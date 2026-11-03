US Midterm Elections 2026 Live Updates: Supreme Court rejects Trump’s California ballot demands as Democrats rally on midterms eve

President Donald Trump speaks in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and Washington Monument. (Photo: AP)

Americans vote today, November 3, in midterm elections that will decide how much power President Donald Trump has for the rest of his term. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up, along with 35 of the 100 Senate seats. Voters in 36 states will also pick governors. About 210 million people are registered to vote.

Trump’s Republican Party now controls both the House and the Senate. The Democrats need to flip enough seats to win a majority in at least one chamber, which would limit what Trump can pass in the second half of his presidency. Democrats enter the vote with high hopes, though it raises the question of whether the polls can be trusted.

Story continues below this ad On the last day of campaigning, Trump gave a speech on national television and said the country was “booming”. His administration also took the case to court over mail-in ballots in California. A federal judge first ordered the administration to stop demanding that officials set aside up to 20,000 disputed ballots. The Supreme Court then turned down Trump’s request on the same issue. The Michigan Senate race, which is close, was shaken when Democratic Congresswoman Haley Stevens backed her party’s rival. She endorsed Republican Mike Rogers over Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, who beat her in the primary. What Trump said: Speaking in Dubuque, Iowa, on Sunday, Trump went after El-Sayed several times. He joked that Congress would need a “special metal detector” for the candidate. Trump has often attacked El-Sayed over his Muslim faith and calls him a “jihadist”. He also praised Stevens for backing Rogers, and he suggested she had won the primary, when she had in fact lost it. Key updates Supreme Court rejects Trump on California ballots: The court turned down his push to have thousands of disputed mail-in ballots set aside, after a federal judge ordered the administration to stop the demand.

The court turned down his push to have thousands of disputed mail-in ballots set aside, after a federal judge ordered the administration to stop the demand. Michigan Senate race shaken: Haley Stevens, a Democrat, endorsed Republican Mike Rogers over her party’s nominee, Abdul El-Sayed .

Haley Stevens, a Democrat, endorsed Republican Mike Rogers over her party’s nominee, Abdul El-Sayed . Early voting record in Georgia: A third of all registered voters in the state have already voted.

A third of all registered voters in the state have already voted. Iran talks: Vice President JD Vance said the US has no strict deadline for Iran to agree a deal to avoid a return of strikes, and that there have been “good conversations” with Tehran.

Vice President JD Vance said the US has no strict deadline for Iran to agree a deal to avoid a return of strikes, and that there have been “good conversations” with Tehran. Republican mood: House Speaker Mike Johnson said in Virginia that polls are not showing the level of Republican enthusiasm. Trump also hopes voters notice falling oil prices . Follow the latest updates on the 2026 US Midterm Elections Results here. This live blog tracks the key developments as the final days of campaigning and voting day unfold. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed through the day to reflect the most important news from the vote. Live Updates Nov 3, 2026 05:20 AM IST 'It could happen!': Trump floats possible Iran deal on midterms eve Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have both spoken in the past few hours about the US-Iran war, which began in February and has pushed oil prices up sharply. Both said a deal may be near. Fuel costs and the wider cost of living are among the main worries for voters ahead of the midterm elections. Key points: In a post on Truth Social, he said oil prices were “DROPPING LIKE A ROCK”. He added that Iran wants a settlement “as soon as possible” and that “it could happen”. Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, he said he and the president both feel “pretty good” about the chance of a negotiated settlement. Nov 3, 2026 05:11 AM IST Ossoff slams Trump over Iran war in final midterms push Jon Ossoff, who is running for re-election as a Democratic US senator from Georgia, has slammed the US war on Iran during a campaign speech in Decatur, Georgia. “They have lied us into yet another war in the Middle East”, Ossoff said, adding that there were “26 hours remaining for us to change the course of American history”, referring to the 7 pm (00:00 GMT) deadline for the end of polling in Tuesday’s midterms in the state. Nov 3, 2026 05:10 AM IST Trump attacks El-Sayed during stump speech in Iowa Speaking in Dubuque, Iowa, Trump repeatedly discussed Michigan's Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. He told the crowd that Congress would need to install a "special metal detector" for him. Trump has repeatedly attacked El-Sayed for his Muslim faith and consistently refers to him as a "jihadist." “We’ll have to put him through metal detectors to sit. He’ll be -- we’ll have 100 senators, and most of them can go direct. We’re going to have to get a special metal detector for Abdul,” Trump said. Nov 3, 2026 05:09 AM IST What you need to know about Trump's request to sideline California ballots The US Supreme Court has turned down Trump’s request to separate California ballots, a day before the US midterm elections. It acted fast, rejecting the Trump administration’s plea only hours after it was filed. The administration went to the top court after losing in lower courts, which is an unusual step on the eve of an election. Here’s the background: Last month, the US Justice Department said about 20,000 “likely” noncitizens were on California’s voter rolls. It asked a federal judge to stop those votes from being counted unless their citizenship was checked. California officials rejected that figure and said the administration had no power to demand that the votes be left out. Lower courts, including an appeals court on two occasions, ruled against the administration. By declining to hear the case, the Supreme Court leaves the lower court rulings in place. This in effect ends the administration’s emergency bid to disqualify the ballots. Nov 3, 2026 05:02 AM IST Supreme Court rejects Trump administration push to set aside thousands of California ballots The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a push for California to set aside thousands of mail ballots from people President Donald Trump's administration claims are noncitizens, a decision that comes on the eve of the pivotal midterm elections. The high court refused to intervene in a case involving 20,000 people the Republican administration flagged as likely noncitizens on the largely Democratic state's voter rolls. It was the latest in a flurry of election-related litigation the day before the midterm elections, which will decide control of Congress for the last two years of Trump's second term. In California, the Trump administration had asked the high court to set aside the challenged ballots until the voters' citizenship status could be verified. But officials there said that the list appeared to be filled with errors and that setting the ballots aside could effectively disenfranchise legal voters. Nov 3, 2026 05:01 AM IST Trump continues to sow election doubts as he makes closing arguments to voters President Donald Trump delivered a grievance-filled stump speech in Dubuque, Iowa, on Sunday, just two days out from the critical midterm elections that will decide the future of his administration's agenda. Throughout his two-hour-long speech, Trump sought to sow doubt in Tuesday’s elections, calling various states “crooked” and “corrupt” and claiming that Democrats “have to cheat” to win. “I hope our candidate does well, but they’re totally crooked,” Trump said as he discussed Minnesota. “Minnesota is so corrupt. Maine is very corrupt. California. Forget about it,” he said. Nov 3, 2026 04:58 AM IST Hello and welcome. We have started a new live blog. Please stay with us for all the latest updates from the US midterm elections 2026.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd