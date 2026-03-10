US-Israel vs Iran War News Live Updates: Trump warns of ‘death & fire’, Tehran says won’t allow oil exports if attacks continue

A plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Mohsen Ganji, File)

US-Israel vs Iran War News Live Updates: US President Donald Trump said the United States and Israel are close to achieving their military objectives in Iran, and suggested the conflict could end soon, according to Reuters. Trump made the remarks during interviews with US media outlets, while speaking to Republican lawmakers and later at a press briefing. He said the campaign had made progress and was moving faster than expected, but added that the United States had not yet achieved its final objective. Fighting has continued across the region, with Iran carrying out attacks on Israeli and US-linked targets in the Middle East.

What Trump said about Iran: Trump said the military campaign against Iran was progressing quickly. “I think the war is very complete, pretty much,” he said in an interview with CBS News, adding that the operation was “very far ahead of schedule”. At a press briefing, he said the United States had made progress towards its goals. “We are achieving major strides towards completing our military objective,” Trump said.

Story continues below this ad He also said the US had struck thousands of targets inside Iran and that the remaining ones could be destroyed quickly. “We could take them out in one day,” he told reporters. However, Trump said the United States was not ready to end the operation yet. “We’ve already won in many ways, but we haven’t won enough,” he said. Trump also said his administration was “nowhere near” deciding whether to send US troops into Iran. He added that the war could end soon. “The war will be over very soon,” he said. Key developments in the conflict: Israel said its forces carried out another wave of strikes on targets in Tehran.

Iran continued missile and drone attacks on Israeli and US-linked locations in the region.

Iran warned it could block oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

Israel and Hezbollah exchanged fire along the border with Lebanon.

Australia said it would deploy aircraft and missile systems to the Gulf region as tensions rise.

India stocks gain as oil prices drop on easing Iran conflict fears. The main driver for the expected higher open was Donald Trump’s remarks hinting at de-escalation in the Iran conflict. The Indian Express Global Desk is monitoring the situation in real-time, providing verified intelligence, satellite imagery analysis, and breaking news on the ground. Stay tuned to this live blog for minute-by-minute updates on the Iran-Israel-US war, diplomatic reactions from the UN, and the global economic fallout. Live Updates Mar 10, 2026 09:50 AM IST US-Israel vs Iran War News Live Updates: Air raid sirens activated in Bahrain Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior has warned people to head to their nearest “safe place” and remain calm amid the latest air raid siren. Mar 10, 2026 09:44 AM IST US-Israel vs Iran War News Live Updates: US military continuing to target Iranian missile launchers CENTCOM has said that US forces won’t stop looking for Iranian missile launchers. “When we find them, we’re taking them out,” it said in a post on X. The Iranian regime can try to hide their missile launchers, but U.S. forces won’t stop looking. When we find them, we’re taking them out. pic.twitter.com/urq3LWwARC — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 10, 2026 Mar 10, 2026 09:40 AM IST US-Israel vs Iran War News Live Updates: Australia grants asylum to five Iranian women footballers Australia has granted humanitarian visas to five Iranian women's footballers who sought asylum after facing backlash for refusing to sing their national anthem. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomed the players, saying, "Australians have been moved by the plight of these brave women. They're safe here, and they should feel at home here". Last night I was able to tell five women from the Iranian Women’s Soccer team that they are welcome to stay in Australia, to be safe and have a home here. pic.twitter.com/2JQp9q9Z8W — Tony Burke (@Tony_Burke) March 9, 2026 Mar 10, 2026 09:39 AM IST US-Israel vs Iran War News Live Updates: Oil prices plummet as Trump signals possible end to Iran conflict Here's what's happening today: Global oil prices dropped over 6% in early Asian trading after US President Donald Trump suggested the Iran war could end soon, easing fears of prolonged supply disruptions. Trump stated the conflict is "very complete" and the US is ahead of its initial timeline, despite ongoing tensions. The US has warned Iran of "death, fire, and fury" if it disrupts shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil route. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has threatened to halt regional oil exports if US and Israeli attacks continue.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd