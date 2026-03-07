US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: Israel strikes Tehran airport as Trump demands Iran’s ‘unconditional surrender’

US-Israel vs Iran War Live Updates: Tensions between the United States, Israel and Iran intensified on Saturday as Israeli forces launched fresh strikes on Iranian targets, including one of Tehran’s main commercial airports, where witnesses reported burning aircraft on the tarmac.

Conflict enters eighth day: As the confrontation entered its eighth day, explosions were reported across Tehran following what Israel described as a new wave of attacks. Residents told BBC Persian that the bombardment overnight was among the most intense since the conflict began, with strikes occurring “every few hours”.

The war began on February 28 after an Israeli strike in Tehran and has since expanded beyond aerial assaults to include naval manoeuvres in the Indian Ocean and drone activity across the Gulf region.

Trump hardens stance on Iran: US President Donald Trump declared via Truth Social that diplomatic negotiations are off the table until the Iranian regime agrees to an “unconditional surrender”.

“There will be no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender,” Trump said, adding that after any capitulation the country should select “a new leader acceptable” to Washington.

In a post on Truth Social, he said the United States would then “work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink… making it economically bigger, better and stronger than ever before,” ending the message with the slogan “Make Iran Great Again”.

Five key developments

1. Explosions at Tehran airport: Israeli strikes hit a major commercial airport in Tehran, with eyewitnesses reporting aircraft burning on the runway.

2. Iran warns Europe: Iran’s deputy foreign minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi warned that any European country joining the US-Israel military campaign would become a “legitimate target” for Iranian retaliation.

3. Civilian toll rises: Iran’s envoy to the United Nations said 1,332 civilians had been killed in the conflict, accusing Washington and Israel of committing war crimes.

4. Lebanon casualties mount: Lebanon’s health ministry reported at least 217 deaths since Israeli strikes began, with large explosions seen in Beirut.

5. Wider geopolitical tension: Reports suggest Russia may be sharing intelligence with Tehran, while Western governments monitor the risk of further escalation across the region.

The rapidly widening conflict has raised fears of a broader regional war, with governments across Europe and the Middle East urging restraint while preparing for possible escalation.

In this rapidly evolving kinetic environment, The Indian Express Global Desk prioritises official military briefings from the IDF and CENTCOM, corroborated by satellite intelligence. All casualty figures are attributed to specific reporting agencies. Given the fluid situation in Tehran and the Gulf, we advise readers to strictly follow official government travel advisories.