Interactive | US midterm elections 2026: Voting time in India, key races and when results will be announced

Workmen scrub a glass skylight as dawn arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, November 2, 2026, a day before the midterm elections that will determine political control of Congress. (AP Photo)
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Americans head to the polls on November 3 in an election that could change the course of Donald Trump’s final two years in office. Republicans are trying to hold on to narrow majorities in Congress, while Democrats are hoping to take back the House, the Senate or both.
There are three main possibilities: Democrats win the House, but Republicans keep the Senate; Democrats take control of both chambers; or Republicans hold on to both. Each outcome would shape how easily Trump can push his agenda and how much Congress can hold his administration to account.
For India, the stakes go beyond US politics. The results could influence debates over trade and tariffs, H-1B visas and immigration, as well as the wider India-US relationship. Here are the key races and what each possible outcome could mean for Trump, and for India.
Americavotes:thefightforCongress
Who controls the House and the Senate for the rest of Donald Trump’s term? Here is what is at stake, and how the night will unfold.
As of Monday, Nov 2, 2026. Seat counts are before the vote. Forecasts are Decision Desk HQ’s, updated Nov 2; they are probabilities, not results.
★
Live
House 435 seats up★Senate 35 seats up★Governors 36 races★Early votes 53.1 million by Nov 1★Forecast Democrats 84% House, 64% Senate★First polls close 5:30 am IST Wednesday★House 435 seats up★Senate 35 seats up★Governors 36 races★Early votes 53.1 million by Nov 1★Forecast Democrats 84% House, 64% Senate★First polls close 5:30 am IST Wednesday★
01The balance of power
The House · 435 seats
214Democrats
vs
218Republicans
Democrats 214
Independent 1
Vacant 2
Republicans 218
The House
Every one of the 435 seats is on the ballot.
Where it stands
Republicans hold 218. Democrats hold 214. One seat is held by an independent and two are vacant.
The line
Control takes 218 seats.
01The balance of power
The Senate · 100 seats
47Democrats + allies
vs
53Republicans
Democrats 45
Independents 2
Republicans 53
The Senate
35 of the 100 seats are up. Republicans defend 22 of them, Democrats 13.
Where it stands
Republicans hold 53. Democrats hold 45, plus two independents who caucus with them.
The line
Control takes 51. At 50–50, Vice President JD Vance breaks ties for Republicans.
4
The net number of seats Democrats must gain, in each chamber, to take control.
02The process
How the vote works
53.1million
ballots cast early by Sunday morning, Nov 1: about 29 million in person and 23 million by mail. The whole 2022 midterm early vote was 46 million.
2026, by Nov 1
53.1m
2022, whole early vote
46m
University of Florida analysis, via Al Jazeera. Early votes do not show who people voted for.
IVOTED★ ★ ★
1
Early and mail voting
Ballots have been coming in for weeks. Rules vary by state.
2
Election Day, Nov 3
Polls close in waves across six time zones, from 6 pm Eastern in parts of Indiana and Kentucky to 1 am in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands.
3
Counting and calls
News organisations project winners from partial counts; those calls are not official. Mail ballots can take days: Oregon counts ballots postmarked by Election Day that arrive within seven days.
4
Runoffs and ranked choice
Georgia holds a runoff on Dec 1 if no Senate candidate wins a majority. Alaska uses ranked-choice voting.
5
Certification
States certify official results in the weeks after the vote.
6
Jan 3, 2027
The new Congress is sworn in.
Closing times and counting rules per Political.org (Oct 27).
03How to vote
How Americans cast their ballot on Nov 3
1
Check you are registered
Look up your status through vote.gov, which links to every state’s election office. Some states let you register on Election Day itself.
2
Find your polling place
Your state or county election website lists it. It may have moved since the last election.
3
Bring ID if your state asks
ID rules are set by each state. Some require photo ID, others accept a utility bill or a signature.
4
Vote
Polling hours are set by each state. If you are in line when polls close, stay in line: you can still vote.
5
Name not on the list?
Ask for a provisional ballot. Federal law gives you that right; officials check your eligibility afterwards.
6
Voting by mail?
Deadlines differ. Some states need the ballot to arrive by Election Day; others count it if it is postmarked by then.
Not a US citizen?
Only US citizens can vote in federal elections. Green-card holders and people on H-1B, F-1 or other visas cannot vote in them.
A US citizen living in India?
Americans abroad vote absentee through the Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP.gov). Ballot return deadlines depend on the state where you last lived.
Guidance from vote.gov, the US Election Assistance Commission and FVAP. Rules vary by state: check your state election office.
04The forecast
Democrats favoured in the House. The Senate is closer
House
84%
chance Democrats win control
Projected 241 Democratic seats · 218 needed
Senate
64%
chance Democrats win control
Projected 52 Democratic seats · 51 needed
Decision Desk HQ forecast, updated Nov 2. Blue: chance of a Democratic majority; red: Republican. A 64% chance still misses about one time in three.
05Reality check
Why Democrats may fall short of a landslide
40–50
competitive House seats
Analysts estimate only 40 to 50 of the 435 seats are truly competitive. Many expect a Democratic majority of perhaps 5 to 20 seats.
10 pts
still not enough?
Even a 10-point national swing would likely leave Democrats two Senate seats short, says Cook Political Report’s David Wasserman.
2×
older voters
In 2022, voters aged 50 and over made up nearly twice as much of the electorate as those under 50. Older voters have leaned Republican.
$188m
ad gap
Republicans outspent Democrats by $188 million on Senate battleground ads by the end of September (AdImpact). Trump spent more than $277 million, mostly via MAGA Inc; Elon Musk about $366 million this cycle.
47–35
generic ballot
Reuters/Ipsos polling shows registered voters favouring Democrats 47% to 35%. But polls have often underestimated Republicans, most of all when Trump was on the ballot.
1–2 pts
the “socialist” label
Republican attacks painting Democrats as socialists could cut the Democratic edge by one or two points in close races, says former Clinton adviser Bill Galston.
Reasons given by analysts and strategists to Reuters, Nov 2.
06Four endings
Pick an outcome
Tap an outcome to see what it would mean
62%
of simulations end with: Democrats win both
HouseDemocratic
SenateDemocratic
What it could mean
Democrats control Senate committees, judicial confirmations and cabinet nominations
They would likely block many of Trump’s judicial nominees
Trump keeps his veto, and most bills still need 60 Senate votes
21%
of simulations end with: Democratic House, Republican Senate
HouseDemocratic
SenateRepublican
What it could mean
Democrats gain House committees, subpoena power and the ability to investigate the administration
Senate Republicans can block most Democratic priorities
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Oct 20 there would be “very little” a Democratic House could do to block Trump’s agenda
A 50–50 Senate also stays Republican, and a few swing senators become kingmakers
15%
of simulations end with: Republicans keep both
HouseRepublican
SenateRepublican
What it could mean
Trump and Republicans would claim a fresh mandate
Trump would face few congressional constraints on nominees and appointments
The risk of shutdown and debt-ceiling showdowns would ease
2%
of simulations end with: Republican House, Democratic Senate
HouseRepublican
SenateDemocratic
What it could mean
Forecasters see this as the least likely outcome, and Reuters did not set out a scenario for it.
Share of Decision Desk HQ simulations, Nov 2. What each outcome could mean: Reuters scenarios, Nov 2.
07The battleground
Where control will be decided
United StatesKansasIowaOhioUnited States
Senate toss-up
State with a House toss-up
Senate toss-ups
Decision Desk HQ rates three Senate races as toss-ups. All three seats are held by Republicans now.
Kansas
Roger Marshall (R, incumbent) vs Adam Hamilton (D)
50%Democratic chance
Iowa
Ashley Hinson (R) vs Josh Turek (D). Open seat: Joni Ernst is not running
53%Democratic chance
Ohio
Jon Husted (R, appointed) vs Sherrod Brown (D), special election
55%Democratic chance
House toss-ups
Ten House seats are toss-ups, each with a 51% to 58% Democratic chance.
FL-22TX-15TX-35IA-2ME-2MT-1OH-7PA-1CO-3NC-11
Decision Desk HQ, Nov 2.
08House races
Ten House races that could decide the majority
Swipe →
Colorado 8
Gabe Evans ★Manny Rutinel
Trump won it by 1.8 points in 2024. The district is nearly 40% Hispanic.
Florida 25
Jared MoskowitzScott Singer
Redrawn by Florida Republicans; Trump carried the new district by 9 to 10 points. Moskowitz is a sitting Democratic congressman.
Iowa 1
Mariannette Miller-Meeks ★Christina Bohannan
Their third contest: Bohannan lost in 2022 and 2024. Democrats have outspent Republicans $11m to $7m.
Maine 2
Paul LePageMatt Dunlap
Open: Democrat Jared Golden is retiring. Trump won it by 9 points. Forecasters rate it lean Republican.
Montana 1
Aaron FlintSam Forstag
Open: Ryan Zinke is not running. Trump won by nearly 12 points; two October polls showed Forstag narrowly ahead.
North Carolina 1
Don Davis ★Laurie Buckhout
Republicans redrew it from a seat Trump won by 3 points into one he carried by double digits.
New York 17
Mike Lawler ★Cait Conley
One of three Republican-held seats Kamala Harris won in 2024, making Lawler the most vulnerable House Republican.
Ohio 7
Max Miller ★Brian Poindexter
A once-safe Republican seat now seen as a toss-up. Democrats have spent about $12m to Republicans’ $6m.
Texas 15
Monica De La Cruz ★Bobby Pulido
Trump won it by 18 points. A poll last month showed Pulido, a Tejano music star, ahead by 7.
Washington 3
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez ★John Braun
A centrist Democrat in a district Trump narrowly won. Braun led the top-two primary.
★ incumbent. Races selected by Reuters, Nov 2.
09Key candidates
Seven more Senate races to watch
Texas
JT
James TalaricoDemocrat
VS
KP
Ken PaxtonRepublican
Paxton beat Sen. John Cornyn in a Republican primary runoff. Trump won Texas by nearly 14 points in 2024. Recent polls show Talarico narrowly ahead or tied.
Maine
TJ
Troy JacksonDemocrat
VS
SC
Susan CollinsRepublican, incumbent
Jackson replaced Graham Platner, who withdrew. Maine voted against Trump in 2024. Recent polls show a close race.
Alaska
MP
Mary PeltolaDemocrat
VS
DS
Dan SullivanRepublican, incumbent
Alaska uses ranked-choice voting. Trump won it by 13 points in 2024. Recent polls show Peltola narrowly ahead.
N. Carolina
RC
Roy CooperDemocrat
VS
MW
Michael WhatleyRepublican
Open seat: Thom Tillis (R) is retiring. Trump won by 3 points in 2024. Recent polls show Cooper ahead by double digits.
Georgia
JO
Jon OssoffDemocrat, incumbent
VS
MC
Mike CollinsRepublican
Trump won by 2 points in 2024. Polls have consistently shown Ossoff ahead.
Michigan
AE
Abdul El-SayedDemocrat
VS
MR
Mike RogersRepublican
Open seat: Gary Peters (D) is retiring. Trump won Michigan in 2024. Recent polls show El-Sayed narrowly ahead.
N. Hampshire
CP
Chris PappasDemocrat
VS
JS
John E. SununuRepublican
Open seat: Jeanne Shaheen (D) is retiring. Kamala Harris won by nearly 3 points. Polls have shown Pappas ahead by 5 to 8 points.
Tap a state. Candidates, 2024 margins and polling direction as reported by Al Jazeera, Oct 31.
10Governors
36 states pick a governor. Races to watch
Arizona
Katie Hobbs ★
Andy Biggs
Georgia
Keisha Lance Bottoms
Rick Jackson
Michigan
Jocelyn Benson
John James
Wisconsin
David Crowley
Tom Tiffany
Nevada
Aaron Ford
Joe Lombardo ★
Iowa
Rob Sand
Zach Lahn
Kansas
Cindy Holscher
Ty Masterson
Blue: Democrat. Red: Republican. ★ incumbent. Competitive races as listed by Cook Political Report, Aug 27. Ohio is in the next section.
11The India angle
Indian-American names on the ballot
VR
Vivek Ramaswamy
Republican nominee for governor of Ohio, an open seat, against Democrat Amy Acton.
4
Four House Democrats
Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal, Ami Bera and Suhas Subramanyam are all on the ballot.
12Also on the ballot
Abortion is on the ballot in four states
Missouri
Amendment 3 would repeal the abortion-rights amendment voters passed in 2024.
Yes
No
Nevada
Question 6 would put a right to abortion in the state constitution. Voters approved it once in 2024; a second yes finalises it.
Yes
No
Virginia
An amendment would protect the right to make decisions about one’s own pregnancy.
Yes
No
Idaho
An initiative would create a statutory right to abortion until viability.
Yes
No
Per State Court Report (Brennan Center), updated Jul 27. States also vote on taxes, voting thresholds and other questions.
13What to watch
Five things to watch on the night
1
Early clues
Results from Republican-held House seats in Florida and Virginia could show the size of any Democratic gains. Wins in more Republican-leaning seats would point to a broader backlash.
2
The Senate math
Control will likely hinge on six to eight races. Democrats need to flip seats in states Trump won by double digits, such as Ohio, Iowa, Alaska and Texas, and will likely need to hold Michigan and pick up Maine.
3
Federal monitors
The Justice Department plans to send about 1,000 monitors, roughly triple the number at the last midterms. Some local officials worry that could intimidate voters; the department says those fears are baseless.
4
Certification fights
On Oct 22, the Justice Department sued to block Alaska from certifying its Senate result if the Republican incumbent loses narrowly, citing two candidates with almost identical names. Attorney General Todd Blanche has not ruled out intervening in certifications.
5
Trump’s response
In 2020, Trump declared victory before counting had finished. How he responds this time, especially if Republicans lose a chamber, could be one of the night’s biggest stories.
Reuters, Nov 2.
14Election night
In India, polls start closing at dawn on Wednesday
Eastern time
7:00 pm ET · 5:30 am IST
Georgia, Virginia, South Carolina, Vermont
7:30 pm ET · 6:00 am IST
North Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia
8:00 pm ET · 6:30 am IST
Pennsylvania, Maine, Texas, most of Michigan
Midnight ET · 10:30 am IST
Most of Alaska
Then wait
Do not expect a final answer on Tuesday night. In 2022, House control was called on Nov 16, eight days after the vote.
Closing times per Political.org (Oct 27). IST is Eastern time plus 10 hours 30 minutes, Wednesday Nov 4.
15After Tuesday
What changes, and what does not
What control changes
Who chairs committees and runs hearings
Who sets the legislative agenda
What can pass each chamber
Investigations: Democratic wins would likely bring probes into the administration, including immigration enforcement and the Iran war
What stays the same
Trump is president until January 2029
His veto stands: overriding it needs two-thirds of both chambers
Most Senate bills still need 60 votes
Debt-ceiling and funding fights are likely in 2027 either way, analysts told Reuters
Every House seat. 35 Senate seats. 36 governors. One night.