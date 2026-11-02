Interactive | US midterm elections 2026: Voting time in India, key races and when results will be announced

Americans head to the polls on November 3 in an election that could change the course of Donald Trump’s final two years in office. Republicans are trying to hold on to narrow majorities in Congress, while Democrats are hoping to take back the House, the Senate or both.

There are three main possibilities: Democrats win the House, but Republicans keep the Senate; Democrats take control of both chambers; or Republicans hold on to both. Each outcome would shape how easily Trump can push his agenda and how much Congress can hold his administration to account.