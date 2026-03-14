US-Israel vs Iran War News Live Updates: Iran threatens attacks on US-linked oil infrastructure after US hits Kharg Island

In this satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC, Iran's Kharg Island is seen on Feb. 26, 2026. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

US-Israel vs Iran War Live News Updates: As US-Israel and Iran tensions entered their 15th day, President Donald Trump said American forces carried out strikes on military targets on Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export terminal in the Persian Gulf, saying the attacks destroyed all military sites on the island while leaving its oil facilities intact.

Trump announced the operation in a post on his Truth Social platform, saying the United States Central Command carried out a major bombing raid.

Story continues below this ad “Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the history of the Middle East and totally obliterated every military target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island,” Trump wrote. “Our weapons are the most powerful and sophisticated that the world has ever known but, for reasons of decency, I have chosen not to wipe out the oil infrastructure on the island,” he added. Iran warns against attacks on energy sites: Iranian officials warned that attacks on the country’s oil and energy infrastructure could lead to retaliation. According to Iranian media, the Armed Forces Unified Combatant Command said any strike on Iran’s energy facilities would prompt attacks on energy infrastructure belonging to companies cooperating with the United States in the region. Here are 5 key developments: Lebanon strike: An Israeli air strike in Nabatieh in Lebanon killed five people and wounded several others, authorities said. Iran attack: Fars News Agency reported six people were killed in an Israeli missile strike in Markazi province in Iran. US bounty: The State Department’s Rewards for Justice Program offered up to $10 million for information on Mojtaba Khamenei and other Iranian officials. Drone defence: US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll said Washington has deployed 10,000 interceptor drones to the Middle East. Hezbollah warning: Naim Qassem of Hezbollah said the group was ready for a “long confrontation” with Israel. The Indian Express Global Desk remains committed to rigorous verification. Follow our live blog below for real-time tracking of Operation Epic Fury, regional airspace status, and diplomatic efforts to contain the escalation. Live Updates Mar 14, 2026 09:00 AM IST US-Israel vs Iran War Live News Updates: US is deploying Marines to Middle East as it pounds Iran About 2,500 US Marines are being deployed to the Middle East as American and Israeli strikes keep pounding Iran and the Islamic Republic keeps attacking Persian Gulf shipping and energy infrastructure. As Iranian threats choke global oil shipments, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said “we have been dealing with it and don’t need to worry about it. Mar 14, 2026 08:56 AM IST US-Israel vs Iran War Live News Updates: Here’s what happened today Tensions escalate in the Middle East with multiple developments: An Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon's Nabatieh killed five people and wounded five others. Six people were killed in an Israeli missile attack on a village in Iran's central Markazi province. US President Donald Trump announced bombing military installations on Iran's Kharg Island, near the Strait of Hormuz. The US offers up to $10m for info on Iranian leaders, including Mojtaba Khamenei. The US deployed 10,000 interceptor drones to counter Iranian drone attacks. Trump warned of intense strikes against Iranian targets in the coming days. Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem vows a "long confrontation" with Israel. Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and other officials marched in Tehran's al-Quds Day rally. Brent crude prices soared over 42% since US-Israeli strikes on Iran .

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