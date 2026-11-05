US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is facing speculation that he could leave President Donald Trump’s administration to prepare for a 2028 presidential campaign, following the Republicans’ sweeping losses in the 2026 midterm elections, The Independent reported.

The report, citing Republican and British government sources, claimed that Rubio was being watched for a possible exit from the administration and was viewed by some insiders as a potential frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination. Vice President JD Vance is seen as his main potential rival.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle responded with insults and accused The Independent of “pushing baseless, false conspiracy theories… about President Trump and his administration.”