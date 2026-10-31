US midterm elections 2026: Election Day date, polling hours, results and when to expect winners

The 2026 US midterm elections will take place on Tuesday, November 3, with control of Congress and dozens of state governments at stake. Voters will decide all 435 House seats, 35 Senate seats, and 36 governorships.

Polls will close at different times across the country, with election results expected to begin coming in on Tuesday evening. While some races may be called on election night, closely contested contests could take days or weeks to resolve.