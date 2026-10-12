Why Indian-American voters are in focus ahead of US midterm elections

Indian-American community has a considerable footprint in several states across the United States, including New Jersey, New York. (Photo: AI-generated image)

The upcoming US midterm elections are said to be the first litmus test for President Donald Trump-led Republican government, as early data points reportedly suggest Democrats are poised to make major gains among voters.

The 5.2 million-strong Indian diaspora is also set to make an impact on the polls, and a new national survey has predicted that Indian voters are strongly backing Democratic candidates.

For the Congressional vote, Democrats remain the top choice as they hold an advantage on voters’ top issue. (Photo: Donald Trump/ X)

How many Indian-American voters could influence the US midterms?

US has around 5.2 million Indian-Americans, out of which 3.9 million are eighteen or older, according to Washington-based think tank Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. The think tank added that, based on 2022 data, there are about 2.6 million eligible Indian American voters in the US. While the Indian diaspora accounts for a fraction of the overall electorate, several factors account for heightened attention being given to the community, including rapid growth and elevated socioeconomic status.

Indian-American lawmakers and candidates in the race

The outgoing US House of Representatives, which is set for November 3 polls, has six members who come from the Indian subcontinent, but the number is likely to plunge further to four as Shri Thanedar from Michigan and Raja Krishnamoorthi from Illinois have failed to clear their respective primaries, PTI reported.

Among those Indian-American congressional candidates who are up for re-election are: Pramila Jayapal (Washington-7), Ami Bera (California-3), Ro Khanna (California-17), and Suhas Subramanyam (Virginia-10).

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What are the US midterm elections?

The US midterm elections are held two years into a president’s four-year term, and lead to the election of 435 members of the House of Representatives, the lower house of Congress, and about one-third of the 100-member Senate, the upper house. The midterm polls also include elections to several state legislatures and governors, including mayors and other local officials.

Survey shows Indian-American voters favour Democrats

The latest AAPI data, released last month, showed that 66 per cent of Indian American voters are backing Democratic candidates in the Senate race. Among the list of issues raised by the voters in the survey, cost of living and inflation dominated, followed by jobs, unemployment, and Social Security and Medicare.

States where Indian-American voters could matter

Indian-American community has a considerable footprint in several states across the United States, including New Jersey, New York, California, Texas, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Washington.

A PTI report, quoting the founder of a US-based political action committee, added that in battleground states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, and Michigan, which are pivotal in final results, even one or two per cent of the vote matters to swing an election in favour of a particular candidate.