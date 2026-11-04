US midterm election results 2026: Who won, who is leading, and who lost in key House and Senate races

Democrats have won control of Congress in a major setback for Donald Trump. Follow key House and Senate race winners, candidates leading in uncalled contests, and those who have lost.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readNov 4, 2026 05:13 PM IST First published on: Nov 4, 2026 at 05:03 PM IST
US Midterm electionsFrom left Chris Pappas, Roy Cooper, and Jon Ossoff. (Photo: AP)


Democrats have won control of both the US Senate and the House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections, delivering a major setback to President Donald Trump and the Republicans. The results point to a sharp shift in voter sentiment, with Democrats making gains in traditionally Republican states and districts.

The election was shaped by voter concerns over the cost of living, the war with Iran and the direction of the country. Democrats’ victories will give them greater power to scrutinise the Trump administration, challenge nominees and block parts of its legislative agenda when the new Congress convenes in January.

Results status: Major US news organisations have projected Democratic control of both chambers, but some individual races remain uncalled. The following is a results snapshot based on AP, Reuters, ABC News, CBS News and Fox News coverage available on November 4.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Express InfoGenIE · US midterms 2026
US midterm elections 2026: Live results tables
Democrats have won the House and are projected to control the Senate. The Senate races in Mississippi and Alaska are still being counted.
Last updated 2:50 pm IST, Wed Nov 4. Refreshed hourly from AP race calls, with CBS News, NBC News, ABC News and Decision Desk HQ projections.
Who controls Congress?
Chamber Seats at stake Majority needed Control Status
House of Representatives 435 of 435 218  Democrats Majority wonAP called the House after Democrats passed 218 seats.
Senate 35 of 100 51  Democrats Control projectedProjected by AP and TV networks. Two races uncalled.
Senate
Key race results
State Democratic candidate Republican candidate Result/status
Texas  James Talarico  Ken Paxton Projected winnerDemocratic flip
North Carolina  Roy Cooper  Michael Whatley Projected winnerDemocratic flip
Iowa  Josh Turek  Ashley Hinson Projected winnerDemocratic flip
Kansas  Adam Hamilton  Roger Marshall* Projected winnerDemocratic flip
Ohio (special)  Sherrod Brown  Jon Husted* Projected winnerDemocratic flip
South Carolina  Annie Andrews  Darline Graham* Projected winnerDemocratic flip
Maine  Troy Jackson  Susan Collins* Projected winnerDemocratic flip. Collins conceded.
Michigan  Abdul El-Sayed  Mike Rogers Projected winnerDemocratic hold
Georgia  Jon Ossoff*  Mike Collins Projected winnerDemocratic hold
Mississippi  Scott Colom  Cindy Hyde-Smith* Race uncalledNear tie in current returns
Alaska  Mary Peltola  Dan Sullivan* Leading – uncalledSullivan ahead in current returns
* Incumbent. Husted and Graham were appointed to their seats.
Party seat tracker
Party Seats won/projected Needed for majority
 Democrats + aligned independents 54 51
 Republicans 44
Uncalled racesAlaska, Mississippi 2
Includes seats not up this year. A candidate who is only leading is not counted as a winner.
House
Notable district results
State District Democratic candidate Republican candidate Result/status
Ohio 7  Brian Poindexter  Max Miller* Projected winnerDemocratic flip
Arizona 6  JoAnna Mendoza  Juan Ciscomani* Projected winnerDemocratic flip
New Jersey 7  Rebecca Bennett  Tom Kean Jr* Projected winnerDemocratic flip
Pennsylvania 7  Bob Brooks  Ryan Mackenzie* Projected winnerDemocratic flip
Pennsylvania 10  Janelle Stelson  Scott Perry* Projected winnerDemocratic flip
Ohio 15  Don Leonard  Mike Carey* Projected winnerDemocratic flip
Iowa 3  Sarah Trone Garriott  Zach Nunn* Projected winnerDemocratic flip
Wisconsin 1  Mitchell Berman  Bryan Steil* Projected winnerDemocratic flip
Wisconsin 3  Rebecca Cooke  Derrick Van Orden* Projected winnerDemocratic flip
Nebraska 2  Denise Powell  Brinker Harding Projected winnerDemocratic flip (open seat)
Colorado 8  Manny Rutinel  Gabe Evans* Projected winnerDemocratic flip
Texas 15  Bobby Pulido  Monica De La Cruz* Projected winnerDemocratic flip
Texas 35  Johnny Garcia  Carlos De La Cruz Projected winnerDemocratic hold (open seat)
California 1  Mike McGuire  James Gallagher* Projected winnerDemocratic flip
* Incumbent.
Party seat tracker
Party Seats won/projected Majority threshold
 Democrats 228 218
 Republicans 139
Uncalled races 68
Seats called by AP. Uncalled races are not counted for either party.
Hourly update log
Update time (IST) House calls Senate calls Control Editor note
4 Nov, 2:50 pm D 228 – R 139 D 54 – R 44 Democrats: House and Senate Two Senate races uncalled: Alaska (Republican leading) and Mississippi (near tie). 68 House races uncalled.
How to read the status labels
Projected winner: a major news organisation has called the race.
Leading – uncalled: the candidate has more votes in current returns, but no call has been made.
Race uncalled: no reliable leader or projection yet.
Won and Lost: used only after a race has been projected or officially decided.
Sources: The Associated Press; CBS News; NBC News; ABC News; Decision Desk HQ.
Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar

Senate: Democrats flip key Republican-held seats

Democrats won control of the Senate after flipping seven Republican-held seats, according to ABC News and Fox News projections. Their victories included races in Iowa, Kansas, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas.

ABC News projected Talarico’s victory in Texas, Brown’s win in Ohio and Jackson’s win in Maine. CBS News projected Turek’s victory in Iowa and Hamilton’s win in Kansas, while Reuters reported that Democrats had made historic gains in Republican strongholds.

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ABC News reported Ossoff’s re-election and projected El-Sayed’s win in Michigan. Fox News called Montana for Alme and reported Republican wins in Idaho and Louisiana.

Senate control: Democrats have taken the chamber. The precise final seat count may change as the remaining contests are called.

House: Democrats retake the majority

Democrats have won control of the House, according to CBS News, Fox News and Reuters. Fox News’ results page showed Democrats at 225 seats and Republicans at 137, with several races still outstanding at the time of its update.

The Associated Press reported that Democrats won a series of closely watched races and made gains in districts that had backed Trump in 2024.

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Fox News’ AP-based race calls included Poindexter in Ohio 7, Garcia in Texas 35, Bynum in Oregon 5, McDonald Rivet in Michigan 8, Tran in California 45 and Pan in California 6. CBS News reported that Democrats had flipped North Carolina’s 11th District.

House races still being counted

Some districts remained uncalled in the latest results trackers. Candidates leading in these races should not be described as winners until a major outlet projects the result.

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Fox News’ live House tracker listed additional calls during the night, including Republican wins for Craig Goldman in Texas 12, Rudy Yakym in Indiana 2, Marcy Kaptur in Ohio 9, Tom McClintock in California 5, Jake Ellzey in Texas 6, Mike Levin in California 49, Pete Stauber in Minnesota 8, Keith Self in Texas 3, Roger Williams in Texas 25, Pete Sessions in Texas 17, Beth Van Duyne in Texas 24 and Tom Emmer in Minnesota 6.

What the results mean for Trump

The Democratic sweep sets up divided government for the final two years of Trump’s presidency. Democrats are expected to use their congressional majorities to intensify oversight, challenge administration nominees and push back against legislation.

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Reuters reported that voter dissatisfaction over the war with Iran, rising living costs, tariffs and concerns about corruption outweighed Republican appeals on cultural issues. AP described the outcome as a historic defeat for Trump and the Republicans.

Express Global Desk

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