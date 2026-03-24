US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: US says talks underway with Tehran, Iran calls claim ‘fake news’; Trump insists power grid bombing delayed to facilitate parley

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs. (Photo: AP)

US Israel Iran War Live: The US-Iran conflict has entered its 25th day, with US President Donald Trump announcing that Washington has held talks with Tehran on a “complete and total resolution of hostilities” in the Middle East. Trump claimed that discussions have been productive, leading to a five-day delay in planned strikes on Iranian power plants

Iran, however, denied any direct negotiations. Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said claims of talks were “fake news” being used to “manipulate” financial and oil markets.

Story continues below this ad The conflicting statements come as fighting continues across the region, with strikes reported in Tehran and Beirut, and oil prices falling sharply after Trump’s announcement. Trump gives Iran a 48-hour deadline: POTUS gave Iran a 48-hour ultimatum, stating that the US would hit Iran’s power plants, starting with the biggest one, if the strait isn’t fully opened without threats. “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social account. Key developments Trump claims progress in talks: Trump said discussions were under way to see if a broader agreement could be reached, adding Iran “wants to settle” and “wants peace”.

Trump said discussions were under way to see if a broader agreement could be reached, adding Iran “wants to settle” and “wants peace”. Iran rejects negotiations: Ghalibaf said no talks had taken place and accused the US of spreading “fake news” to influence markets.

Ghalibaf said no talks had taken place and accused the US of spreading “fake news” to influence markets. Strikes paused but fighting continues: Trump said strikes on Iranian energy sites were paused for five days, but US forces continued operations, according to US Central Command.

Trump said strikes on Iranian energy sites were paused for five days, but US forces continued operations, according to US Central Command. Oil prices fall sharply: Global oil prices dropped by about 11% after the announcement of a delay in attacks.

Global oil prices dropped by about 11% after the announcement of a delay in attacks. Casualties rise in Lebanon: Israeli strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs, with Lebanon’s health ministry saying more than 1,000 people have been killed since early March. Also Read: Iranian Leaders Killed: The Complete List

What is Operation Epic Fury? Full Explainer

Israel-Iran War: Full Timeline The Indian Express Global Desk remains committed to rigorous verification. Follow our live blog below for real-time tracking of Operation Epic Fury, regional airspace status, and diplomatic efforts to contain the escalation. Live Updates

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