Why Indian-American voters are in focus ahead of US midterm elections

US midterm elections 2026 could see Indian-American voters play a crucial role, with 66% backing Democratic Senate candidates, according to AAPI survey data.

Written by: Nischai Vats
3 min readNew DelhiOct 12, 2026 09:05 PM IST First published on: Oct 12, 2026 at 09:05 PM IST
us midterm elections, trumpIndian-American community has a considerable footprint in several states across the United States, including New Jersey, New York. (Photo: AI-generated image)

The upcoming US midterm elections are said to be the first litmus test for President Donald Trump-led Republican government, as early data points reportedly suggest Democrats are poised to make major gains among voters.

The 5.2 million-strong Indian diaspora is also set to make an impact on the polls, and a new national survey has predicted that Indian voters are strongly backing Democratic candidates.

us midterm elections, trump
For the Congressional vote, Democrats remain the top choice as they hold an advantage on voters’ top issue. (Photo: Donald Trump/ X)

How many Indian-American voters could influence the US midterms?

US has around 5.2 million Indian-Americans, out of which 3.9 million are eighteen or older, according to Washington-based think tank Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. The think tank added that, based on 2022 data, there are about 2.6 million eligible Indian American voters in the US. While the Indian diaspora accounts for a fraction of the overall electorate, several factors account for heightened attention being given to the community, including rapid growth and elevated socioeconomic status.

Indian-American lawmakers and candidates in the race

The outgoing US House of Representatives, which is set for November 3 polls, has six members who come from the Indian subcontinent, but the number is likely to plunge further to four as Shri Thanedar from Michigan and Raja Krishnamoorthi from Illinois have failed to clear their respective primaries, PTI reported.

Among those Indian-American congressional candidates who are up for re-election are: Pramila Jayapal (Washington-7), Ami Bera (California-3), Ro Khanna (California-17), and Suhas Subramanyam (Virginia-10).

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What are the US midterm elections?

The US midterm elections are held two years into a president’s four-year term, and lead to the election of 435 members of the House of Representatives, the lower house of Congress, and about one-third of the 100-member Senate, the upper house. The midterm polls also include elections to several state legislatures and governors, including mayors and other local officials.

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Survey shows Indian-American voters favour Democrats

The latest AAPI data, released last month, showed that 66 per cent of Indian American voters are backing Democratic candidates in the Senate race. Among the list of issues raised by the voters in the survey, cost of living and inflation dominated, followed by jobs, unemployment, and Social Security and Medicare.

States where Indian-American voters could matter

Indian-American community has a considerable footprint in several states across the United States, including New Jersey, New York, California, Texas, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Washington.

A PTI report, quoting the founder of a US-based political action committee, added that in battleground states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, and Michigan, which are pivotal in final results, even one or two per cent of the vote matters to swing an election in favour of a particular candidate.

Nischai Vats
Nischai Vats
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Nischai Vats is a Deputy Copy Editor at The Indian Express. His work primarily covers US politics and visa and immigration policy, alongside broader international developments, with an emphasis on accuracy, verification, and clear explainers. Experience Nischai joined The Indian Express in May 2024 where he works on writing, editing, and refining high-impact stories for digital platforms. His role involves ensuring editorial consistency, factual accuracy, and clarity in coverage of complex policy-driven subjects. Earlier in his career, he worked across Indian digital newsrooms in reporting and editing roles, including stints at Inshorts, Newslaundry, Tiranga TV, and Catch News. His newsroom experience spans rapid digital publishing, ground reporting, and copy editing across national, civic, and policy beats. Expertise His core areas of focus include: US politics and governance: Coverage of American political developments, executive actions, and policy shifts. US visa and immigration policy: Reporting and editing stories on visa categories, regulatory changes, and immigration pathways affecting global audiences. Editorial accuracy and copy editing: Ensuring clarity, language precision, and verification in fast-paced digital news environments. Authoritativeness and trustworthiness Nischai's journalism is grounded in verified sources, official documentation, and clear attribution, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. His background across reporting and editing enables him to translate complex policy updates into reliable, reader-friendly coverage. ... Read More

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