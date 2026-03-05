US-Israel vs Iran War Live Updates: Dubai residents get ‘potential missile threats’ alert on phones

Flames rise following an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: Tensions between the United States, Israel and Iran entered the seventh day on Friday as fighting continued to spread across the region, with US forces increasing strikes on Iranian military sites and Israel signalling a new phase of its campaign. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that American “firepower” over Iran could “surge dramatically” in the coming days, while US President Donald Trump said American and Israeli forces were “totally demolishing” Iranian military capabilities, claiming Iran’s air force and navy had been largely destroyed as the conflict intensified.

Trump also urged Iranian Kurdish forces in Iraq to attack Iran.

Dubai News Live Updates: Follow Here Story continues below this ad At least 87 people were killed after a torpedo fired by a US submarine sank an Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka. As many as 32 people were rescued and were admitted to a hospital in Galle, a town on Sri Lanka’s southern coast, AP reported. US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth confirmed the attack, saying that the warship “died a quiet death”. In fresh attacks, a tanker at anchor off Kuwait reported seeing a large explosion on its port side and was taking on ⁠water, ​Reuters reported quoting the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). The master (captain) of the vessel observed a small craft ​leaving the ​area following the explosion, ⁠which occurred 30 nautical miles (56 km) southeast of ‌Kuwait’s Mubarak Al Kabeer port in the Gulf. Story continues below this ad What’s happening? 5 current developments The US has given India a 30-day waiver to purchase Russian oil stranded at sea as the war disrupts global energy supplies. Read more

The US has given India a 30-day waiver to purchase Russian oil stranded at sea as the war disrupts global energy supplies. The last rites of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayotollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 during the first phase of US-Israeli airstrikes, have been postponed.

The US Senate has voted down a resolution that would have limited President Donald Trump’s war powers to continue waging a war on Iran without congressional authorisation, voting 53 to 47 against it, the New York Times reported.

Indian Embassy in Qatar has issued fresh advisory — urging citizens to strictly follow the safety guidance issued by the competent Qatari authorities.

The last two names of the six US soldiers killed in a Kuwait attack have been released by the Pentagon. Four soldiers were previously identified by the Pentagon on Tuesday. They died on Sunday when a drone hit a command center in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, just a day after the US and Israel launched its military campaign against Iran. Also Read | Dubai Live Updates In this rapidly evolving kinetic environment, The Indian Express Global Desk prioritises official military briefings from IDF and CENTCOM, corroborated by satellite intelligence. All casualty figures are attributed to specific reporting agencies. Given the fluid situation in Tehran and the Gulf, we advise readers to follow official government travel advisories. US-Israel vs Iran War Live: Azerbaijan says it is evacuating its diplomats from Iran Azerbaijan is evacuating its diplomats from Iran for their ⁠own ​safety, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov ​said on ​Friday, a ⁠day after Baku ‌said four Iranian drones had crossed its border and ⁠injured ⁠four people in the ⁠Nakhchivan ‌exclave. He ​said Azerbaijan ‌was evacuating employees ‌from ​its ​embassy in ​Tehran and its ​consulate general in ⁠Tabriz. (Reuters)

US-Israel vs Iran War Live: Dubai residents get 'potential missile threats' alert on phones Residents of Dubai Friday received an Emirati interior ministry alert on their phones, urging them to shelter from potential missile threats, reported Al Jazeera. "Due to the current situation, potential missile threats, seek immediate shelter in the closest secure building and steer away from windows, doors and open areas," the alert read. Mar 6, 2026 03:14 PM IST US-Israel vs Iran War Live: Israel's Ben Gurion airport hit with Iranian missiles Israeli media said that Iranian missiles hit Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, reported Al Jazeera. Visuals showed a barrage of missiles over Tel Aviv, while sirens were heard in the area. Israeli media saying at least five missiles intercepted. Mar 6, 2026 02:57 PM IST US-Israel vs Iran War Live: Iran war chokes aid corridors, obstructing global relief efforts Key humanitarian air, sea and land routes are being constricted by disruption from the war in the Middle East, delaying life-saving shipments to some of the world's worst crises, 10 aid officials have told Reuters. The U.S.–Israeli war on Iran entered its seventh day on Friday, convulsing global markets and disrupting supply chains with airspace closures and the halt of shipping through thecritical Strait ⁠of ​Hormuz. Aid to Gaza and Sudan is grinding to a halt and costs are soaring for help to the hundreds of millions suffering hunger crises around the world. (Reuters) Mar 6, 2026 01:58 PM IST US-Israel vs Iran War Live: Centre invokes emergency powers, asks refiners to maximise LPG production to prevent shortage India has invoked emergency powers and instructed domestic oil refiners to ramp up production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in a bid to avoid a shortage, reported news agency Reuters. This follows supply disruptions linked to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, according to a government order. India, the world’s second-largest importer of LPG, consumed about 33.15 million metric tons of the fuel last year. Mar 6, 2026 01:37 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Indonesia to begin evacuations from Iran today Evacuation of Indonesian citizens from Iran will start today, as per Al Jazeera. Quoting an Indonesian foreign ministry official, Heni Hamidah, the news outlet reported the first phase of evacuation will be via Azerbaijan. The first batch of 32 Indonesian citizens will "arrive in Jakarta on Monday or Tuesday", she wax quoted as saying. There are a total of 329 Indonesian citizens living in Tehran and other cities of Iran. The majority is concentrated in Qom. Mar 6, 2026 01:07 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: 6 Iranians injured in fresh Israeli attack Six people were wounded in a missile strike launched by Israel in the residential areas of Iran, reported news agency Tasnim. The attack was carried out in Poldokhtar city. Israel has also launched a fresh wave of missile attacks on Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon. Mar 6, 2026 12:51 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: China on the table with Iran to negotiate safe passage for oil ships China is in talks with Iran to negotiate safe passage for crude oil ships through the Strait of Hormuz, as per a Reuters report. US-Israel-Iran War Live: Israel launches 26-strike assault wave in Lebanon's Hezbollah stronghold The Israeli Air Force has unleashed a 26-strike wave in the Dahieh area of Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure. "Among the targets were an executive council's command centre and a facility storing UAVs used for attacks against Israel. Prior to the strikes, measures were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians," the Israeli Defense Forces.



Among the targets were an executive council’s command center and a facility storing UAVs used for attacks against Israel.



