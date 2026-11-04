Midterm shock for Trump: Democrats regain Congress, Republicans fall in Texas, Kansas

Democrats were projected to regain both chambers of Congress in Tuesday’s US midterm elections, breaking through in Republican strongholds as frustration over living costs and President Donald Trump’s leadership reshaped the electoral map.

The results handed Trump a major defeat, with several candidates he backed losing races Republicans had expected to win. Democrat victories stretched from traditional battlegrounds to Texas, Kansas, and South Carolina, while exit polls pointed to weakening Republican support among young and Hispanic voters, reported Reuters.

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Here are seven key takeaways from the results.

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1. Democrats break through in Republican strongholds

The Democratic gains reached well beyond the states usually considered competitive, producing Senate upsets in places where the party had struggled for decades.

James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton in Texas, becoming the state’s first Democratic senator-elect in 38 years. In Kansas, Adam Hamilton beat incumbent Roger Marshall, giving Democrats their first Senate victory in the state since 1932.

Democratic Senate candidate Texas state Rep. James Talarico greets supporters (AP). Democratic Senate candidate Texas state Rep. James Talarico greets supporters (AP).

Annie Andrews defeated Darline Graham in South Carolina, where Democrats had not won a US Senate election this century. Sherrod Brown also flipped a Republican-held Senate seat in Ohio, a state Trump carried in each of his three presidential victories.

Democrats benefited from strong turnout among their supporters and backing from independents. Their decision to contest every race also paid off in constituencies that had appeared beyond reach only months earlier.

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2. Living costs dominate the verdict on Trump

Economic dissatisfaction was central to the Republican losses, outweighing the party’s attempts to portray Democrats as radicals, reported news agency AP.

Nearly nine in 10 voters described the cost of living as a crucial or major consideration, according to exit polls conducted by SSRS for a consortium of US media organisations. Nearly two-thirds blamed Trump for high prices.

Supporters watch race results at an election night event for Republican Senate candidate Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa (AP) Supporters watch race results at an election night event for Republican Senate candidate Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa (AP)

The AP Voter Poll separately found that about six in 10 voters attributed higher-than-usual prices more to Trump’s policies. Roughly three-quarters said they were angry or dissatisfied with the country’s direction.

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Trump returned to office in 2024 promising to tackle inflation. This time, voters confronting expensive groceries and fuel wanted answers on household costs, while his tariffs and the war against Iran added to economic discontent.

3. Trump’s preferred candidates suffer damaging defeats

Several of the night’s Republican setbacks involved candidates Trump had promoted despite reservations within local party ranks.

Paxton lost decisively in Texas, while Darline Graham was defeated in South Carolina. In North Carolina, Trump-backed Michael Whatley lost the Senate contest to Democratic former governor Roy Cooper.

The defeats raised fresh questions about Trump’s preference for loyalists and whether those candidates could attract support beyond his core voters.

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The AP Voter Poll found that roughly six in 10 voters disapproved of his performance. About 70% wanted Congress to exercise stronger checks on the presidency, signalling a broader demand to constrain his authority.

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4. Young and Hispanic voters move towards Democrats

Republicans lost ground among groups that had helped Trump win in 2024, particularly younger voters and Hispanics.

According to the AP Voter Poll, about seven in 10 voters under 30 supported the Democratic House candidate in their constituency. That age group had been roughly evenly divided between Trump and Kamala Harris two years earlier.

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Around six in 10 Hispanic voters backed Democratic House candidates, while about one-third supported Republicans. Roughly seven in 10 Hispanic voters said Trump’s policies had worsened economic conditions.

The shift carried consequences in Texas and Florida, where Republican strategies had depended in part on retaining support from Latino voters who backed Trump in 2024.

5. Governor’s races deliver historic firsts

Democratic gains also extended to governorships, including landmark victories in Georgia and Texas.

Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms became the first Black woman elected governor of a US state. In Texas, Gina Hinojosa defeated three-term Republican Governor Greg Abbott to become the state’s first Latina governor.

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California elected Xavier Becerra as its first elected Latino governor. In Ohio, former state health official Amy Acton defeated Trump ally Vivek Ramaswamy.

Together, the results widened the scale of the Republican setback beyond the battle for Congress.

6. Republican redistricting plans encounter setbacks

The Republican effort to gain House seats through new congressional boundaries showed signs of backfiring.

Trump’s push began in Texas and prompted countermeasures in California, followed by redistricting elsewhere. Redistricting is the redrawing of the geographical boundaries of electoral districts.

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According to AP, Although the changes suggested a potential net Republican gain of nine seats on paper, spreading conservative voters across additional districts left the party exposed when support weakened.

In Florida, Democrats won three constituencies Republicans had redrawn in pursuit of victories: Jared Moskowitz took the 25th District, Pia Dandiya won the 22nd, and Kathy Castor retained the 14th.

7. Victory brings expectations-and unresolved questions-for Democrats

Congressional control now gives Democrats greater power to check Trump as well as increases pressure on them to address the economic grievances behind their gains.

Their legislative options will remain constrained by the President’s veto. Trump, in fact, in a Truth Social post, hinted that he is sure to use his veto powers.

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Trump, who said he would accept the results and work with Democrats, could also seek to hold them responsible for economic conditions.

The party faces questions about its own appeal. About half of voters viewed Democrats unfavourably in the AP Voter Poll, compared with roughly six in 10 who held negative views of Republicans.

Reelection victories for Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Maryland Governor Wes Moore strengthened prominent figures in the party’s moderate wing. But the wider debate over Democratic identity remains unresolved as attention turns towards the 2028 presidential contest.