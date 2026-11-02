US midterms 2026: 5 key things to watch as American voters decide control of Congress

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The showdown has arrived, and Americans will head to the polls for the 2026 midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress for the remaining two years of President Donald Trump’s term. The outcome of the polls will serve as the first nationwide litmus test on Trump’s presidency, highlighting whether American voters would want to check the powers of the Republican president by handing the controlling powers of Congress to Democrats or are willing to accept the GOP’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) narrative amid reports of frustrations over the cost of living and the US-Israel war with Iran.
The midterm election results could also redefine the debates within the Republicans and Democrats for the 2028 presidential race over which messages and policies resonate more with the voters. Democrats require a net gain of four seats in the Senate and the House of Representatives to wrest control of Congress from the Trump-led GOP. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority as of now.
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Races that will decide control of US Congress
Democrats are expected to wrest control of the House, where Republicans hold a narrow majority of 218-214, but the Senate battle remains highly competitive. If the Republicans are able to flip the polls and swing the midterms, it could reinforce Trump's grip on the party.
Among the races that could determine control of the US Congress are Republican-held House seats in Florida and Virginia, where the results are expected to be declared early. For the close Senate competition, at least six to eight races will hold the key, including Ohio, Iowa, Alaska, Kansas, and Texas.
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Issues at the polls and vote count
The Federal Election Commission officials have said that during vote counting in midterm elections, close races can trigger debate over ballot counting, voter eligibility, and certification. Results could be delayed and even head to litigation if there are long queues, challenges by partisan poll watchers, and machine malfunctions.
Trump-led Department of Justice is planning to deploy nearly 1,000 monitors across the United States on Election Day, which is three times the number utilised in the last midterms. Several states won't be able to finalise the results on election night, which could pave the way for more disputes, Reuters reported.
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Trump's response to midterm results
One of the highlights of the Election Day in the United States would be how President Donald Trump responds to the midterm outcome, especially if the Republican party loses the control of Congress. During the 2020 presidential election, Trump called for counting of the votes to halt and declared victory in the race. He eventually lost the election to Democrat Joe Biden, and falsely claimed that the 2020 election was "stolen" from him.
In 2026, the Trump administration has sought for voter data and launched probe into noncitizen voting. The Justice Department also sued Democrat-led California earlier alleged noncitizen ballots.
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Turnout in polls
One of the most significant factors in the midterms will be the turnout by the parties' core supporters. Opinion polls have shown that Democrats are significantly more enthusiastic than Republicans while heading into the polls. A Reuters report, quoting strategists, stated that Democratic constituencies that include young, Black and Hispanic voters have historically turned out in lesser numbers during the midterm election.
Hopes of Democrats to wrest control of Congress could be hit if turnout among these groups falls short, the report stated. It added that these groups have had skepticism toward both Republicans and Democrats over the cost of living.
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What do midterm results mean for 2028 presidential race?
Democrats, after losing the 2024 presidential election, have been divided between those reasoning for a more populist economic message and those favouring a centrist approach in order to influence and win back the swing voters.
Both the Democrats and Republicans will claim validation of their respective policies if the moderates and left-wing candidates perform well in Tuesday's polls. It'll set the stage for a crowded and potentially contentious contest for the 2028 presidential nomination, Reuters reported.