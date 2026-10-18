“I examined his a**”: Donald Trump’s latest pitch for Republican candidates

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Donald Trump praises Republican candidates for their looks ahead of the US midterm elections, while a poll shows Democrats leading congressional races by eight points.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiOct 18, 2026 06:07 PM IST First published on: Oct 18, 2026 at 05:36 PM IST
us midterm elections, TrumpPresident Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Truist Arena at Northern Kentucky University. (AP Photo)

Ahead of the US midterm elections, President Donald Trump has pivoted to a new pitch for the Republican candidates: they’re good-looking. At a rally in Kentucky on Saturday, Trump said, “Look at this beautiful guy,” referring to US House candidate Ed Gallrein, a former US Navy SEAL who stood near the stage. The Republican leader then went on to admit: “I examined his a**”, talking about Senator Jon Husted.

Trump’s focus on candidates’ looks

The statement by Trump has now become a common refrain. The US President previously co-owned the Miss Universe beauty pageant (1996-2015) and grew his influence on the reality television show “The Apprentice” before entering politics. The Republican leader is now using the aesthetics barometer for appraisals to boost his party’s candidates’ chances in the November polls, which already has debates over which candidate is more masculine.

Republicans face a tough midterm battle

Several polls suggest that in the upcoming midterm elections, the Trump-led Republican Party is set to face a setback, with Democrats leading the race till now. The electoral outcome holds particular significance as it’ll determine whether Republicans keep control of Congress or the US President will face an emboldened Democratic opposition in the corridors of Washington.

Trump praises Republican candidates

After praising Gallrein’s looks, Trump mentioned Senator Jon Husted, a Republican leader who is running for reelection from Ohio, and described him as “a perfect person, good-looking guy.”

Addressing the crowd in Kentucky, Trump said, “I examined his a**. I never did that with a man before. I examined his ass. And then I looked at his shoulders. I looked at his feet. I looked at his hand. I looked at his jawline.”

Talking about Republicans’ nominee for Georgia governor, Trump said, “And I actually think that Rick Jackson is a very handsome, distinguished, beautiful-looking guy.”

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Democrats lead in latest voter survey

In the Congressional district elections voter survey, Democratic candidates are leading with an 8-percentage-point margin over the Republican candidate, 52% to 44%, according to the latest ABC News/ Washington Post poll. Nearly 7 in 10 said that gasoline is unaffordable and that the United States is headed in the wrong direction, the poll showed.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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