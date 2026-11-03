US midterm elections 2026: How are votes counted and when will the results be announced?

Americans are voting in high-stakes midterm elections 2026 that will determine control of Congress for the final two years of President Donald Trump’s second term. The vote comes amid voter frustration over high prices and the unpopular war with Iran, with Democrats hoping to wrest control of at least one chamber and put new limits on Trump’s agenda.

Republicans are defending narrow majorities in both the House and Senate. Democrats need a net gain of three seats in the 435-member House and four in the 100-member Senate to take control. More than 57 million Americans had already cast ballots by Monday, according to the Associated Press.