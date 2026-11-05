US midterms: Trump unsure if JD Vance will run in 2028 for presidential election

Vice President JD Vance blamed the Iran war for Republicans’ midterm defeat, while Donald Trump defended the conflict and said he was unsure whether Vance would run for president in 2028.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Nov 5, 2026 06:28 PM IST
US President Donald Trump and Vice President J D Vance.US President Donald Trump and Vice President J D Vance. (Source: AP)
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The 2026 US midterm elections have dealt a major blow to President Donald Trump and Republicans, with Democrats winning control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Hours after the defeat, Trump said he was unsure whether Vice President JD Vance would run for president in 2028. Speaking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday, Trump said he had spoken with Vance after the election results but did not know what his plans were.

“Speaking about a lot of things. We’ll see what happens. You don’t know who is talking about running. Maybe a lot of people are running. Maybe nobody is going to run. Maybe he won’t run. I don’t know who is going to run,” Trump said when asked about Vance’s presidential ambitions.

 

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The president also defended his handling of the Iran war, saying he would not have done anything differently.

After the midterms, the Vice President in his X post wrote, “The reason we lost was the war”. Arguing that the conflict had cost the party control of Congress. He also pointed to inflation, the rising cost of living, the administration’s ‘America First’ agenda and US ties with Israel as factors that influenced voters.

“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so…Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest,” Vance wrote.

The vice president said some voters who had supported Trump and Vance in the 2024 presidential election switched their support to Democrats in the midterms. He also questioned whether the political cost of the war had been worth it, pointing to the loss of Republican control of the Senate.

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