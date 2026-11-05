The 2026 US midterm elections have dealt a major blow to President Donald Trump and Republicans, with Democrats winning control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Hours after the defeat, Trump said he was unsure whether Vice President JD Vance would run for president in 2028. Speaking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday, Trump said he had spoken with Vance after the election results but did not know what his plans were.

“Speaking about a lot of things. We’ll see what happens. You don’t know who is talking about running. Maybe a lot of people are running. Maybe nobody is going to run. Maybe he won’t run. I don’t know who is going to run,” Trump said when asked about Vance’s presidential ambitions.