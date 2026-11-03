US midterm elections 2026: How are votes counted and when will the results be announced?

Americans are voting in high-stakes midterm elections 2026 that will determine control of Congress for the final two years of President Donald Trump’s second term. The vote comes amid voter frustration over high prices and the unpopular war with Iran, with Democrats hoping to wrest control of at least one chamber and put new limits on Trump’s agenda.
Republicans are defending narrow majorities in both the House and Senate. Democrats need a net gain of three seats in the 435-member House and four in the 100-member Senate to take control. More than 57 million Americans had already cast ballots by Monday, according to the Associated Press.
The results could shape the remainder of Trump’s presidency, determining whether Congress continues to back his policies or becomes a centre of opposition, investigations and oversight. For viewers in India, polling and counting will stretch into Wednesday morning, November 4, Indian Standard Time (IST).
Here is a 10-point guide to how votes are counted, when polls close across the US, and when the results are likely to become clear.
- 01
When do polling stations open in the US, in Indian time?
Polling hours vary across the United States, and some states have different schedules across counties and time zones. The first polling locations are expected to open on Tuesday afternoon in India.
Key opening times include:
- 5 am ET (3: pm IST): Vermont, with opening times varying by town.
- 6 am ET (4:30 pm IST): Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Virginia.
- 6:30 am ET (5 pm IST): North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia.
- 7 am ET (5:30 pm IST): Several states, including Georgia, Florida, Massachusetts, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
- 8 am ET (6:30 pm IST): Texas and several Central and Mountain time-zone states.
- 11 am ET (9:30 pm IST): Alaska and Washington.
- Noon ET (10:30 pm IST): Hawaii.
These are opening-time waves, not uniform statewide schedules.
- 02
When do the first polling stations close in IST?
The first polling locations close early Wednesday morning in India, with the process moving westward across the country.
Key poll-closing times:
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6 pm ET (4:30 am IST): Parts of Indiana and Kentucky.
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7 pm ET (5:30 am IST): Georgia, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, and the remaining parts of Indiana and Kentucky. Most of Florida and New Hampshire also close around this time.
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7:30 pm ET (6 am IST): North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia.
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8 pm ET (6:30 am IST): Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Tennessee; also parts of Florida, Kansas, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas.
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8:30 pm ET (7 am IST): Arkansas.
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9 pm ET (7:30 am IST): Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, Wisconsin and Wyoming, along with remaining areas in some states that span time zones.
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10 pm ET (8:30 am IST): Montana, Nevada, Utah and parts of Idaho and Oregon.
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11 pm ET (9:30 am IST): California, Washington and remaining parts of Idaho and Oregon.
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Midnight ET (10:30 am IST): Hawaii and most of Alaska.
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1 am ET, November 4 (11:30 am IST): The remaining parts of Alaska, including the western Aleutian Islands.
Poll-closing times can vary within states that span time zones. These are broad closing waves; voters who are in line when polls close are generally allowed to cast their ballots.US midterms 2026Election night, in India timeWhen polls close, and what changes after Tuesday.As of Monday, Nov 2, 2026. Seat counts are before the vote. Forecasts are Decision Desk HQ’s, updated Nov 2; they are probabilities, not results.★LiveHouse 435 seats up★Senate 35 seats up★Governors 36 races★Early votes 53.1 million by Nov 1★Forecast Democrats 84% House, 64% Senate★First polls close 5:30 am IST Wednesday★House 435 seats up★Senate 35 seats up★Governors 36 races★Early votes 53.1 million by Nov 1★Forecast Democrats 84% House, 64% Senate★First polls close 5:30 am IST Wednesday★01Election nightIn India, polls start closing at dawn on WednesdayEastern time7:00 pm ET · 5:30 am ISTGeorgia, Virginia, South Carolina, Vermont7:30 pm ET · 6:00 am ISTNorth Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia8:00 pm ET · 6:30 am ISTPennsylvania, Maine, Texas, most of MichiganMidnight ET · 10:30 am ISTMost of AlaskaThen waitDo not expect a final answer on Tuesday night. In 2022, House control was called on Nov 16, eight days after the vote.Closing times per Political.org (Oct 27). IST is Eastern time plus 10 hours 30 minutes, Wednesday Nov 4.02After TuesdayWhat changes, and what does notWhat control changesWho chairs committees and runs hearingsWho sets the legislative agendaWhat can pass each chamberInvestigations: Democratic wins would likely bring probes into the administration, including immigration enforcement and the Iran warWhat stays the sameTrump is president until January 2029His veto stands: overriding it needs two-thirds of both chambersMost Senate bills still need 60 votesDebt-ceiling and funding fights are likely in 2027 either way, analysts told ReutersEvery House seat. 35 Senate seats. 36 governors. One night.
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- 03
When will the first election results come in India?
The first preliminary results could begin appearing around 4:30 am IST on Wednesday, November 4, when the first polling locations close. A more substantial wave of results is expected after 5:30 am IST, as more states finish voting.
Results are released as local election officials process and tabulate ballots. Early numbers may show leads, but they do not necessarily mean a race has been decided.
- 04
How are votes counted in the US?
Election administration is decentralised, with states and local jurisdictions following their own rules and procedures. Voters cast ballots in person during early voting or on Election Day, as well as by mail.
Paper ballots are typically tabulated by machines. Partial hand counts and audits are used to check results, and vote totals are often reported in batches. Officials also verify mail ballots, and some states allow voters to correct signature or information problems through a process known as “curing”.US midterms 2026How Americans voteFrom early ballots to certification, and how to cast a vote.As of Monday, Nov 2, 2026. Seat counts are before the vote. Forecasts are Decision Desk HQ’s, updated Nov 2; they are probabilities, not results.★LiveHouse 435 seats up★Senate 35 seats up★Governors 36 races★Early votes 53.1 million by Nov 1★Forecast Democrats 84% House, 64% Senate★First polls close 5:30 am IST Wednesday★House 435 seats up★Senate 35 seats up★Governors 36 races★Early votes 53.1 million by Nov 1★Forecast Democrats 84% House, 64% Senate★First polls close 5:30 am IST Wednesday★01The processHow the vote works53.1millionballots cast early by Sunday morning, Nov 1: about 29 million in person and 23 million by mail. The whole 2022 midterm early vote was 46 million.2026, by Nov 153.1m2022, whole early vote46mUniversity of Florida analysis, via Al Jazeera. Early votes do not show who people voted for.IVOTED★ ★ ★1Early and mail votingBallots have been coming in for weeks. Rules vary by state.2Election Day, Nov 3Polls close in waves across six time zones, from 6 pm Eastern in parts of Indiana and Kentucky to 1 am in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands.3Counting and callsNews organisations project winners from partial counts; those calls are not official. Mail ballots can take days: Oregon counts ballots postmarked by Election Day that arrive within seven days.4Runoffs and ranked choiceGeorgia holds a runoff on Dec 1 if no Senate candidate wins a majority. Alaska uses ranked-choice voting.5CertificationStates certify official results in the weeks after the vote.6Jan 3, 2027The new Congress is sworn in.Closing times and counting rules per Political.org (Oct 27).02How to voteHow Americans cast their ballot on Nov 31Check you are registeredLook up your status through vote.gov, which links to every state’s election office. Some states let you register on Election Day itself.2Find your polling placeYour state or county election website lists it. It may have moved since the last election.3Bring ID if your state asksID rules are set by each state. Some require photo ID, others accept a utility bill or a signature.4VotePolling hours are set by each state. If you are in line when polls close, stay in line: you can still vote.5Name not on the list?Ask for a provisional ballot. Federal law gives you that right; officials check your eligibility afterwards.6Voting by mail?Deadlines differ. Some states need the ballot to arrive by Election Day; others count it if it is postmarked by then.Not a US citizen?Only US citizens can vote in federal elections. Green-card holders and people on H-1B, F-1 or other visas cannot vote in them.A US citizen living in India?Americans abroad vote absentee through the Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP.gov). Ballot return deadlines depend on the state where you last lived.Guidance from vote.gov, the US Election Assistance Commission and FVAP. Rules vary by state: check your state election office.
- 05
Why can counting continue after Election Day?
States have different rules for processing and counting mail-in and absentee ballots. Some allow ballots postmarked by Election Day to arrive later, while others have restrictions on when officials can begin processing them.
Large numbers of mail ballots, high turnout, ballot-verification procedures and close margins can all delay the final count. States may take days or weeks to complete the process.
- 06
When will we know who won the House and Senate?
There is no fixed nationwide time for declaring control of Congress. Some races may be clear on election night, while close contests could remain unresolved for days.
The House and Senate outcomes depend on results across multiple states. Even if many individual races are called quickly, the overall balance of power may take longer to determine.
- 07
Are media projections the same as official results?
No. News organisations such as the Associated Press analyse unofficial vote totals, state election rules and other data before projecting winners.
These projections do not stop officials from counting every ballot. Official results are final only after the required canvass and certification processes are completed.
- 08
Can a candidate who is leading early lose the lead later?
Yes. As additional ballots are counted, the lead in a race can change. This can happen because different types of ballots—including mail-in votes and ballots from different areas—are reported at different times.
The Guardian describes these shifts as a “red mirage” or “blue shift”. A changing lead is not, by itself, evidence of wrongdoing; it can reflect the order in which votes are counted.
- 09
Which states could take longer to report results?
California and Washington may take longer because of the large volume of mail-in ballots. Arizona also has procedures that can delay the release of results after polls close.
Close races in states such as Michigan and Minnesota may remain uncalled while officials count outstanding ballots. Alaska’s Senate contest could take longer because of ranked-choice voting, with additional counting rounds potentially needed.
- 10
When will the 2026 US midterm election results be final?
Some winners may be projected on election night or early Wednesday morning IST. But close House and Senate races could take days to resolve, and official results come only after local canvassing, audits where required, and certification.
For Indian viewers, the key window is Tuesday afternoon, November 3, through Wednesday late morning, November 4 (IST) for polling and early results. The final balance of power in Congress may take longer to emerge.
Election Day is the deadline for voting—not for completing the count or declaring every winner.