Prior to the strikes,… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 6, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Mar 6, 2026 12:20 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Gulf carriers resume limited flights, but missile fire fuels uncertainty Emirates and Etihad Airways are resuming limited flights to key global cities from their UAE hubs, amidst ongoing missile threats and airspace closures in the Middle East. Authorities are arranging charter flights and securing seats on commercial services to evacuate tens of thousands of people. A government-chartered Air France flight was forced to turn back due to missile fire, highlighting the complexity of repatriation operations. Britain's first repatriation flight from Oman landed at London's Stansted Airport, rescheduled due to operational delays. (With inputs from Reuters) Mar 6, 2026 12:03 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: South Korea, US militaries discuss moving Patriot missiles to Iran war, Seoul says The US and South Korean militaries are discussing relocating some US Patriot missile defense systems from South Korea to the Middle East to support the war against Iran, according to South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun. Mar 6, 2026 11:45 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Saudi Arabia intercepts drone Northeast of Riyadh amid rising tensions Saudi Arabia's air defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed a drone northeast of Riyadh, the capital city, according to state media reports. Mar 6, 2026 11:34 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Indian Navy Ships join search and rescue mission for sunk Iranian frigate The Indian Navy has deployed ships INS Tarangini and INS Ikshak, along with maritime patrol aircraft, to assist in search and rescue operations for the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena, which sank after being struck by a US submarine torpedo. The INS Tarangini has arrived in Colombo, Sri Lanka, as part of the mission. The Indian Navy ship INS Tarangini (54m) arrived in Colombo after joining the search and rescue operations for the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena, which sank Wednesday after being struck by a US submarine torpedo.

India has also deployed INS Ikshak and maritime patrol aircraft to… pic.twitter.com/JTFp74KQCw — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 (@SriLankaTweet) March 6, 2026 Mar 6, 2026 11:13 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Israeli strikes hit capital as tensions escalate Iran's capital, Tehran, is reeling from intense bombardment, with explosions reported across the city, including a popular shopping strip on Jomhuri Avenue. The Israeli military has confirmed a "broad-scale wave of strikes" on key regime infrastructure in Tehran, with reports of destruction in residential areas and deserted streets. Iran's military command has vowed to retaliate with "more severe and comprehensive" attacks in the coming days. (With inputs from agencies) Mar 6, 2026 11:05 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon amid escalating tensions The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have begun striking Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut's southern suburb of Dahiyeh, following warnings to evacuate the area. This move comes after Hezbollah's attacks on Israel, with the group vowing to respond to Israel's "aggression". The IDF has also deployed additional forces to southern Lebanon, citing defensive measures to protect Israeli civilians and strategic sites. Hezbollah brought this on itself.



