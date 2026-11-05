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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is facing speculation that he could leave President Donald Trump’s administration to prepare for a 2028 presidential campaign, following the Republicans’ sweeping losses in the 2026 midterm elections, The Independent reported.
The report, citing Republican and British government sources, claimed that Rubio was being watched for a possible exit from the administration and was viewed by some insiders as a potential frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination. Vice President JD Vance is seen as his main potential rival.
White House spokesperson Davis Ingle responded with insults and accused The Independent of “pushing baseless, false conspiracy theories… about President Trump and his administration.”
“The president has assembled a united team focused on his America First agenda, and they will continue winning for the American people no matter how much it upsets the glue-sniffing hacks at The Independent,” he added.
The speculation comes after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the November 3 midterms, dealing a major blow to Trump and his Republican Party. The election result was driven in part by voter anger over the war with Iran and rising living costs, Reuters reported.
The Independent reported that senior Republican and UK government figures had expected Rubio might leave even before the election results, with those expectations intensifying after the GOP defeat.
One Rubio ally quoted in the report said leaving the administration would make sense if he intends to seek the Republican nomination, arguing that remaining in the Cabinet would tie him to Trump’s policies and could hurt his prospects.
The report also cited a senior UK government source who said Rubio would make a strong presidential candidate and was expected to run.
Rubio, who serves as both secretary of state and acting national security adviser, has reportedly played a quieter role in the administration’s handling of the Iran war, despite his senior foreign policy position.
The report added that Rubio has also been sidelined on some major diplomatic efforts, including West Asia policy and attempts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, where Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have played prominent roles.
The midterm defeat has intensified questions over who could succeed Trump in 2028, when he will be constitutionally barred from seeking another term.
Vance publicly blamed the Iran war for the Republican losses, saying an honest discussion about the party’s future had to begin with the conflict.
“The reason we lost is the war,” Vance wrote in a social media post, adding that voters and party leaders should consider whether the political cost had been worth it.
Trump acknowledged that the war had contributed to the defeat but defended his decision to pursue it, Reuters reported.
The Independent’s report suggested Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles could face blame within the administration for the election outcome. It also cited Republican sources who expected several Cabinet members might leave after the losses.
(With inputs from agencies)
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