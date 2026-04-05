US, Israel, Iran War Live Updates: At least 13 killed in an airstrike southwest of Iran’s capital

President Donald Trump speaks about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington. (AP)
Iran War News | US, Israel, Iran War Live Updates: The US president, Donald Trump, used expletive-laden language to call on Iran to let ships through the strait of Hormuz as he threatened to further attack Iranian energy and transport infrastructure. Writing on Truth Social, Trump said: “Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell.”
Earlier Trump announced a time at which the US military would probably start attacking Iran’s energy infrastructure. In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “Tuesday, 8:00 PM Eastern Time.”
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Meanwhile, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for the attacks on petrochemical plants in the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain and warned the United States that attacks on its economic interests would be intensified, if attacks on civilian targets in Iran are repeated.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump on Sunday confirmed that the weapons officer, who went missing after his F-15E jet was shot down over Iran, has been rescued by the American officers. “He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine,” Trump added.
Earlier on Sunday, Trump warned that “all hell will rain down” on Iran if it does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz or reach a deal within 48 hours, as Tehran dismissed the ultimatum as “helpless and nervous” and warned of escalation. The exchange comes as strikes continue across the region, with reported casualties in Iran and Lebanon, a drone attack on an oil site in Kuwait, and a search underway for a missing US airman after a warplane was downed. Antiwar protests have also been reported in Israel, highlighting growing regional and domestic pressure.
What Iran said: Iran rejected the ultimatum, with officials calling Trump’s remarks “unbalanced” and saying Tehran would not bow to pressure. An Iranian military official warned that any escalation would make the region “hell” for the United States and Israel, while authorities also pointed to civilian casualties and damage from recent strikes, including at the Mahshahr petrochemical zone.
5 Key developments:
- Iran says strikes on the Mahshahr Petrochemical Zone killed five people and wounded 170, and claims more than 30 universities have been targeted since the war began.
- Kuwait reports a drone attack sparked a fire at an oil complex, though no injuries were recorded.
- Israel carried out strikes in southern Lebanon, with five people reported killed in the town of Maarakeh.
- An Israeli soldier has been killed in clashes with Hezbollah, while antiwar protests have taken place in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa.
Stay with The Indian Express Global Desk for real-time updates, geolocated footage of the crash sites, and live reactions from the Pentagon and Tehran.
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