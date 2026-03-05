US-Israel vs Iran War Live Updates: Dubai residents get ‘potential missile threats’ alert on phones

Flames rise following an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: Tensions between the United States, Israel and Iran entered the seventh day on Friday as fighting continued to spread across the region, with US forces increasing strikes on Iranian military sites and Israel signalling a new phase of its campaign. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that American “firepower” over Iran could “surge dramatically” in the coming days, while US President Donald Trump said American and Israeli forces were “totally demolishing” Iranian military capabilities, claiming Iran’s air force and navy had been largely destroyed as the conflict intensified.
Trump also urged Iranian Kurdish forces in Iraq to attack Iran.
At least 87 people were killed after a torpedo fired by a US submarine sank an Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka. As many as 32 people were rescued and were admitted to a hospital in Galle, a town on Sri Lanka’s southern coast, AP reported. US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth confirmed the attack, saying that the warship “died a quiet death”.
In fresh attacks, a tanker at anchor off Kuwait reported seeing a large explosion on its port side and was taking on water, Reuters reported quoting the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). The master (captain) of the vessel observed a small craft leaving the area following the explosion, which occurred 30 nautical miles (56 km) southeast of Kuwait’s Mubarak Al Kabeer port in the Gulf.
What’s happening? 5 current developments
- The US has given India a 30-day waiver to purchase Russian oil stranded at sea as the war disrupts global energy supplies. Read more
- The last rites of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayotollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 during the first phase of US-Israeli airstrikes, have been postponed.
- The US Senate has voted down a resolution that would have limited President Donald Trump’s war powers to continue waging a war on Iran without congressional authorisation, voting 53 to 47 against it, the New York Times reported.
- Indian Embassy in Qatar has issued fresh advisory — urging citizens to strictly follow the safety guidance issued by the competent Qatari authorities.
- The last two names of the six US soldiers killed in a Kuwait attack have been released by the Pentagon. Four soldiers were previously identified by the Pentagon on Tuesday. They died on Sunday when a drone hit a command center in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, just a day after the US and Israel launched its military campaign against Iran.
In this rapidly evolving kinetic environment, The Indian Express Global Desk prioritises official military briefings from IDF and CENTCOM, corroborated by satellite intelligence. All casualty figures are attributed to specific reporting agencies. Given the fluid situation in Tehran and the Gulf, we advise readers to follow official government travel advisories.
