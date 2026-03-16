US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump presses allies to help reopen Strait of Hormuz as Israel expands strikes on Iran

A man cleans debris from his apartment damaged when a nearby police station was hit. (Photo: AP)

US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: US President Donald Trump is pressing allies to support efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as the conflict involving Iran and Israel continues to widen across the Middle East. Trump has warned that it could be “very bad for the future of Nato” if allies do not help secure the key shipping route, through which a large share of the world’s oil passes. The US president also spoke with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer about the need to reopen the waterway to ease disruption to global shipping. Meanwhile Israel and US forces have carried out fresh strikes inside Iran, hitting cities including Tehran, Hamadan and Isfahan. Israel says its campaign is continuing, while Iran has rejected claims that it is seeking talks to end the war.

What is happening now: Israel says there are still many targets inside Iran as the military campaign expands. Israeli military spokesperson Effie Defrin said there were still “thousands” of targets left to hit in Iran after strikes were widened to western and central parts of the country. However, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed Trump’s claim that Tehran wants talks. In an interview with CBS News, he said Iran had not asked the United States for a ceasefire and saw “no reason” to negotiate after the attacks.

5 latest developments: Story continues below this ad Israel expands strikes in Iran: Israeli and US forces carried out new attacks on several Iranian cities including Tehran, Hamadan and Isfahan.

Iran rejects ceasefire claims: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had not asked Washington for a ceasefire and does not see a reason to hold talks.

Attacks reported across the region: Rockets and drones targeted Baghdad International Airport in Iraq, where the US operates a diplomatic mission.

Gulf states intercept drones and missiles: Air defence systems in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia reported intercepting drones and missiles.

Lebanon toll rises as border tensions grow: Israel launched new strikes in southern Lebanon and moved tanks and troops towards the border, with the reported death toll in Lebanon reaching about 850. The Indian Express Global Desk remains committed to rigorous verification. Follow our live blog below for real-time tracking of Operation Epic Fury, regional airspace status, and diplomatic efforts to contain the escalation. Live Updates Mar 16, 2026 11:55 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Russian ambassador calls for accountability in Minab school attack Kazem Jalali, Russia's ambassador to Iran, demands accountability for the Minab school attack, stating the aggressor must compensate for damages. The February 28 strike killed at least 170 people, mostly schoolgirls, with investigations suggesting possible US involvement. The incident has sparked global outrage, with the UN and human rights groups calling for an investigation and accountability. The US military has launched a probe, and Democratic lawmakers are pressing for answers on civilian protection protocols. Mar 16, 2026 11:44 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: US strikes ‘military facilities’ near Iran’s Chabahar free trade zone: Report US fighter jets have reportedly struck military facilities on a mountain near the Chabahar Free Trade Zone, according to the Voice of America’s Persian language service. Sound of intense explosions were heard in the area behind the zone, the report said. The Chabahar Free Trade Zone is located in Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province near the border with Pakistan. Mar 16, 2026 11:29 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Israeli air strikes hit southern Lebanon’s Khiam city Israeli warplanes have carried out three air strikes on the city of Khiam in southern Lebanon, according Al Jazeera Arabic. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage following the early morning strikes. Mar 16, 2026 11:29 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Emirates airlines to ‘operate limited schedule’ after airport fuel tank fire Emirates airlines has announced it will “operate a limited schedule” after 10am (06:00 GMT) today. This comes after Dubai airport was temporarily closed and all flight operations suspended after a drone hit a fuel tank and set it on fire. “Unfortunately, some flights from today’s schedule have been cancelled,” the Emirates update also read. Mar 16, 2026 11:27 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: US discussing coalition to escort ships through Strait of Hormuz US President Donald Trump is rallying allies to form a coalition to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil shipping route blocked by Iran. Trump mentioned he's spoken to "about seven" countries, including China, about "policing" the strait, emphasizing that nations relying on Gulf energy should help secure it. He warned that NATO faces a "very bad future" if allies don't pitch in, and might delay his Beijing summit with Xi Jinping if China doesn't assist. Mar 16, 2026 11:26 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: What all is happening in Iran? Here's a breakdown of the ongoing situation: US-Israel Airstrikes Hit Iran: Cities including Tehran, Hamadan, and Isfahan have been targeted, prompting Iranian counterattacks with damage reported in several Israeli cities. Iran Rejects Truce Talks: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed US President Donald Trump's claim that Tehran wants truce talks, vowing continued resistance. Israel Targets Lebanon: Fresh waves of attacks have hit southern Lebanon, with the death toll rising to 850, including over 100 children. US Energy Secretary Optimistic: Chris Wright expects the war to end within "the next few weeks", aiming to calm markets amid escalating tensions. Regional Attacks Continue: Rockets and drones have targeted Baghdad's International Airport, while Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia report intercepting drones and missiles.

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