaid cuts
- Opposes data centers in the district over water and energy
- Legal pathway for DACA recipients
- First bill: raise the age to buy semiautomatic rifles to 21
- Would be the first Indian American in the Texas Legislature
- Public schools; opposes school privatization
- Health care access and reproductive rights
- Defends the Affordable Care Act
- Rising costs for Florida families
- No issue statement found
- Affordability: blames tariffs for rising costs
- Federal rule on data centers; companies pay for their own power
- Limit DOGE and OMB cuts; protect federal contractors
- Cites falling violent crime and economic growth
- Investment in public education
- Property tax relief by 2027; phase out income tax over 8 to 10 years
- Data centers only if they benefit local communities
- Mental illness and Medicaid fraud
- Argues James has made New York less safe
- Former federal prosecutor; first run for office
What is happening right now: Candidates in both parties spent Saturday, October 31, travelling to win over voters. Trump stayed at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida and is due in Kansas and Iowa on Sunday, Reuters said. Voters will fill 35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats. Republicans now hold a 53-47 Senate majority and a small lead in the House. Democrats must flip at least four Senate seats, and keep all of their own, to take control of the chamber. More than 51 million people have already voted, a record for a midterm, according to the University of Florida’s Election Lab. Nearly 46 million voted early in 2022.
Key updates
- Alaska probe: Reuters said federal prosecutors are checking whether aides to Democrat Mary Peltola helped to recruit retired teacher Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. to run, because his name is close to that of Republican Senator Dan Sullivan.
- California ballots: A federal appeals court ruled 2-1 this week that the Justice Department had not justified its bid to set aside mail ballots from more than 20,000 voters it says may not be citizens, Reuters said.
- Newsom’s warning: California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote to the state’s top federal judges on Saturday. He said the Justice Department may seek warrants to seize ballots before results are certified, though he knew of no such request. He said the only reason to do so “would be to interfere” in the count.
- Michigan feud: The New York Times said Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed does not want Representative Haley Stevens, whom he beat in the primary, at a Detroit church event on Sunday.
- Voter rolls: Reuters said the administration has sued about 30 states and the District of Columbia to get unredacted voter rolls. On Friday, a federal judge told the Justice Department to stop threatening to prosecute California election officials who go against its orders. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 76% of voters trust their ballots will be counted correctly.
Follow the latest updates on the 2026 US Midterm Elections Results here. This live blog tracks the key developments as the final days of campaigning and voting day unfold. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed through the day to reflect the most important news from the vote.
The 2026 US midterm elections will take place on Tuesday, November 3, with control of Congress and dozens of state governments at stake. Voters will decide all 435 House seats, 35 Senate seats, and 36 governorships.
Polls will close at different times across the country, and election results are expected to begin coming in Tuesday evening. While some races may be called on election night, closely contested contests could take days or weeks to resolve. Read more
Welcome to our live blog on the US midterms. Follow it here for all the latest news as it happens.
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