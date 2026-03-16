US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump presses allies to help reopen Strait of Hormuz as Israel expands strikes on Iran

A man cleans debris from his apartment damaged when a nearby police station was hit. (Photo: AP)
US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: US President Donald Trump is pressing allies to support efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as the conflict involving Iran and Israel continues to widen across the Middle East. Trump has warned that it could be “very bad for the future of Nato” if allies do not help secure the key shipping route, through which a large share of the world’s oil passes. The US president also spoke with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer about the need to reopen the waterway to ease disruption to global shipping. Meanwhile Israel and US forces have carried out fresh strikes inside Iran, hitting cities including Tehran, Hamadan and Isfahan. Israel says its campaign is continuing, while Iran has rejected claims that it is seeking talks to end the war.
What is happening now: Israel says there are still many targets inside Iran as the military campaign expands. Israeli military spokesperson Effie Defrin said there were still “thousands” of targets left to hit in Iran after strikes were widened to western and central parts of the country. However, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed Trump’s claim that Tehran wants talks. In an interview with CBS News, he said Iran had not asked the United States for a ceasefire and saw “no reason” to negotiate after the attacks.
5 latest developments:
Story continues below this ad
Israel expands strikes in Iran: Israeli and US forces carried out new attacks on several Iranian cities including Tehran, Hamadan and Isfahan.
Iran rejects ceasefire claims: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had not asked Washington for a ceasefire and does not see a reason to hold talks.
Attacks reported across the region: Rockets and drones targeted Baghdad International Airport in Iraq, where the US operates a diplomatic mission.
Gulf states intercept drones and missiles: Air defence systems in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia reported intercepting drones and missiles.
Lebanon toll rises as border tensions grow: Israel launched new strikes in southern Lebanon and moved tanks and troops towards the border, with the reported death toll in Lebanon reaching about 850.
The Indian Express Global Desk remains committed to rigorous verification. Follow our live blog below for real-time tracking of Operation Epic Fury, regional airspace status, and diplomatic efforts to contain the escalation.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd