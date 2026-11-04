US midterm election results 2026: Who won, who is leading, and who lost in key House and Senate races



Democrats have won control of both the US Senate and the House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections, delivering a major setback to President Donald Trump and the Republicans. The results point to a sharp shift in voter sentiment, with Democrats making gains in traditionally Republican states and districts.

The election was shaped by voter concerns over the cost of living, the war with Iran and the direction of the country. Democrats’ victories will give them greater power to scrutinise the Trump administration, challenge nominees and block parts of its legislative agenda when the new Congress convenes in January.