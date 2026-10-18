“I examined his a**”: Donald Trump’s latest pitch for Republican candidates

Ahead of the US midterm elections, President Donald Trump has pivoted to a new pitch for the Republican candidates: they’re good-looking. At a rally in Kentucky on Saturday, Trump said, “Look at this beautiful guy,” referring to US House candidate Ed Gallrein, a former US Navy SEAL who stood near the stage. The Republican leader then went on to admit: “I examined his a**”, talking about Senator Jon Husted.
Trump’s focus on candidates’ looks
The statement by Trump has now become a common refrain. The US President previously co-owned the Miss Universe beauty pageant (1996-2015) and grew his influence on the reality television show “The Apprentice” before entering politics. The Republican leader is now using the aesthetics barometer for appraisals to boost his party’s candidates’ chances in the November polls, which already has debates over which candidate is more masculine.
Trump: I examined his ass. I never did that with a man before. I examined his ass, and then I looked at his shoulders, his feet. https://t.co/0nHuLY6rYp— Clash Report (@clashreport) October 17, 2026
Republicans face a tough midterm battle
Several polls suggest that in the upcoming midterm elections, the Trump-led Republican Party is set to face a setback, with Democrats leading the race till now. The electoral outcome holds particular significance as it’ll determine whether Republicans keep control of Congress or the US President will face an emboldened Democratic opposition in the corridors of Washington.
Trump praises Republican candidates
After praising Gallrein’s looks, Trump mentioned Senator Jon Husted, a Republican leader who is running for reelection from Ohio, and described him as “a perfect person, good-looking guy.”
Addressing the crowd in Kentucky, Trump said, “I examined his a**. I never did that with a man before. I examined his ass. And then I looked at his shoulders. I looked at his feet. I looked at his hand. I looked at his jawline.”
Talking about Republicans’ nominee for Georgia governor, Trump said, “And I actually think that Rick Jackson is a very handsome, distinguished, beautiful-looking guy.”
Democrats lead in latest voter survey
In the Congressional district elections voter survey, Democratic candidates are leading with an 8-percentage-point margin over the Republican candidate, 52% to 44%, according to the latest ABC News/ Washington Post poll. Nearly 7 in 10 said that gasoline is unaffordable and that the United States is headed in the wrong direction, the poll showed.