Former political prisoner in Iran backs Trump's war Kian Tajbakhsh, a former political prisoner in Iran, discusses the brutality of the regime and how he and other prisoners dreamed of regime change. He also says it can only happen with external forces. The NewsNight panel weighs in. Mar 6, 2026 10:08 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Evacuated British nationals return to UK, as crisis continues to disrupt flights The first UK government-chartered flight evacuating British nationals from the Middle East landed at London Stansted airport, carrying passengers from Muscat, Oman, after a delayed departure. Over 140,000 Britons have registered with the Foreign Office, and around 4,000 have returned home so far. Meanwhile, Australia faces criticism for allegedly not filling evacuation flights from Abu Dhabi, with only a third of seats filled on one flight. Airlines like Emirates and Etihad Airways have resumed limited services, but airspace closures and missile threats continue to disrupt travel. Mar 6, 2026 09:56 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Japan calls for release of two nationals detained in Iran Japan has confirmed two of its citizens are being held in Iran and is urging their release. Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi met with Iran's ambassador to Japan, emphasizing the protection and release of the detainees as an "extremely important matter". One of the detainees is believed to be NHK's Tehran bureau chief, detained on January 20. Both citizens are safe, and contact has been made with them since the conflict started. (CNN) Mar 6, 2026 09:51 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Why a US submarine strike on Iranian warship near Sri Lanka is a crisis for Delhi The sinking of the Iranian naval ship IRIS Dena by a US submarine in the Indian Ocean off Sri Lanka’s coast, in international waters, on March 4, raises awkward and complex political, diplomatic, and military questions for India. This act of war took place soon after the IRIS Dena participated in India’s International Fleet Review (IFR) at Visakhapatnam in February. This was a major national maritime event graced by the Indian President and has an inherent military symbolism. Read the full copy here: Mar 6, 2026 09:44 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: House joins Senate in rejecting war powers resolution to halt US attacks on Iran House lawmakers rejected a war powers resolution to halt Trump’s attack on Iran in a 212-219 vote, a day after the Senate voted down a similar measure. The US Embassy in Kuwait shut down after retaliatory Iranian strikes on the country, becoming the second American diplomatic mission to fully halt work as the war in Iran escalates. Kuwait is also where six American soldiers were killed by an Iranian drone Sunday. US President Donald Trump said Thursday he should have a role in choosing Iran’s next supreme leader, raising questions about whether Washington and Israel seek regime change or policy concessions as the conflict has appeared increasingly open-ended. (AP) Mar 6, 2026 09:35 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Trump says he's not concerned about rising gas prices amid Iran war, 'If they rise, they rise' US President Donald Trump is downplaying concerns about rising gas prices amid the Iran conflict, stating, "If they rise, they rise." He prioritizes the military operation over temporary fuel price increases, expecting prices to drop rapidly once the conflict ends. The national average gas price has risen 27 cents to $3.25 per gallon, 15 cents higher than last year. Trump also ruled out tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, confident the Strait of Hormuz will remain open. Mar 6, 2026 09:09 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: China and Iran in talks on safe passage for some shipments – report China is in negotiations with Iran to allow ships carrying crude oil and Qatari gas safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing anonymous sources. Now into its seventh day, the war between Israel, the US and Iran has left hundreds of ships at a standstill around the channel - a critical waterway for about a fifth of the world's oil and gas. Energy prices have surged. Reuters and Bloomberg cited ship tracking data that showed a tanker claiming to be Chinese passed through the strait on Thursday, though the BBC has not been able to confirm its movements. China is a big buyer of Iranian oil and has condemned the Israeli and US attack on the country. Mar 6, 2026 09:06 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Trump responds to Iranian claims that ground invasion would be 'big disaster' US President Donald Trump has dismissed Iran's claims that it's ready for a US and Israeli ground invasion, saying "it's a waste of time" because Iran has already lost its navy and other capabilities. Trump was responding to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's warning that such a move would be a "big disaster" for the US and Israel. Trump also hinted at influencing Iran's future leadership, stating they want a "good leader" who won't rebuild the country's capabilities over 10 years. (With inputs from agencies) Mar 6, 2026 09:04 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Gulf states intercept missiles amid reports of regional discontent Persian Gulf states have fended off a wave of Iranian missiles, amid reports of growing frustrations within the nations the US is not providing its partners with enough warning or support. The Qatari defence ministry said air defences thwarted a drone attack targeting the US air base at Al-Udeid, Washington’s largest military facility in the Middle East on Friday. "Qatar Emiri Air Defense Forces successfully intercepted a drone attack targeting Al-Udeid Air Base. U.S. forces aren't holding back on the mission to sink the entire Iranian Navy. Today, an Iranian drone carrier, roughly the size of a WWII aircraft carrier, was struck and is now on fire. Today, an Iranian drone carrier, roughly the size of a WWII aircraft carrier, was struck and is now on fire. pic.twitter.com/WyA4fniZck — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 6, 2026 Mar 6, 2026 08:37 AM IST Why the US just gave India a 30-Day emergency window to buy ‘stranded’ Russian oil amid the Iran war The United States has allowed India to buy Russian oil for a short period as concerns grow about supply disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict, according to Reuters. Indian refiners have begun buying millions of barrels of Russian crude for quick delivery after Washington issued a temporary waiver allowing purchases of cargoes already stuck at sea. The move comes after months of pressure from the US on New Delhi to cut imports of Russian oil following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AP) Mar 6, 2026 08:27 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Some Gulf countries frustrated with lack of notice about Iran strikes, defence help, sources say The Trump administration is confronting mounting discontent from allies in the Persian Gulf who have complained they were not given adequate time to prepare for the torrent of Iranian drones and missiles bombarding their countries in retaliation for strikes launched by the US and Israel. Officials from two Gulf countries said their governments were disappointed in the way the US has handled the war, particularly the initial attack on Iran last Saturday. They said their countries were not given advance notice of the US-Israeli attack and complained the US had ignored their warnings that the war would have devastating consequences for the entire region. One of the officials said that Gulf countries were frustrated and even angry that the US military has not defended them enough. He said there is a belief in the region that the operation has focused on defending Israel and American troops, while leaving Gulf countries to protect themselves and said that his country's stock of interceptors was "rapidly depleting." Like others in this story, the Gulf officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were discussing a confidential diplomatic matter. The governments of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain did not respond to requests for comment. (With inputs from AP) Mar 6, 2026 08:14 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: US asked Ukraine for help fighting Iranian drones, Zelenskyy says Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed that the US has requested help defending Gulf allies against Iranian drones. Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is willing to provide assistance, including sending specialists and necessary equipment, but only if it doesn't compromise its own defense. He also emphasized that any help would be conditional on diplomatic gains for Ukraine. US President Donald Trump welcomed the offer, saying "I'll take any assistance from any country. Mar 6, 2026 08:06 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Explosions in Tehran, as Israel launches more strikes Israel said it launched a wave of strikes on Tehran early Friday, targeting “regime infrastructure” in the Iranian capital. Israeli forces launched a large-scale “wave of strikes against Iranian terror regime infrastructure in Tehran”, a military statement said. Iranian state TV reported explosions in several parts of the city. Mar 6, 2026 07:57 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Hezbollah warns Israeli residents to evacuate near border Hezbollah has warned Israeli residents to evacuate towns within 5 km of the border, saying Israel's aggression against Lebanon won't go unchallenged. The warning comes as Israel launched new strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, after ordering the evacuation of the area's 500,000 residents. Mar 6, 2026 07:41 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Qatar intercepted drone attack on US base Qatar's Ministry of Defence says its air force has successfully intercepted a drone attack targeting the al-Udeid air base, the largest US military base in the Middle East. The announcement comes after the Qatari government earlier sent out security alerts to cell phones in the country, warning residents to stay away from windows and open areas. Mar 6, 2026 07:41 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Explosions reported in Beirut Explosions are being reported in Beirut, Lebanon following major evacuation orders by the Israeli military. “The Defense Army has launched a wave of airstrikes targeting Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure in Beirut's southern suburbs," a spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier on X. The Israeli military says it began striking the southern suburbs of Beirut late on Thursday. Mar 6, 2026 07:17 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Australians on board US submarine that sank Iranian warship, Australia's PM confirms Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed that three Australian defence personnel were on board a US submarine that sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, killing at least 87 people. The personnel were part of an Aukus training program, aiming to provide experience across various assets, including nuclear-powered submarines. Albanese emphasized that no Australian personnel participated in any offensive action against Iran, maintaining compliance with international law. Mar 6, 2026 06:59 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Wave of explosions reverberate over Tel Aviv Iranian missiles triggered explosions in Tel Aviv, causing damage to residential buildings, but no injuries were reported, according to Israel's emergency services. Firefighters were working to contain a blaze at a building near the commercial hub, and residents were evacuated from another building hit by a projectile. The attacks came after Israel launched strikes against Hezbollah in Beirut's southern suburbs, vowing retribution. Iran's state broadcaster claimed Tehran fired missiles at targets in Tel Aviv. (With inputs from agencies) Mar 6, 2026 06:42 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Iran targets two Bahrain hotels, country's interior ministry says Bahrain's interior ministry says two hotels and a residential building in the capital Manama have been targeted in an attack by Iran. The latest attack has caused "material damage but no loss of life", the Ministry of Interior says in a post on X. Earlier this week, the US Navy base in Bahrain was targeted by Iranian missiles. Mar 6, 2026 06:34 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Indian refiners buying prompt Russian oil as Iran war hits supplies, sources say Indian refiners are buying millions of barrels of prompt Russian crude oil cargoes as the South Asian nation seeks to navigate an oil supply crunch triggered by the Middle East conflict, six sources familiar with the matter said. After months of Washington pressuring New Delhi to avoid buying Russian barrels in an effort to reduce money flowing to Moscow's war effort ⁠in ​Ukraine, the US Treasury Department issued a 30-day waiver on Thursday allowing India to buy Russian oil currently stuck at sea. "To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. Mar 6, 2026 06:22 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: US suspends operations at its Kuwait embassy, orders evacuation The US state department has suspended operations at its embassy in Kuwait City, and staff have reportedly been ordered to evacuate. While there have been no reported injuries to US personnel, the safety of Americans abroad remains the highest priority of the US Department of State. Following the announcement, CBS News reported that staff had been ordered to evacuate, and were told to destroy sensitive information and wipe classified servers. Mar 6, 2026 06:14 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: UAE explores freezing Iranian assets to punish Tehran for attacks, WSJ reports The United Arab Emirates is weighing freezing billions of dollars of Iranian assets held in the Gulf state, a move that could curb Tehran's access to foreign currency and global trade amid the US-Israeli military conflict, the Wall ⁠Street ​Journal reported on Thursday. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. The Emirati foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment ​outside ​business hours. UAE authorities are weighing ⁠measures ranging from freezing the assets of UAE-based shadow companies used to mask ‌trade to a sweeping financial crackdown on local currency exchanges which are used to move money outside of formal banking channels, the report said, citing officials familiar with discussions. Mar 6, 2026 06:10 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Trump was 'having a heck of a say in who runs Iran given the ongoing operation' , says Hegseth In a telephone interview with Reuters on Thursday, Trump said the United States would have to help ​pick ​the next person to lead the country. The US and Israeli ⁠military campaign that started on Saturday has hit targets across the country and triggered Iranian retaliatory strikes in the region as Tehran seeks to impose a high ‌cost on the United States, Israel and their allies. Iran has attacked countries including Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. Fire crews in Bahrain extinguished a blaze at a refinery following a missile strike. Azerbaijan became the latest country drawn in, as it accused Iran of firing drones at its territory and ordered its southern airspace closed for 12 hours. Hegseth said by striking countries in the region, Iran would only bring them closer to the United States. "It's actually ⁠firming up the unity of ⁠the resistance in order to focus exactly where we need to," Hegseth said. Mar 6, 2026 06:01 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: US not expanding military objectives in Iran, Hegseth says US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Thursday the United States was not expanding its military objectives in Iran, after President Donald Trump told Reuters the United States must be involved in choosing the next leader of Iran. The Pentagon earlier this week said the military campaign, known as Operation Epic Fury, is focused on destroying Iran's offensive missiles, missile production and navy, while not allowing Tehran to ⁠have ​a nuclear weapon. "There's no expansion in our objectives. We know exactly what we're trying to achieve," Hegseth said. (With inputs from Reuters) Mar 6, 2026 05:53 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Iran 'ready for ground invasion' by US, says foreign minister Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that a US ground invasion would be a "big disaster" for them, stating "we are waiting for them" and are confident in their ability to confront American forces. Araghchi emphasized that Iran isn't seeking a ceasefire and has no positive experience negotiating with the US, especially under the current administration. He also stressed that choosing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's successor is the Iranian people's business, and no one, including Trump, can interfere. (With inputs from NBC) Mar 6, 2026 05:32 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Iran has targeted two hotels and a residential building in Manama, says Bahrain’s interior ministry Iran has targeted two hotels and a residential building in Manama, says Bahrain’s interior ministry. The buildings have suffered damage but no casualties have been reported. Mar 6, 2026 05:30 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Italy temporarily closes embassy in Tehran, staff moved to Baku “We have decided for security reasons to temporarily close our embassy in Tehran and move the personnel to Baku,” Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told reporters on Thursday. Mar 6, 2026 05:25 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Hegseth says Trump 'having a heck of a say in who runs Iran' given ongoing operation A reporter asks Hegseth about Trump's involvement in influencing who runs Iran after the death of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. "I think the president is having a heck of a say in who runs Iran given the ongoing operation we have," Hegseth responds. "There's no expansion in our objectives. We know exactly what we're trying to achieve." Mar 6, 2026 05:14 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Trump offers 'immunity' to Iran's military and police if they surrender Donald Trump has urged Iran's military, including the Revolutionary Guard and police, to surrender and receive full immunity, warning they'll face "certain death" if they don't. He's also called on Iranian diplomats worldwide to seek asylum and help shape a new Iran. Trump framed this as an opportunity for Iranians to take back their country and usher in a better future, saying "freedom is at hand today". Mar 6, 2026 05:12 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Trump says 'we want to fight now more than they do' During Trump's preamble for his Inter Miami meeting, the president said Iran was "calling and saying how do we make a deal?" "I say you're being a little bit late," he said. "We want to fight now more than they do." In an interview with NBC News on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran "see's no reason why [they] should engage" with the US. "The fact is that we don’t have any positive experience of negotiating with the United States. You know, especially with this administration. We negotiated twice last year and this year, and then in the middle of negotiations, , externalthey attacked us," Araghchi said. Mar 6, 2026 05:10 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: 'Firepower over Iran to surge dramatically,' Hegseth says The press conference has now ended, but we're continuing to bring you lines from it. After Donald Trump's criticism of the UK over its initial refusal to permit the use of British bases in the Middle East, Hegseth said it was "unfortunate" access wasn't granted "from day one". "But we got there. We got there, and that's now part of the way that we're operationalising bomber runs... It's more fighter squadrons, it's more capabilities, it's more defensive capabilities, and it's more bomber pulses more frequently," he says. "The amount of firepower over Iran and over Tehran is about to surge dramatically," he said. Hegseth and Cooper also said the US and Israel were targeting those who were targeting protesters in Iran. "The more you do that, and you erode their will and capabilities, the more you create an opportunity for people to boldly stand up," Hegseth said. Mar 6, 2026 04:53 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: US evacuates embassy in Kuwait City The United States ordered the evacuation of its embassy in Kuwait City overnight into Friday local time after multiple reported attacks on the compound, CBS News reported. The order included instructions for staff to destroy sensitive information and wipe classified servers, according to US officials cited in the report. The evacuation comes days after six US soldiers were killed in an Iranian strike in Kuwait. Mar 6, 2026 04:35 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Trump on rising gas prices during Iran operation: 'If they rise, they rise' President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was not concerned about rising US gas prices driven by the widening Iran conflict, telling Reuters in an exclusive interview that the US military operation was his priority. "I don't have any concern about it," he said, when asked about the higher prices at the pump. "They'll drop very rapidly when this is over, and if they rise, they rise, but this is far more important than having gasoline prices go up a little bit." The comments mark a shift in tone for the president, who touted a drop in gas prices in his State of the Union address last month and at a Texas rally focused on energy that ⁠took place just ​hours before the US launched its air strikes on Saturday. Mar 6, 2026 04:26 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs after issuing blanket evacuation order Israel launched a series of strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut on Thursday after ordering all residents of the densely populated area to evacuate. Traffic was gridlocked in Lebanon's capital on Thursday as panicked residents tried to flee after Israel's military issued an evacuation notice telling residents to "save your lives and evacuate your homes immediately," and specified which routes they should take to escape. Hours later, strikes began to hit the Beirut suburbs. Since the resurgence of hostilities between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group, Israel has struck sites in Beirut's suburbs and issued a blanket warning for residents south of the Litani River - an area in southern Lebanon stretching to the border with Israel - to evacuate their homes, but had not previously issued a blanket evacuation order for Beirut's southern suburbs. (With inputs from Reuters) Mar 6, 2026 04:20 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Iran condemns strike on Tehran’s Azadi Sports Complex Iran’s government has condemned what it says was a US-Israeli strike on the Azadi Sports Complex in Tehran, reporting that the 12,000-seat stadium at the site was heavily damaged. Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali visited the site and called the attack a violation of international law and the Olympic Charter, urging global accountability. The United States and Israel have not commented on the claim. Mar 6, 2026 12:43 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: NATO increases missile defence posture after Turkey incident NATO has increased its alliance-wide ballistic missile defence posture following the intercept of a missile from Iran targeted at Turkey, its military headquarters said on Thursday. The posture will ⁠remain ​at the heightened level until the threat from Iran's "continued, indiscriminate attacks across the region subsides," Colonel Martin O'Donnell, spokesperson ​for ​the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers ⁠Europe, said in a post on X. O'Donnell said NATO ‌had "perfectly executed" its missile defence in Turkey on Wednesday. - Reuters Mar 5, 2026 11:50 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: WHO says it has verified 13 attacks on health sites in Iran The World Health Organization chief said on Thursday that it has verified 13 attacks on health infrastructure in Iran amid a US-Israeli campaign and it was checking reports that four healthcare workers were ⁠killed ​and 25 others injured. "An estimated 100,000 people have left Iran and in Lebanon, more than 60,000 people have been displaced," World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told ​a press ​conference, without attributing blame. - Reuters Mar 5, 2026 11:45 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Emmanuel Macron says France will send armoured vehicles to Lebanon France will strengthen its cooperation with the Lebanese Armed Forces and provide them with armoured transport vehicles as well as operational ⁠and ​logistical support, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday. In a post on X, Macron wrote, "Everything ‌must be done to prevent this country, which is close to France, from being dragged into war ⁠once ⁠again." Pour le Liban, nous devons agir.



Tout doit être fait pour empêcher que ce pays proche de la France soit à nouveau entraîné dans la guerre.



Les Libanais ont droit à la paix et à la sécurité. Comme tous au Moyen-Orient.



C’est pour enrayer la guerre… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 5, 2026 Mar 5, 2026 11:40 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Russia vows to make US-Israel military operation against Iran 'impossible' Russian Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday said that Moscow will do "everything possible" to create conditions which would make US-Israel operations against Iran "impossible". Mar 5, 2026 11:33 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Iran appreciates Saudi Arabia for not allowing territory to be used during war Iran’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alireza Enayati has appreciated Saudi Arabia for reportedly not allowing its territory to be used during the offensive being carried out by US and Israel. "We appreciate what we have repeatedly heard from Saudi Arabia – that it does not allow its airspace, waters, or territory to be used against the Islamic Republic of Iran," Enayati told AFP news agency. Mar 5, 2026 11:23 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Zelenskyy says Ukraine has received request from US to help deal with drones in Middle East Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Kyiv has received request from the United States to help deal with drones in the Middle East amid Washington-Tel Aviv's attack on Iran, Reuters reported. Mar 5, 2026 11:12 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Trump says he backs Kurds launching Iran offensive US President Donald Trump during an interview with Reuters on Thursday ⁠that ​he backs the Kurds launching an ​Iran ​offensive. "I think ⁠it's wonderful that they ‌want to do that, I'd be all for it," Trump ⁠said. Mar 5, 2026 11:06 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Trump says US will have a role in choosing Iran's next leader US President Donald Trump told Reuters in a telephone interview on Thursday that ⁠the United ​States will have a role in choosing Iran's next leader. Mar 5, 2026 10:59 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Trump says gasoline prices have not risen much at this point amid Middle East conflict US President Donald Trump, during a telephonic interview with Reuters on Thursday, said that the gasoline prices have not risen much at this point amid the joint strikes by America and Israel against Iran. Mar 5, 2026 10:55 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: 'Iran operation is moving along ahead of schedule, won't give timeline,' says Trump US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that Iran operation is moving ahead of schedule but added that he won't provide a timeline for it, Reuters reported. Mar 5, 2026 10:37 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Iran claims US endangered maritime security Iran said that Iran is committed to international law and freedom of navigation, and the claim that Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz is baseless and absurd. Iran blamed the US for endangering maritime security. Mar 5, 2026 10:26 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: "Things will get much harder for Iran.." Israel UN envoy Israel's UN envoy said that given a few more days, things will get much harder for Iran to disrupt the Strait of Hormuz passageway. (Reuters) Mar 5, 2026 10:16 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Iranian missile hits Bahrain oil refinery An oil refinery in Bahrain was hit by an Iranian missile, as per an AP report. Mar 5, 2026 09:53 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Trump says he needs to be personally involved in selecting Iran's next leader US President Donald Trump has said that he needs to be personally involved in selecting Iran's next leader, following the killing of Tehran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei last week in Washington and Tel Aviv's joint strikes against the Islamic nation, Axios reported. Mar 5, 2026 09:48 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Explosions heard in various parts of Iranian capital Tehran Multiple explosions were heard in various parts of Iran's capital Tehran on Thursday amid the ongoing US-Israel joint strikes on the Islamic nation. Mar 5, 2026 09:37 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Tehran's international football stadium 'destroyed' in strikes, reports say An indoor stadium in Tehran, Azadi stadium, has been "destroyed" in strikes, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) said. The stadium has a capacity of around 12,000 people. Mar 5, 2026 09:30 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Indian embassy in Doha will open on March 6-7 for providing consular services The Indian Embassy in Doha will open on March 6 and March 7 for providing consular access, in particular renewal of passports on tatkal basis. Important Notice pic.twitter.com/bXTgi7T5CU — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) March 5, 2026 Mar 5, 2026 09:18 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Starmer says UK's relationship with US still special after Trump criticism The "special relationship" between Britain and the United States remains intact and they continue to share intelligence, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Thursday, after Donald Trump rebuked him for hesitating to support US strikes on Iran. After initially refusing to allow the United States to use British bases for the US-Israeli campaign, Starmer has come under personal attack from the US president, who said the British ⁠leader was "not ​Winston Churchill". Mar 5, 2026 09:14 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Explosions heard in Abu Dhabi near Zayed International Airport Repeated explosions were heard in Abu Dhabi near the Zayed International Airport on Thursday, Reuters reported citing witnesses. Mar 5, 2026 09:09 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: CBSE cancels Class 10 exams in the Middle East till March 11; Class 12 paper postponed The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled all upcoming Class 10 board examinations for students in the Middle East region, while Class 12 examinations scheduled for March 7 have been postponed, according to a fresh circular issued by the board on March 5, 2026. The decision, as per the latest notice, applies to CBSE-affiliated schools located in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. (Read full report) Mar 5, 2026 09:02 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Multiple US evacuation flights 'underway,' US State Department spokesperson says US State Department's principal deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott has said that multiple charter flights are "underway" to evacuate American citizens from the Middle East as the conflict involving Israel and Iran widens, CNN reported. Qatar's Defence Ministry on Thursday said Iran attacked the country with 14 ballistic missiles and at least four drones. Doha's armed forces successfully detected 13 ballistic missiles and one of the missiles fell in the territorial waters of Qatar, the defence ministry stated. Mar 5, 2026 08:33 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Indian Navy says it responded to distress call from Iranian warship IRIS Dena The Indian Navy has sent its aircraft and ships to augment the search and rescue efforts for IRIS Dena that was hit by an American torpedo Wednesday while it was on its voyage back to Iran after participating in exercise MILAN and the International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam. "A distress call from IRIS Dena was received at the MRCC Colombo in the early hours of 04 March 26 as reported by the Sri Lankan Navy. The ship was operating 20 NM West of Galle in the SAR region under Sri Lankan responsibility. On receipt of the information, the Indian Navy promptly launched its SAR efforts commencing with a long-range maritime patrol aircraft at 1000 hr on 04 March 26 to augment the search efforts led by Sri Lanka," the Indian Navy said in a statement. Mar 5, 2026 07:49 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Starmer defends decision not to join US-Israel strikes against Iran UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has defended his government's decision of not joining the US-Israeli strikes and reassured the public who are “worried sick”. "My focus is on providing calm, level-headed leadership in the national interest," Starmer said, adding that this meant “having the strength to stand firm by our values and our principles no matter the pressure to do otherwise.” Mar 5, 2026 07:45 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Sending 4 additional typhoon jets to Qatar amid Middle East conflict, says UK PM Starmer UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday said the country is sending at least four additional typhoon jets to Qatar amid the Middle East conflict between US-Israel and Iran. Mar 5, 2026 07:36 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Iran army targets US forces in Iraq with drones, Tehran's state TV reports Iran army has targeted US forces in Iraq's Erbil with drones amid the conflict in the Middle East, Tehran's state TV reported on Thursday. Mar 5, 2026 07:11 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Ukraine President Zelenskyy offers to provide 'expertise' to help defend oil infrastructure in Middle East Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he is ready to provide "expertise" to help defend oil infrastructure in the Middle East amid the US-Israel and Iran conflict. Mar 5, 2026 07:01 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Israel to attack Iran's underground missile sites in second phase of war, reports say Israel's war in Iran is entering a second phase that will see its fighter jets attacking ballistic missile sites buried deep underground, two sources familiar with Israel's military campaign said. The joint air assault with the US in Iran is nearing the end of its first week after opening salvos killed the country's leaders and set off a regional war with Iranian attacks in Israel, the Gulf and Iraq, and Israeli attacks in Lebanon. - Reuters Mar 5, 2026 06:58 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: New wave of Iranian missiles fired towards Israel, IDF says The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have said that it has identified a new barrage of missiles launched towards the country from Iran. The IDF added that defensive systems have been activated to intercept the missiles fired from Tehran and a warning has been sent to citizens on their phones in the respective areas. Mar 5, 2026 06:52 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: 'Without European allies, the US would have found it difficult,' NATO chief Rutte says NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Thursday praised the US President Donald Trump's decision to launch strikes on Iran but rejected the statement which stated that the western military alliance would participate in the conflict. Rutte said, "NATO is not itself involved here. NATO allies are providing key enabling support…NATO, in that sense, is also this power projection platform for the United States because without European allies, the US would have found it very difficult," CNN reported. Mar 5, 2026 06:44 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Diplomats in Riyadh ordered to shelter in place due to potential threat, reports say Diplomats and staff at embassies in Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter were ⁠told ​to shelter in place on Thursday due to a ​potential ​but unspecified threat, four ⁠people with direct knowledge of ‌the matter said. (Reuters) Mar 5, 2026 06:42 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: UK PM Keir Starmer to provide update on the Middle East conflict today UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to provide an update on the Middle East crisis at a Downing Street press conference at 7:30pm IST. Mar 5, 2026 06:36 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: ‘Dubai city functioning normally, but flights keep getting cancelled’: Jharkhand couple stuck on honeymoon A couple from Ranchi, who travelled to Dubai days after their wedding, have said that they have been stranded there after their return flight was disrupted amid ongoing regional tensions, which led to the cancellation of several flights and the closure of airspace in parts of the region. (Read full report) Mar 5, 2026 06:31 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: US-Israeli strikes on Iran in breach of international law, says Italian minister Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto on Thursday said that the US-Israeli strikes on Iran which ignited the Middle East conflict were clearly in breach of international law. The ​decision to launch the ⁠strikes last weekend "of course fell outside, needless to say, the ‌rules of international law", Crosetto told the lower house of parliament, Reuters reported. Mar 5, 2026 06:19 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: PM Modi speaks with French President Macron, says 'Discussed shared concerns over West Asia conflict' PM Narendra Modi spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday and discussed the evolving situation in the West Asia. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Spoke with my friend President Emmanuel Macron today. We discussed our shared concerns over the evolving situation in West Asia and the need for a return to dialogue and diplomacy. We will continue to engage closely and coordinate efforts towards the early restoration of peace and stability in the region." Spoke with my friend President Emmanuel Macron today. We discussed our shared concerns over the evolving situation in West Asia and the need for a return to dialogue and diplomacy. We will continue to engage closely and coordinate efforts towards the early restoration of peace… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 5, 2026 Mar 5, 2026 06:05 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: France has authorised temporary presence of US aircraft on local bases, official says France has authorised a temporary presence of US aircraft on certain ⁠bases ​located in the country on a temporary ​basis, a ​French ⁠army general staff official said on ‌Thursday. "Considering the context, France demanded that the concerned resources do ⁠not ⁠participate in any way ⁠in ‌operations ​conducted by the ‌United States in Iran ‌but strictly ​for ​the ​support of the defence ​of our partners ⁠in the region," the ‌official ⁠said. (Reuters) Mar 5, 2026 05:59 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Iranian crisis could last weeks, possibly months, UK minister warns UK foreign minister Hamish Falconer on ⁠Thursday said ​there were indications the ​Iranian crisis ​could ⁠run into weeks or ‌possibly months. "The situation is evolving, but ⁠there ⁠are indications ⁠that this ‌is a ​crisis, ‌not of days, ‌but ​of ​weeks ​and possibly months," Falconer ​told British parliament. Mar 5, 2026 05:58 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: The death of the Ayatollah: Why public grief isn’t always a political statement After the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reports showed various instances of mourning in the country and several other parts of the world. But why does the public grief isn't always a political statement? (Read the full article) Mar 5, 2026 05:53 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Iran denies launching drone attack on Azerbaijan amid retaliation warning Iran has denied launching a drone attack on Azerbaijan, following reports that four people were injured in the country after two drones flew from the direction of Tehran and fell near the airport, The Guardian reported. "The Islamic republic of Iran…denies its armed forces launched a drone toward the Republic of Azerbaijan," Tehran's armed forces said in a statement, semi-official Tasnim news agency reported. Mar 5, 2026 05:49 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Several European countries sending naval assets to Cyprus amid Iran strikes Several European countries, including Britain, Italy, France and Spain are reportedly sending naval assets to Cyprus amid Iranian strikes in the Middle East region. Italy's Defence Minister Guido Crosetto has said that the country will send "naval assets" to protect Cyprus - along with Spain, France and the Netherlands. Mar 5, 2026 05:35 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Jaishankar speaks with Tehran’s foreign minister Araghchi amid Middle East conflict External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with Iran's foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Thursday afternoon amid the ongoing US-Israeli strikes against the Islamic nation. Had a telecon with Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi this afternoon. @araghchi — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 5, 2026 Mar 5, 2026 05:26 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Iran says EU countries will 'pay price' if they stay silent on war Iran has warned the European Union countries that they would "pay the price, sooner or later" if they remain silent on the ​US-Israeli ​offensive against ⁠Iran, a spokesperson for ⁠Iran's foreign ⁠ministry told Spanish ⁠broadcaster ‌TVE ​on Thursday. Mar 5, 2026 05:22 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Lufthansa announces flight suspension to and from Tehran until April 30 Amid the prevailing situation in the Middle East, Lufthansa announced suspension of its flights to and from Tehran until April 30. (Read more about flight status) Mar 5, 2026 05:14 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: UAE defence ministry intercepts 6 ballistic missiles and 125 drones The United Arab Emirates' Defence Ministry has said that it intercepted at least six ballistic missiles and 125 drones as the conflict in the Middle East between US-Israel and Iran widens. Mar 5, 2026 05:10 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Bahrain destroys 75 missiles, 123 drones, urges residents to stay at home Bahrain's air defences intercepted and destroyed 75 missiles and 123 drones since the start of the US-Israel and Iran conflict, the Bahrain Defence Force said on Thursday. The defence forces further urged residents to stay home and not go out unless absolutely necessary. Mar 5, 2026 05:03 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Azerbaijan vows to respond after four injured by Iranian drones Azerbaijan has cautioned Iran that it was preparing an unspecified response after a pair of drones from Tehran flew across its border and injured at least four people in the Nakhchivan exclave. In a statement, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said, "These attacks will not ⁠remain ​unanswered." Mar 5, 2026 04:57 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Death toll in US-Israel attacks on Iran rises to 1,230 Death toll in the US-Israel attacks on Iran has risen to 1,230, according to Tehran's Tasnim news agency. The joint strikes against the Islamic nation started on February 28 with Tehran launching retaliatory fires across the Gulf countries in the region. Mar 5, 2026 04:54 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: At least 6 injured in Abu Dhabi from falling debris of drone At least six people were injured from the falling debris in Abu Dhabi after air defences intercepted a drone, according to Abu Dhabi's media office. In a post on X, the authorities wrote, "Abu Dhabi authorities have responded to an incident of debris falling in two locations in ICAD 2, following the successful interception of drones by air defence systems. The incident resulted in minor and moderate injuries to six Pakistani and Nepali nationals. The public is reminded to obtain information from official sources only, and to avoid the spreading of rumours or unverified information. Abu Dhabi authorities have responded to an incident of debris falling in two locations in ICAD 2, following the successful interception of drones by air defence systems. The incident resulted in minor and moderate injuries to six Pakistani and Nepali nationals.



Frigate Dena, a guest of India's Navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning.

Mark my words: The U.S. will come to bitterly regret precedent it has set.



"We don't want war. They started. We announced several times that duration, ending of war is… pic.twitter.com/SbJzmTYzqv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 5, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Mar 5, 2026 12:57 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Red Crescent says 105 civilian sites in Iran attacked so far The Iranian Red Crescent said it has recorded 1,332 attacks by US and Israeli forces in Iran since Saturday, with raids documented at 636 locations, including at least 105 civilian sites. These include 14 medical facilities and seven Red Crescent buildings, it said, adding that at least 174 cities have been hit. (Al Jazeera) Mar 5, 2026 12:50 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: Dubai's Global Village to remain closed Dubai's Global Village will be closed until Friday, March 6, as a precautionary safety measure. (Khaleej Times) Mar 5, 2026 12:42 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live: News Oman Air cancels flights Oman Air has announced the cancellation of flights to and from some destinations on March 6, 7 and 8 due to continued airspace closures, including Amman (AMM), Dubai (DXB), Bahrain (BAH), Doha (DOH), Dammam (DMM), Kuwait (KWI), Copenhagen (CPH), Baghdad (BGW), and Khasab (KHS). The airline said flights to other destinations may face some delays, but they are operating as scheduled. (Khaleej Times) Mar 5, 2026 12:32 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live News: IDF estimates 300,000 have evacuated southern Lebanon The Israeli Defence Forces estimated that more than 300,000 Lebanese civilians have so far evacuated their villages in southern Lebanon. During the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in 2024, nearly 1.2 million Lebanese were displaced from their homes. The IDF reiterates its warning to Lebanese civilians in southern Lebanon to evacuate their homes amid the fighting against Hezbollah. “Urgent warning to residents of southern Lebanon: You must continue moving immediately to the north of the Litani River,” says army spokesman Col. Avichay Adraee. (The Times of Israel) Mar 5, 2026 12:26 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live News: Drone warning sirens heard in southern Israel, claims report Sirens warning of a suspected drone intrusion are being heard in southern Israel near the border with Jordan, Al Jazeera reported, citing Israeli media. The sirens were being heard in several communities in the region, The Times of Israel is reporting. Mar 5, 2026 12:05 PM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live News: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemns US' attack on warship Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Thursday condemned US' attack on Iranian warship -- which was torpedoed by a United States submarine off the southern coast of Sri Lanka in the early hours of Wednesday. Taking to X, Araghchi said that "US will come to bitterly regret precedent it has set." He added that US committed this act at sea, 2,000 miles away from Iran's shores. "Frigate Dena, a guest of India's Navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning," he added.



Frigate Dena, a guest of India's Navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning.



Mark my words: The U.S. will come to bitterly regret precedent it has set.

The U.S. has perpetrated an atrocity at sea, 2,000 miles away from Iran's shores.Frigate Dena, a guest of India's Navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning.Mark my words: The U.S. will come to bitterly regret precedent it has set.

