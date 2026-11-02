US midterms 2026: 5 key things to watch as American voters decide control of Congress

The showdown has arrived, and Americans will head to the polls for the 2026 midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress for the remaining two years of President Donald Trump’s term. The outcome of the polls will serve as the first nationwide litmus test on Trump’s presidency, highlighting whether American voters would want to check the powers of the Republican president by handing the controlling powers of Congress to Democrats or are willing to accept the GOP’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) narrative amid reports of frustrations over the cost of living and the US-Israel war with Iran.

The midterm election results could also redefine the debates within the Republicans and Democrats for the 2028 presidential race over which messages and policies resonate more with the voters. Democrats require a net gain of four seats in the Senate and the House of Representatives to wrest control of Congress from the Trump-led GOP. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority as of now.