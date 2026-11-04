Why Republicans lost US midterm elections 2026: JD Vance says Iran war is the reason

Vance said the Iran war drove Republican losses in the midterms, as Democrats’ sweep of Congress sets up a showdown with Trump over his agenda.

By: Express Global Desk
7 min readUpdated: Nov 4, 2026 10:36 PM IST
remark amid H-1B rowVice President JD Vance speaks at a midterm campaign rally at the LevelUp Training Complex in Monroe, Mich. (Photo; AP)
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US Vice President JD Vance Wednesday blamed the war in Iran for Republicans’ sweeping losses in the 2026 midterm elections, saying the conflict had cost the party control of Congress.

“The reason we lost is the war,” Vance wrote in a lengthy post on X, adding that any honest discussion about the party’s future must begin with the conflict. He also pointed to President Donald Trump’s remarks acknowledging that the war had played a role in the Republican setback.

Vance’s comments came after Democrats won control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, delivering a major rebuke to Trump and his party. The results set up divided government for the final two years of Trump’s presidency, with Democrats poised to increase scrutiny of the administration and challenge its legislative agenda.

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‘The reason we lost is the war’: Vance points to Iran conflict

In his post, Vance argued that Republicans had turned out to vote, but that some voters who supported Trump and Vance in 2024 switched to Democrats in Tuesday’s election.

He cited the Iran war, the cost of living and inflation, the “America First” agenda and the US relationship with Israel as key issues shaping voters’ decisions.

The vice president also challenged Republicans to consider whether the political cost of the war had been worth it.

“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so,” Vance wrote. “Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest.”

 

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Democrats make gains as voters reject Trump’s party

Democrats made gains across the country, including in states and districts that had backed Trump by substantial margins in 2024. The Associated Press said the election was shaped by voter frustration over high prices, the Iran war and concerns about government corruption.

The outcome gives Democrats control of Congress and the ability to intensify oversight of the Trump administration, challenge nominees and seek to reverse parts of the Republican legislative agenda when the new Congress convenes in January.

Jeffries vows ‘dramatic change’ as divided government looms

“We hear you,” House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said after the results. Jeffries could become the first Black speaker of the House if elected by his colleagues when the new Congress begins on January 3, 2027.

“We’re going to work hard to deliver on the dramatic change that you deserve,” he said.

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The scale of the Democratic gains marks a major reshaping of political power in Washington after two years of unified Republican control. With Congress now divided from the White House, the results are expected to bring a more confrontational period of governing.

Vance’s remarks also put the Iran war at the centre of the Republican debate over the reasons for the defeat, as the party weighs its strategy ahead of the next presidential election.

(With inputs from AP)

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