“I examined his a**”: Donald Trump’s latest pitch for Republican candidates

Ahead of the US midterm elections, President Donald Trump has pivoted to a new pitch for the Republican candidates: they’re good-looking. At a rally in Kentucky on Saturday, Trump said, “Look at this beautiful guy,” referring to US House candidate Ed Gallrein, a former US Navy SEAL who stood near the stage. The Republican leader then went on to admit: “I examined his a**”, talking about Senator Jon Husted.

Trump’s focus on candidates’ looks

The statement by Trump has now become a common refrain. The US President previously co-owned the Miss Universe beauty pageant (1996-2015) and grew his influence on the reality television show “The Apprentice” before entering politics. The Republican leader is now using the aesthetics barometer for appraisals to boost his party’s candidates’ chances in the November polls, which already has debates over which candidate is more masculine.