The military added that before the strikes, measures were taken to reduce civilian casualty -- including advance warnings, use of precision munitions, and aerial observations. Sharing the video of the strike on X, the Israeli military wrote, "the IDF is acting forcefully against the Hezbollah terror organization's decision to join the campaign and operate under the auspices of the Iranian terror regime, and will not allow harm to civilians of the State of Israel." במהלך הלילה: צה״ל תקף בביירות מפקדות נוספות בשימוש ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה



צה"ל תקף לפני זמן קצר בביירות, והשלים גל תקיפות נגד מספר מפקדות של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה.



בין המפקדות שהותקפו, מפקדה בשימוש היחידה האווירית של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה.



The following services are planned: Flights from Muscat to: London Heathrow, Berlin, Copenhagen, Madrid, Rome, and Amsterdam • Flight from Riyadh to Frankfurt The airlines urged the passengers to not to proceed to the airport unless they have received an official notification from Qatar Airways for these flights.

תיעוד: תקיפת משגר טילים ומערכת הגנה באיספהאן ובקם שבאיראן



כלי טיס של חיל האוויר תקפו והשמידו במרחב קם שבאיראן משגר טיל בליסטי, חמוש ומוכן לשיגור לעבר מדינת ישראל.



בנוסף, הושמדה מערכת הגנה שנועדה לפגוע במטוסי חיל האוויר באיספהאן.



Additional flights will be surged across the region and American citizens in UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Israel interested in the Department's charter flight or ground transportation options, should complete the Crisis Intake Form at http://mytravel.state.gov/s/crisis-intake or contact the State Department's 24/7 Task Force at +1-202-501-4444," the state department said on X.



Additional flights will be surged across the region and American citizens in UAE, Qatar, Saudi… pic.twitter.com/4egntuuWy3 — Department of State (@StateDept) March 5, 2026 Mar 5, 2026 09:54 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live News | ‘Baseless, fabricated’: India rejects reports of its ports being used by US in war on Iran India has rejected reports claiming that the US Navy is using Indian ports to attack Iran and cautioned people against such “baseless and fabricated” remarks. Taking to its fact-checking account on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “Claims being made on OAN, a US based channel that Indian ports are being used by the US Navy are fake and false. We caution you against such baseless and fabricated comments.” Fake News Alert!



Claims being made on OAN, a US based channel that Indian ports are being used by the US Navy are fake and false. We caution you against such baseless and fabricated comments. pic.twitter.com/xiFWnkoXBk — MEA FactCheck (@MEAFactCheck) March 4, 2026 The response comes after US Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor in an interview to Open America News (OAN) Network claimed: “Our bases are being destroyed. Our harbour installations are destroyed. We’re having to fall back on India and its Naval ports.” Mar 5, 2026 09:52 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live News: Residents in Beirut hear gunfire as warning for Israeli strike As reported by Al Jazeera, residents in Beirut have been hearing gunfire throughout the night -- coming from the southern suburbs of Beirut. It is a warning for an imminent Israeli strike. Normally, these forced evacuation orders come via an Arabic language spokesperson for the Israeli military, and he posts them on X in the middle of the night.. Since the residents cannot check X constantly, locals who become aware of these warnings, start firing in the air throughout the southern suburbs of Beirut to warn people that the Israeli military has issued an imminent threat to their homes and lives. Mar 5, 2026 09:40 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live News: 'No injures', says Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service on Thursday reported rhat no injuries were sustained in the latest Iranian ballistic missile attack, reported The Times of Israel Mar 5, 2026 09:36 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live News: Saudi Arabia intercepts another incoming drone Saudi Arabia on Thursday intercepted an incoming drone, the country's Ministry of Defense said Thursday morning on X. The drone was headed east of the Al-Jawf region near the border with Jordan, the ministry said, CNN reported. Mar 5, 2026 09:17 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live News: 'Israel and United States have made “historic gains” in the war against Iran', says office of Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu Israel and the United States have made “historic gains” in the war against Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said, reports The Times of Israel. “Israel and the United States have together made historic gains to protect our citizens and the civilized world,” a spokesperson for Netanyahu, Shosh Bedrosian, says in a video message. She added that the attack was necessary as Iran was rebuilding its atomic bomb program in “new underground bunkers,” which could've been used to attack US and Israeli military bases in the Middle East. Mar 5, 2026 09:07 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live News: Israeli strike targets Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon’s north, killing 2 The Israeli military struck a building in Beddawi Palestinian refugee camp in the coastal city of Tripoli, killing two people, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said, reported AP. Mar 5, 2026 09:02 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live News: Iran launches fresh attack on Israel The Israel Defense Forces Thursday said that Iran has launched another ballistic missile attack targeting Israel, as sirens are activated in communities in central Israel, the Jerusalem area and parts of the West Bank. Mar 5, 2026 09:00 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live News: Qatar evacuates residents near the US embassy Qatar has begun evacuating residents of its capital living near the US embassy, the interior ministry said Thursday, reported AFP. Mar 5, 2026 08:41 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live News: Petagon release names of soldiers killed in Kuwait drone strike The Pentagon has released the names of the final two of the six soldiers who were killed during a recent drone strike in Kuwait, and they are from California and Iowa. The soldiers identified Wednesday are Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54, of Sacramento and Maj. Jeffrey O’Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa. The other soldiers identified on Tuesday by the Pentagon were: Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa,; Sgt. First Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; and Sgt.First Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska. (With inputs from The Guardian) Mar 5, 2026 08:37 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live News: Indian embassy in Qatar issues fresh advisory Indian embassy in Qatar issued a new advisory on Thursday, urging all Indian citizens to strictly follow the safety guidance issued by the competent Qatari authorities. “Flight operations from Hamad International Airport remain temporarily suspended due to closure of Qatari airspace. Flights of Qatar Airways and others also remain suspended. Qatar Airways announced on March 4 that they will provide next update at 0900 hrs (Doha Time) on March 6, 2026. Passengers are advised to remain in close contact with their respective airlines for rescheduling of their travel,” the advisory said. New helpline numbers were provided by the embassy in view of the current situation: +974 55647502, +974 55362508. The queries can also be raised with the Embassy on email address: cons.doha@mea.gov.in. The UK Ministry of Defence says that the "Shahed-type drone" that targeted a British base in Cyprus was not launched from Iran.



The UK Ministry of Defence says that the “Shahed-type drone” that targeted a British base in Cyprus was not launched from Iran.



First a British military base, then a Saudi oil refinery, and now Turkey. Israel is involved in all of these attacks and is trying to drag… pic.twitter.com/QpreNCvafu — Iran Times (@IranTimes9) March 4, 2026 Mar 5, 2026 08:35 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War Live News: 'We will stand by our allies', says Mark Carney Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Thursday that his country’s military may nevertheless be drawn into the fighting, The New York Times reported. “One could never categorically rule out participation,” Carney told reporters in Canberra, Australia, after speaking to Australia’s parliament. “We will stand by our allies. It makes sense.”

