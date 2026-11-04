US midterm election results 2026: Who won, who is leading, and who lost in key House and Senate races

Democrats have won control of both the US Senate and the House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections, delivering a major setback to President Donald Trump and the Republicans. The results point to a sharp shift in voter sentiment, with Democrats making gains in traditionally Republican states and districts.
The election was shaped by voter concerns over the cost of living, the war with Iran and the direction of the country. Democrats’ victories will give them greater power to scrutinise the Trump administration, challenge nominees and block parts of its legislative agenda when the new Congress convenes in January.
Results status: Major US news organisations have projected Democratic control of both chambers, but some individual races remain uncalled. The following is a results snapshot based on AP, Reuters, ABC News, CBS News and Fox News coverage available on November 4.
|Chamber
|Seats at stake
|Majority needed
|Control
|Status
|House of Representatives
|435 of 435
|218
|Democrats
|Majority wonAP called the House after Democrats passed 218 seats.
|Senate
|35 of 100
|51
|Democrats
|Control projectedProjected by AP and TV networks. Two races uncalled.
|State
|Democratic candidate
|Republican candidate
|Result/status
|Texas
|James Talarico✓
|Ken Paxton
|Projected winnerDemocratic flip
|North Carolina
|Roy Cooper✓
|Michael Whatley
|Projected winnerDemocratic flip
|Iowa
|Josh Turek✓
|Ashley Hinson
|Projected winnerDemocratic flip
|Kansas
|Adam Hamilton✓
|Roger Marshall*
|Projected winnerDemocratic flip
|Ohio (special)
|Sherrod Brown✓
|Jon Husted*
|Projected winnerDemocratic flip
|South Carolina
|Annie Andrews✓
|Darline Graham*
|Projected winnerDemocratic flip
|Maine
|Troy Jackson✓
|Susan Collins*
|Projected winnerDemocratic flip. Collins conceded.
|Michigan
|Abdul El-Sayed✓
|Mike Rogers
|Projected winnerDemocratic hold
|Georgia
|Jon Ossoff*✓
|Mike Collins
|Projected winnerDemocratic hold
|Mississippi
|Scott Colom
|Cindy Hyde-Smith*
|Race uncalledNear tie in current returns
|Alaska
|Mary Peltola
|Dan Sullivan*
|Leading – uncalledSullivan ahead in current returns
|Party
|Seats won/projected
|Needed for majority
|Democrats + aligned independents
|54
|51
|Republicans
|44
|—
|Uncalled racesAlaska, Mississippi
|2
|—
|State
|District
|Democratic candidate
|Republican candidate
|Result/status
|Ohio
|7
|Brian Poindexter✓
|Max Miller*
|Projected winnerDemocratic flip
|Arizona
|6
|JoAnna Mendoza✓
|Juan Ciscomani*
|Projected winnerDemocratic flip
|New Jersey
|7
|Rebecca Bennett✓
|Tom Kean Jr*
|Projected winnerDemocratic flip
|Pennsylvania
|7
|Bob Brooks✓
|Ryan Mackenzie*
|Projected winnerDemocratic flip
|Pennsylvania
|10
|Janelle Stelson✓
|Scott Perry*
|Projected winnerDemocratic flip
|Ohio
|15
|Don Leonard✓
|Mike Carey*
|Projected winnerDemocratic flip
|Iowa
|3
|Sarah Trone Garriott✓
|Zach Nunn*
|Projected winnerDemocratic flip
|Wisconsin
|1
|Mitchell Berman✓
|Bryan Steil*
|Projected winnerDemocratic flip
|Wisconsin
|3
|Rebecca Cooke✓
|Derrick Van Orden*
|Projected winnerDemocratic flip
|Nebraska
|2
|Denise Powell✓
|Brinker Harding
|Projected winnerDemocratic flip (open seat)
|Colorado
|8
|Manny Rutinel✓
|Gabe Evans*
|Projected winnerDemocratic flip
|Texas
|15
|Bobby Pulido✓
|Monica De La Cruz*
|Projected winnerDemocratic flip
|Texas
|35
|Johnny Garcia✓
|Carlos De La Cruz
|Projected winnerDemocratic hold (open seat)
|California
|1
|Mike McGuire✓
|James Gallagher*
|Projected winnerDemocratic flip
|Party
|Seats won/projected
|Majority threshold
|Democrats
|228
|218
|Republicans
|139
|—
|Uncalled races
|68
|—
|Update time (IST)
|House calls
|Senate calls
|Control
|Editor note
|4 Nov, 2:50 pm
|D 228 – R 139
|D 54 – R 44
|Democrats: House and Senate
|Two Senate races uncalled: Alaska (Republican leading) and Mississippi (near tie). 68 House races uncalled.
Senate: Democrats flip key Republican-held seats
Democrats won control of the Senate after flipping seven Republican-held seats, according to ABC News and Fox News projections. Their victories included races in Iowa, Kansas, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas.
ABC News projected Talarico’s victory in Texas, Brown’s win in Ohio and Jackson’s win in Maine. CBS News projected Turek’s victory in Iowa and Hamilton’s win in Kansas, while Reuters reported that Democrats had made historic gains in Republican strongholds.
ABC News reported Ossoff’s re-election and projected El-Sayed’s win in Michigan. Fox News called Montana for Alme and reported Republican wins in Idaho and Louisiana.
Senate control: Democrats have taken the chamber. The precise final seat count may change as the remaining contests are called.
House: Democrats retake the majority
Democrats have won control of the House, according to CBS News, Fox News and Reuters. Fox News’ results page showed Democrats at 225 seats and Republicans at 137, with several races still outstanding at the time of its update.
The Associated Press reported that Democrats won a series of closely watched races and made gains in districts that had backed Trump in 2024.
Fox News’ AP-based race calls included Poindexter in Ohio 7, Garcia in Texas 35, Bynum in Oregon 5, McDonald Rivet in Michigan 8, Tran in California 45 and Pan in California 6. CBS News reported that Democrats had flipped North Carolina’s 11th District.
House races still being counted
Some districts remained uncalled in the latest results trackers. Candidates leading in these races should not be described as winners until a major outlet projects the result.
Fox News’ live House tracker listed additional calls during the night, including Republican wins for Craig Goldman in Texas 12, Rudy Yakym in Indiana 2, Marcy Kaptur in Ohio 9, Tom McClintock in California 5, Jake Ellzey in Texas 6, Mike Levin in California 49, Pete Stauber in Minnesota 8, Keith Self in Texas 3, Roger Williams in Texas 25, Pete Sessions in Texas 17, Beth Van Duyne in Texas 24 and Tom Emmer in Minnesota 6.
What the results mean for Trump
The Democratic sweep sets up divided government for the final two years of Trump’s presidency. Democrats are expected to use their congressional majorities to intensify oversight, challenge administration nominees and push back against legislation.
Reuters reported that voter dissatisfaction over the war with Iran, rising living costs, tariffs and concerns about corruption outweighed Republican appeals on cultural issues. AP described the outcome as a historic defeat for Trump and the Republicans.