US Midterm Elections 2026 Live Updates: Supreme Court rejects Trump’s California ballot demands as Democrats rally on midterms eve

President Donald Trump speaks in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and Washington Monument. (Photo: AP)
Americans vote today, November 3, in midterm elections that will decide how much power President Donald Trump has for the rest of his term. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up, along with 35 of the 100 Senate seats. Voters in 36 states will also pick governors. About 210 million people are registered to vote.
Trump’s Republican Party now controls both the House and the Senate. The Democrats need to flip enough seats to win a majority in at least one chamber, which would limit what Trump can pass in the second half of his presidency. Democrats enter the vote with high hopes, though it raises the question of whether the polls can be trusted.
Story continues below this ad
On the last day of campaigning, Trump gave a speech on national television and said the country was “booming”. His administration also took the case to court over mail-in ballots in California. A federal judge first ordered the administration to stop demanding that officials set aside up to 20,000 disputed ballots. The Supreme Court then turned down Trump’s request on the same issue.
The Michigan Senate race, which is close, was shaken when Democratic Congresswoman Haley Stevens backed her party’s rival. She endorsed Republican Mike Rogers over Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, who beat her in the primary.
What Trump said: Speaking in Dubuque, Iowa, on Sunday, Trump went after El-Sayed several times. He joked that Congress would need a “special metal detector” for the candidate. Trump has often attacked El-Sayed over his Muslim faith and calls him a “jihadist”. He also praised Stevens for backing Rogers, and he suggested she had won the primary, when she had in fact lost it.
Key updates
- Supreme Court rejects Trump on California ballots: The court turned down his push to have thousands of disputed mail-in ballots set aside, after a federal judge ordered the administration to stop the demand.
- Michigan Senate race shaken: Haley Stevens, a Democrat, endorsed Republican Mike Rogers over her party’s nominee, Abdul El-Sayed .
- Early voting record in Georgia: A third of all registered voters in the state have already voted.
- Iran talks: Vice President JD Vance said the US has no strict deadline for Iran to agree a deal to avoid a return of strikes, and that there have been “good conversations” with Tehran.
- Republican mood: House Speaker Mike Johnson said in Virginia that polls are not showing the level of Republican enthusiasm. Trump also hopes voters notice falling oil prices .
Follow the latest updates on the 2026 US Midterm Elections Results here. This live blog tracks the key developments as the final days of campaigning and voting day unfold. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed through the day to reflect the most important news from the vote.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd