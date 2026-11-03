Trump’s Congress test begins: What Americans are voting for in 2026 US midterm elections

Americans are voting in high-stakes midterm elections 2026 that will determine control of Congress for the remainder of President Donald Trump’s term. More than 57 million people had cast ballots early, while key House and Senate races could shape the political outlook for 2027.

Polling stations opened across the United States on Tuesday as voters headed to the polls for the 2026 midterm elections, a contest widely viewed as a referendum on President Donald Trump’s first two years back in office.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 Senate seats are up for election. Voters in 36 states are also choosing governors. Republicans currently control both chambers of Congress, and Democrats are hoping to win enough seats to limit Trump’s ability to advance his agenda during the final two years of his term.