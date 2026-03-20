US-Israel vs Iran War News Live Updates: Israel strikes Tehran; Netanyahu suggests need for ‘ground component’ in Iran war

A Middle East Airlines plane takes off from Rafik Hariri International Airport as smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon. (Photo: AP)

US Israel Iran War News Live Updates: Iran has warned it will respond with “zero restraint” if its energy infrastructure is targeted again, as the conflict with Israel intensifies and spreads across the region, with fresh strikes, rising casualties and growing global concern over energy supplies. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had so far used only a “fraction” of its capabilities, after Iran struck key regional energy sites in retaliation for Israel’s attack on the South Pars gasfield. The escalation has already begun to disrupt global gas markets, while the United States moves to secure massive funding for a prolonged conflict.

Dubai, UAE Iran War News Live Updates: follow here

What is happening: Overnight strikes continued across multiple fronts, with explosions reported over Jerusalem and in Tehran, even as civilians marked Eid under the shadow of war. Air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem as Iranian missiles were fired in quick succession, while several Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, said they intercepted incoming drones. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had acted alone in striking Iran’s South Pars gasfield, amid reports of mounting damage to critical energy infrastructure across the region.

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5 Key developments

Energy escalation: Iran’s strike on Qatar’s Ras Laffan facility could cut liquefied natural gas exports by around 17%, raising fears of supply disruptions across Europe and Asia.

Iran’s strike on Qatar’s Ras Laffan facility could cut liquefied natural gas exports by around 17%, raising fears of supply disruptions across Europe and Asia. War funding push: The US Department of Defense is seeking $200 billion from Congress to sustain President Donald Trump’s war effort, with officials saying there is no clear timeline for an end to the conflict.

The US Department of Defense is seeking $200 billion from Congress to sustain President Donald Trump’s war effort, with officials saying there is no clear timeline for an end to the conflict. Rising casualties: The Iranian Red Crescent says at least 204 children are among more than 1,444 people killed in Iran, while over 1,000 people, including 118 children, have died in Israeli strikes on Lebanon.

Regional spillover: The UAE has reportedly arrested members of an Iran-linked network, while Gulf states remain on high alert after intercepting drones.

The Iranian Red Crescent says at least 204 children are among more than 1,444 people killed in Iran, while over 1,000 people, including 118 children, have died in Israeli strikes on Lebanon. The UAE has reportedly arrested members of an Iran-linked network, while Gulf states remain on high alert after intercepting drones. Global concern: The European Council has called for de-escalation, warning over mounting civilian deaths and the risk of a broader regional crisis.

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Since February 28, Operation Epic Fury has killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, intelligence chief, IRGC commanders, and defence minister, eliminating the Islamic Republic’s entire command structure in under three weeks.

Where is the war happening? Israel | Iran | Iraq | UAE | Saudi Arabia | Lebanon | Strait of Hormuz?

The Indian Express Global Desk remains committed to rigorous verification. Follow our live blog below for real-time tracking of Operation Epic Fury, regional airspace status, and diplomatic efforts to contain the escalation.