US, Israel, Iran War Live Updates: At least 13 killed in an airstrike southwest of Iran’s capital

President Donald Trump speaks about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington. (AP)

Iran War News | US, Israel, Iran War Live Updates: The US president, Donald Trump, used expletive-laden language to call on Iran to let ships through the strait of Hormuz as he threatened to further attack Iranian energy and transport infrastructure. Writing on Truth Social, Trump said: “Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell.”

Earlier Trump announced a time at which the US military would probably start attacking Iran’s energy infrastructure. In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “Tuesday, 8:00 PM Eastern Time.”

Story continues below this ad Meanwhile, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility ​for the attacks ​on petrochemical ​plants ⁠in the UAE, Kuwait ‌and Bahrain and warned the United States that attacks on its economic interests would be intensified, if ​attacks ​on civilian targets ⁠in Iran are ‌repeated. Earlier, US President Donald Trump on Sunday confirmed that the weapons officer, who went missing after his F-15E jet was shot down over Iran, has been rescued by the American officers. “He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine,” Trump added. Earlier on Sunday, Trump warned that “all hell will rain down” on Iran if it does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz or reach a deal within 48 hours, as Tehran dismissed the ultimatum as “helpless and nervous” and warned of escalation. The exchange comes as strikes continue across the region, with reported casualties in Iran and Lebanon, a drone attack on an oil site in Kuwait, and a search underway for a missing US airman after a warplane was downed. Antiwar protests have also been reported in Israel, highlighting growing regional and domestic pressure. What Iran said: Iran rejected the ultimatum, with officials calling Trump’s remarks “unbalanced” and saying Tehran would not bow to pressure. An Iranian military official warned that any escalation would make the region “hell” for the United States and Israel, while authorities also pointed to civilian casualties and damage from recent strikes, including at the Mahshahr petrochemical zone. 5 Key developments: Iran says strikes on the Mahshahr Petrochemical Zone killed five people and wounded 170, and claims more than 30 universities have been targeted since the war began.

Kuwait reports a drone attack sparked a fire at an oil complex, though no injuries were recorded.

Israel carried out strikes in southern Lebanon, with five people reported killed in the town of Maarakeh.

An Israeli soldier has been killed in clashes with Hezbollah, while antiwar protests have taken place in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa. Stay with The Indian Express Global Desk for real-time updates, geolocated footage of the crash sites, and live reactions from the Pentagon and Tehran. Live Updates Apr 6, 2026 09:19 AM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: US-Israeli attack on Tehran kills 4, wounds 7 The Mehr news agency is reporting that the US-Israeli raid hit a residential area in eastern Tehran, killing at least four people and wounding seven others. According to Mehr, three residential units were “completely destroyed” in the strike, while 50 other buildings were seriously damaged. Rescue workers are still searching for survivors following the attack, it added. This comes after the Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported that a US-Israeli attack on a residential area in Tehran’s Baharestan County killed at least 13 people. Apr 6, 2026 09:15 AM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: Israel says ‘wave of strikes’ on Tehran completed The Israeli military says its forces have “completed a wave of strikes” on Iranian government infrastructure in Tehran a short while ago. This comes after Iranian media reported multiple deadly attacks in and around the Iranian capital, including on residential areas. At least four people were killed in eastern Tehran and 13 others in the Baharestan County of the province of Tehran, according to the reports. Apr 6, 2026 09:05 AM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: US-Israeli strike damages mosque, gas station near Tehran university According to Iranian media, the attack damaged the university’s gas station, causing a gas outage in the neighbourhood. It also caused damage to the university’s mosque, the Tasnim news agency reported, posting a picture of broken windows and ceilings inside the building. Earlier, a government spokesperson said that dozens of universities, schools, and research institutions have been attacked by US-Israeli forces since the war began on February 28. تصویری از مسجد دانشگاه شریف پس از حمله دشمن به این دانشگاه https://t.co/IKhi1iMXGH pic.twitter.com/dXDpKJVuJE — خبرگزاری تسنیم (@Tasnimnews_Fa) April 6, 2026 Apr 6, 2026 08:38 AM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: Sirens in northern Israel amid warning of incoming Iranian missiles The Israeli military says Iran has launched several missiles towards Israel and is urging people in affected areas to take shelter. The attack has set off alarms across northern Israel, including in the city of Haifa, according to media reports. Apr 6, 2026 08:11 AM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: Deal for 45-day truce in discussion – report The US, Iran and a group of regional mediators are discussing the terms for a potential 45-day ceasefire that could lead to a permanent end to the war, according to an Axios report that cites “four US, Israeli and regional sources with knowledge of the talks”. Apr 6, 2026 07:45 AM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: India’s foreign minister speaks with Iranian counterpart Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar says he received a call from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and that the two men discussed “the present situation”. He did not elaborate further. Received a call from Foreign Minister @araghchi of Iran. Discussed the present situation. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 5, 2026 Apr 6, 2026 07:26 AM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: Iran says dozens of universities, research centres damaged by US-Israeli attacks Dozens of universities, schools and research facilities have been damaged by US-Israeli air attacks, an Iranian government spokesperson said. Iran’s English-language news channel Press TV quoted Fatemeh Mohajerani as saying that, overall, more than 100,000 civilian sites have been affected nationwide since the war began on February 28. “The enemy cannot tolerate Iran’s achievements,” Press TV quoted Mohajerani as saying. Apr 6, 2026 07:01 AM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: Asian stock markets rise despite Trump’s threats Japan and South Korea’s stock markets have opened higher despite Trump’s renewed threats to bomb civilian infrastructure in Iran. As of 0:45 GMT, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was up 0.45 percent, while South Korea’s KOSPI was about 1.8 percent higher. By contrast, China’s main indexes fell. The SSE Composite Index in Shanghai and Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong were down 1 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. Apr 6, 2026 06:49 AM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: Iraq urges customers to send oil loading plans after reports of Hormuz exemption, document shows Iraq's state oil marketer SOMO has asked its customers to submit crude oil lifting schedules within 24 hours, a ⁠document ​reviewed by Reuters showed, following media reports that Iran has ​exempted Iraq ​from any restrictions ⁠on transit through the Strait of ‌Hormuz. "In light of the above, and to ensure the continuity and stability of crude oil export ⁠operations, ⁠we urge your esteemed company to submit ⁠its ‌lifting schedules ​within 24 hours ‌to enable the timely processing of your ‌lifting ​programs, ​including vessel ​nominations and the contractual volumes, in ​full alignment with the ⁠agreed terms and conditions," SOMO said in the ‌document ⁠issued on April 5. Apr 6, 2026 06:39 AM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: At least 15 killed in latest Israeli strikes on Lebanon – authorities Israeli strikes in Lebanon on Sunday killed at least 15 people, the health ministry said, while the Israeli military chief visited troops in southern Lebanon and pledged to intensify strikes against Hezbollah. One of Israel’s strikes in Beirut on Sunday killed at least five people and wounded 52 in the Jnah neighbourhood, the Lebanese ministry said. A strike targeting an apartment building in Ain Saadeh town east of Beirut killed three people and injured three others, while a strike in the southern town of Kfar Hatta – far from the border with Israel, killed seven people including a four-year-old girl, the ministry said The Guardian reported. Apr 6, 2026 06:37 AM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: Iran says dozens of universities, research centres damaged by US-Israeli attacks Dozens of universities, schools and research facilities have been damaged by US-Israeli air attacks, an Iranian government spokesperson said. Iran’s English-language news channel Press TV quoted Fatemeh Mohajerani as saying that overall, more than 100,000 civilian sites have been affected nationwide since the war began on February 28. “The enemy cannot tolerate Iran’s achievements,” Press TV quoted Mohajerani as saying. Apr 6, 2026 05:28 AM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: Netanyahu suggests Israel helped US with airman's rescue Benjamin Netanyahu suggested Israel assisted the US in rescuing a downed airman in Iran. He posted on X that he spoke with Donald Trump and "personally congratulated him on his bold decision and a perfectly executed American mission to rescue the downed pilot from enemy territory". “The President expressed his appreciation for Israel’s help,” Netanyahu said, adding: "I am deeply proud that our cooperation on an off the battlefield is unprecedented, and that Israel could contribute to saving a brave American warrior. The crew member of a downed F-15E fighter jet was rescued from an Iranian mountain by US commandos overnight at the weekend, ending a two-day search after the warplane crashed in south-west Iran. I spoke earlier with President @realDonaldTrump and personally congratulated him on his bold decision and a perfectly executed American mission to rescue the downed pilot from enemy territory.



The President expressed his appreciation for Israel's help.



I am deeply proud that… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 5, 2026 Apr 6, 2026 05:21 AM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: Israeli attacks on Lebanon kill at least 15 According to statements by the Lebanese Health Ministry today: An Israeli attack on Beirut’s Jnah neighbourhood killed at least five people and wounded 52. A strike targeting an apartment building in Ain Saadeh town east of Beirut killed three people and injured three others. An attack on the southern town of Kfar Hatta, far from the border with Israel, killed at least seven people, including a four-year-old girl. Apr 6, 2026 04:56 AM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: IRGC Navy says Strait of Hormuz will ‘never return to its former state’ for US, Israel Here’s the statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy about the Strait of Hormuz that we referenced earlier. “The Strait of Hormuz will never return to its former state, especially for the US and Israel,” it said in a social media post. It added that it is in the final stages of operational preparations for what Iranian officials have described as a “new order” for the Gulf. Apr 6, 2026 04:30 AM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: Oil prices rose again on Sunday, with US crude climbing above $114 per barrel Following a series of aggressive social media posts and interviews from Trump setting a new deadline for Iran to reopen the strait of Hormuz. By Sunday evening, US crude (WTI) had jumped more than 2% to $114.16 per barrel, while international benchmark Brent crude rose 1.72% to $110.91. The unstable costs follow an expletive-laden post on Truth Social where Trump warned that Iran would be “living in Hell” if the blockade is not lifted. He specifically threatened to target the country’s power plants and bridges, later posting a deadline: “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!”. Apr 6, 2026 04:20 AM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: Iranian officials defiant, no indication of intimidation by Trump’s threats The foreign ministry spokesperson talked about Iran’s approach to the situation and what it is going to do if its infrastructure gets destroyed by the US. He also tried to explain how the whole war is based on lies, including that Iran is pursuing the production of nuclear weapons and that it is presenting an imminent threat to the US. Instead, he said, the real threat is the threat the US is presenting right now to Iran and hase been presenting for a long time, including this threat to destroy the Iranian people’s infrastructure which is, to him,

an equivalent to a threat of genocide against the Iranian people. Apr 6, 2026 04:16 AM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: Kuwaiti army says air defence systems intercepting missile and drone threats The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army has said that air defence systems were intercepting hostile and missile drone attacks. In a statement, the army said the sound of any explosions heard is the result of interceptions. Apr 6, 2026 12:40 AM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: Top satellite imagery provider says US asked it to suspend access to Middle East imagery The US government has asked top providers of satellite imagery to stop publishing photos from parts of the Middle East because of the Iran war, the company Planet Labs has said. Planet Labs and companies like it provide near-daily imagery crucial to reporting on regions where on-the-ground access for journalists is impossible, limited or unsafe. That has made it an especially key tool for reporting on the Iran war, which has impacted nearly all Middle Eastern countries. (AP) Apr 5, 2026 11:54 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: Pope Leo urges peace in first Easter Mass as Christians celebrate in Jerusalem, Gaza and Tehran Pope Leo XIV celebrated his first Easter Mass as pontiff with a call Sunday to lay down arms and seek peace to global conflicts through dialogue, but he departed from a tradition of listing the world's woes by name in the Urbi et Orbi blessing from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica. Leo, the first US-born pope, emphasized Easter’s message of hope as a celebration of Jesus’ resurrection after being crucified. “Let us allow our hearts to be transformed by his immense love for us! Let those who have weapons lay them down! Let those who have the power to unleash wars choose peace! Not a peace imposed by force, but through dialogue! Not with the desire to dominate others, but to encounter them!” - AP Apr 5, 2026 10:59 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: Iranian minister dismisses Trump's threat, calls him 'unstable, delusional figure' Iran's culture minister on Sunday dismissed President Donald Trump's latest threats, calling the US leader an "unstable, delusional figure." "Iranian society generally does not pay attention to his statements, as it believes he lacks personal, behavioral and verbal balance, and constantly shifts between contradictory positions," Sayed Reza Salihi-Amiri told The Associated Press in an interview Sunday. (AP) Apr 5, 2026 10:54 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: Jaishankar discusses 'bilateral relations, regional developments' in call with Iran foreign minister Araghchi External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held a telephonic conversation with Iran foreign minister Abbas Araghchi and discussed "bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments," Embassy of Iran in India said in a post on X. Seyed Abbas @araghchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, held a phone conversation with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar @DrSJaishankar, India’s Minister of External Affairs, discussing bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments. pic.twitter.com/aPwWaZyqyS — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) April 5, 2026 Apr 5, 2026 10:48 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: 'Will reopen Strait of Hormuz after being paid war damages,' says Iranian official A senior Iranian official on Sunday responded to US President Donald Trump's latest threat and said the key oil passage, Strait of Hormuz, will only "reopen" after the war damages are "fully compensated," CNN reported. "The Strait of Hormuz will reopen only when, under a new legal regime, the damages from the imposed war are fully compensated from a portion of the transit toll revenues," said Mehdi Tabatabaei, deputy for communications at Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian’s office. Apr 5, 2026 10:33 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: Trump announces Tuesday deadline for Iran to reopen Strait of Hormuz US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced a time at which the US military would probably start attacking Iran's energy infrastructure. In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, "Tuesday, 8:00 PM Eastern Time." Apr 5, 2026 10:15 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: Jaishankar discusses West Asia conflict with Qatar's prime minister and UAE's deputy PM External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday informed that he held telephonic conversation with Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and UAE's Deputy Prime Minister Abdullah bin Zayed regarding the evolving situation in West Asia. Had a telecon on the ongoing conflict with PM & FM @MBA_AlThani_ of Qatar this evening. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 5, 2026 Apr 5, 2026 09:57 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: 'Our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu's command,' says Iran speaker to Trump Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf told US President Donald Trump, "Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu’s commands. Make no mistake: You won’t gain anything through war crimes." 1/ Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu’s commands.



Make no mistake: You won’t gain anything through war crimes. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 5, 2026</blockquo Apr 5, 2026 09:46 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: Russia says US should abandon 'language of ultimatums' on Iran Russia expressed hope on Sunday that efforts to de-escalate ⁠the ​Iran conflict would bear ​fruit and said ​the ⁠United States would contribute ‌by "abandoning the language of ultimatums and returning the ⁠situation ⁠to a negotiating ⁠track". The ‌Russian Foreign ​Ministry ‌statement was issued ‌after ​a conversation ​between ​Russian Foreign Minister ​Sergei Lavrov and Iranian ⁠Foreign Minister Abbas ‌Araghchi. Apr 5, 2026 09:45 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: 'US Feared Iran trap during F-15 fighter jet crew rescue,' says Trump US President Donald Trump ⁠on Sunday said that "America feared Iran's trap during F-15 fighter jet crew rescue," Axios reported. Apr 5, 2026 08:56 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: Kuwait Petroleum Corp reports damage at units after Iran drone attacks Iranian drone attacks hit various targets in Kuwait on Sunday, with state energy company Kuwait Petroleum Corporation reporting fires and "severe material damage" at some operating units. KPC said in a statement that teams were working ⁠to ​contain the fires at affiliates Petrochemical Industries Company and National Petroleum Company. (Reuters) Apr 5, 2026 08:11 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: 'Will ideally take Iranian oil if Tehran unwilling to make an agreement,' Trump says US President Donald Trump ⁠on Sunday said that he will "ideally take the Iranian oil" if Tehran is "not willing" to make an agreement, Fox News reported. Apr 5, 2026 08:03 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: 'Deal with Iran likely by tomorrow,' Donald Trump says US President Donald Trump ⁠on Sunday said ​a deal ​with ​Iran is ⁠possible by ‌tomorrow, and that ⁠Tehran ⁠was negotiating, ⁠Fox ‌News ​reported. Apr 5, 2026 07:51 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: Container ship reports incident at UAE's Khor Fakkan port, UKMTO says The captain of a container ⁠ship reported ​seeing ​multiple splashes ​from ⁠unknown projectiles in close ‌proximity to the ⁠ship ⁠at UAE's ⁠Khor ‌Fakkan ​port, ‌the United Kingdom ‌Maritime ​Trade ​Operations (UKMTO) ​said on ​Sunday. Apr 5, 2026 07:35 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: 'Negotiators on Iranian side have been granted limited amnesty,' Trump says US President Donald Trump on Sunday told Fox News that negotiators on the Iranian side have been "granted limited amnesty." Apr 5, 2026 06:25 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: OPEC+ panel concerned about attacks on energy assets in Iran war, draft statement says An OPEC+ panel meeting on Sunday has expressed concern about attacks on energy assets during the U.S.-Israel ⁠war ​on Iran, saying they were expensive and time-consuming to ​repair and ​so have ⁠an impact on supply, a draft statement ‌seen by Reuters showed. "The committee highlighted the critical importance of safeguarding international maritime routes ⁠to ⁠ensure the uninterrupted flow of energy," ⁠the statement ‌said. - Reuters Apr 5, 2026 06:21 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: Three fires broke out at Borouge plant, confirms Abu Dhabi authorities Three fires broke out at the Borouge plant, the Abu Dhabi authorities confirmed, adding that no injuries has been reported except for damage at the site. Apr 5, 2026 06:16 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: US Air Force officer rescued in 'life-or-death' mission in Iranian territory, says report A US Air Force officer whose jet was shot down in Iran hid in a mountain crevice and hiked up to 7,000 feet to evade the enemy before he was rescued by the American forces after a two-day "life-or-death" mission, the New York Times reported. On Sunday, US President Donald Trump called an "amazing show of bravery and talent" by all the rescue operation for the pilot for whom the Iranian regime had offered a reward. Apr 5, 2026 06:00 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: Oman in talks with Iran for 'smooth passage' through Strait of Hormuz Oman's foreign ministry in a post on X said that deputy foreign ministers of Oman and Iran met to discuss "possible options for ensuring smooth passage" through the Strait of Hormuz. Apr 5, 2026 05:43 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: 'Tuesday will be power plant day and bridge day, all wrapped up in one,' says Trump in new warning to Iran US President Donald Trump issued a new warning to Iran on Sunday and said that Tuesday is going to be "power plant day" and "bridge day" and asked Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz "or you’ll be living in hell." In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the...Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. Apr 5, 2026 05:30 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: Kuwait Petroleum Corp reports damage at units after Iran drone attacks Iranian drone attacks hit various targets in Kuwait on Sunday, with state energy company Kuwait Petroleum Corporation reporting fires and "severe material damage" at some operating units. KPC said in a ⁠statement ​that teams were working to contain the fires at affiliates Petrochemical Industries Company and National Petroleum Company. Apr 5, 2026 05:21 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: Iran's Revolutionary Guards warns attacks against US economic targets In a statement, Iran's ⁠Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps ⁠(IRGC) has warned ⁠its ‌attacks ​against ‌US economic interests would ‌be ​intensified ​if ​attacks ​on civilian targets ⁠in Iran are ‌repeated. Apr 5, 2026 05:18 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: Petrochemical facilities targeted in Gulf region, says Iran's Revolutionary Guards Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility on ⁠Sunday ​for attacks ​on petrochemical ​plants ⁠in the UAE, Kuwait ‌and Bahrain. Apr 5, 2026 04:56 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: Tanker loaded with Iraqi crude passes through Hormuz, shipping data shows An oil tanker loaded with Iraqi crude was seen passing through the Strait of Hormuz close to the Iranian coast a day after Iran ⁠said ​Iraq was exempt from any restrictions to transit the vital sea route, data from ​LSEG and ​Kpler showed. The Ocean ⁠Thunder loaded about 1 million barrels of Basrah Heavy ‌crude on March 2 and is expected to discharge its cargo in Pengerang, Malaysia, in mid-April, Kpler data showed. (Reuters) Apr 5, 2026 04:25 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: 'Kuwait oil plants suffer significant material losses after Iranian strike' The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation reported “significant material losses” following an Iranian drone attack at several of its operational facilities, KUNA news agency said, reported Al Jazeera. The attack resulted in fires at several facilities, it said, adding that firefighters were deployed to prevent fires from spreading to other facilities. Apr 5, 2026 03:59 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: Oman, Iran hold talks for smooth transit of vessels through Strait of Hormuz Oman and Iran have held talks at the deputy foreign minister level to ⁠discuss ​options for ensuring the smooth transit of ​vessels ​through the ⁠Strait of Hormuz, Oman's Foreign Ministry ‌wrote on X. Apr 5, 2026 03:23 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: Bahrain's Gulf Petrochemical Industries says fire under control at units after Iran drone attack Bahrain's Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company said a fire at its operating units ⁠after ​an Iranian drone attack was brought under ​control, the ​Bahraini state ⁠news agency reported on Sunday. No ‌injuries were reported, with teams currently conducting an assessment of ⁠damage ⁠from the incident, the ⁠news ‌agency ​said. GPIC is ‌a joint venture producing ‌petrochemicals and fertiliser, ​and ​it ​is owned by ​Bahrain's government, SABIC Agri-Nutrients ⁠Co, and Kuwait's Petrochemical Industries ‌Co. Reuters Apr 5, 2026 02:52 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: Two C-130 planes, two Blackhawk helicopters downed by Iran The spokesperson for the Unified Command of the Iranian Armed Forces said in a broadcast statement that an on-ground assessment shows two C-130 planes and two Blackhawk helicopters were downed south of Isfahan. Reuters Apr 5, 2026 02:32 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: Bahrain’s Defense Ministry reports 13 drones attacks in last 24 hours Bahrain’s Defense Ministry Sunday said that 13 drones have attacked the country in the past 24 hours, the Associated Press quoted. Apr 5, 2026 02:10 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: Internet outage in Iran 'longest', 'surpassed all severity', says NetBlocks Internet Observatory The internet outage in Iran is the longest for any country ever, according to the NetBlocks Internet Observatory. It has surpassed in severity all previous similar incidents, entering its 37th consecutive day after 864 hours. Apr 5, 2026 01:36 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: 'As missiles are fired... we steadfastly protect freedom of worship for all faiths', Netanyahu in Easter message Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Sunday took to X to wish his Christian friends a "blessed and joyful Easter." "To our Christian friends in Israel, the United States and around the world, we wish you a blessed and joyful Easter. Christians are persecuted across the Middle East, in Syria, Lebanon, Nigeria, Turkey and beyond. But in our region, Israel alone protects our Christian community which is growing and prospering," Netanyahu wrote. He also emphasised Israel's commitment to protecting the freedom of worship, defending life, safeguarding liberty for all faiths. "In this land where the story began, as missiles are fired at our capital, the holy city of Jerusalem, and as the US and Israel stand firm against the Iranian regime and its terror proxies, we continue to steadfastly protect the freedom of worship for all faiths, especially at this sacred time." He added: "Even under fire, our commitment is unwavering: to defend life, to safeguard liberty, and to ensure that every believer can pray in peace. May the message of renewal, hope, and faith shine brightly in your homes and hearts. Happy Easter." To our Christian friends in Israel, the United States and around the world, we wish you a blessed and joyful Easter.



Christians are persecuted across the Middle East, in Syria, Lebanon, Nigeria, Turkey and beyond. But in our region, Israel alone protects our Christian community… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 5, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 5, 2026 01:31 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: Pakistan, Iran foreign ministers discuss de-escalation of war Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry Sunday conveyed to Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi that Islamabad supports “all efforts aimed at de-escalation."

In a statement, the Ministry said that the two diplomats exchanged views on the evolving regional situation and agreed to remain in close contact. Pakistan has been assisting to broker a ceasefire between the US and Iran by offering to host peace talks on its land. (AP) Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 spoke tonight with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi @Araghchi.



They exchanged views on the evolving regional situation.



DPM/FM reiterated Pakistan’s support for all efforts aimed at de-escalation… pic.twitter.com/PvLp2tpDM0 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) April 4, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 5, 2026 01:29 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: Production halted at petrochemicals plant in UAE after attack Authorities in Abu Dhabi on Sunday said they responded to multiple fires at the Borouge petrochemicals plant, the Associated Press reported. They said, as AP quoted, fires were caused by falling debris following successful interceptions by air defence systems. The plant is in Ruwais, near the UAE’s western border with Saudi Arabia. (AP) Apr 5, 2026 01:27 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: 10 killed, 7 injured from strikes in southwest Iran Strikes in Iran's Dehdasht county and the Vezq district -- around 360 miles (580 kilometers) south of Tehran -- killed ten and injured seven, Nournews, a media outlet believed to have close links with Iranian security forces, reported on Sunday. Two of them were tourists, the news outlet stated in its report. (AP) Apr 5, 2026 01:24 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live: Second F-15 fighter pilot rescued by US military ‘sustained injuries, but will be just fine’, says Trump US President Donald Trump Sunday confirmed that the weapons officer, who went missing after his F-15E jet was shot down over Iran, has been rescued by the American officers. He said the US military was monitoring the location of the weapons officer – who happens to be a colonel – “24 hours a day” and “diligently planning for his rescue”. “He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine,” Trump added. Apr 5, 2026 01:08 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live Updates: Hezbollah says it attacked Israeli warship Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group and political party, said that its fighters targeted an Israeli warship 68 nautical miles off the coast of Lebanon early this morning, according to the Tasnim news agency. Hezbollah was quoted as saying that the warship was preparing to launch attacks on Lebanese territory. “The targeting operation was carried out with a naval cruise missile after hours of monitoring the target, and a direct hit was confirmed,” it added in a statement. We have not yet been able to independently verify the information in this report. The IDF says it is unaware of the alleged incident. -The Guardian Apr 5, 2026 12:13 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live Updates: Saudi Arabia intercepts cruise missile The Saudi Defence Ministry says the projectile was intercepted and destroyed in recent hours. It did not provide further details. Apr 5, 2026 12:03 PM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live Updates: Iran says US plane downed in Isfahan was a C-130 Iranian claims of shooting down a US plane deployed in the mission to locate the missing US airman. The Fars news agency is now reporting that the plane was destroyed by a police commando unit called the Faraj Rangers and that it was a C-130 class aircraft. It added that the plane was “refuelling the evil invaders of the sacred land of the homeland”. Apr 5, 2026 11:50 AM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live Updates: Death toll from US strikes on southwestern Iran rises to 9 Iran’s Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, where the rescue operation for the missing US airman from the downed F-15E jet took place. According to Fars, at least nine people were killed and eight wounded in the attacks. Citing a medical official, Fars said five people were killed and eight wounded in an attack on the Koh Siah area of Kohgiluyeh County, while four others were killed in the Vazg and Kakan areas of Boyer-Ahmad County. (Aljazeera) Apr 5, 2026 11:36 AM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live Updates: 3 killed in Israeli attack on southern Lebanon The National News Agency is reporting that an Israeli air raid on the town of Siddiqine in the Tyre district has killed three people. The air attack also left several people wounded, it said. Apr 5, 2026 10:54 AM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live Updates: Iran claims to have downed aircraft involved in US rescue operation The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it has shot down a US aircraft that was looking for the missing officer in the southern region of Isfahan, according to Fars. The news agency posted a photo on its Telegram channel, showing thick smoke rising from a field and said: “Trump’s desperate attempt to cover up a huge defeat.” The report came as Trump announced that the missing crew member had been rescued. (Aljazeera) Apr 5, 2026 10:19 AM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live Updates: White House press secretary expresses pride in Trump, US troops White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has praised Trump and the US soldiers who conducted the recuse mission.

Proud of our troops. Proud of our President. Proud to be an American. 🇺🇸 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 5, 2026 Apr 5, 2026 10:01 AM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live Updates: US Ambassador to UN welcomes rescue US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz has weighed in on the rescue. “America breathes a sigh of relief,” Waltz, a former officer in the US Army Special Forces, said in a post on X. “More amazing work by my special operations brothers.” America breathes a sigh of relief. More amazing work by my special operations brothers 🇺🇸 https://t.co/MkQsn5F3dL — Ambassador Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) April 5, 2026 Apr 5, 2026 09:47 AM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live Updates: ‘We got him’: Trump confirms rescue of missing US officer from Iran The US president is now confirming the rescue of the weapons officer who went missing after his F-15E jet was shot down over Iran. “WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!” he wrote. Apr 5, 2026 09:19 AM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live Updates: Ex-Omani official calls for sanctions on US products The former Vice President of Oman’s Shura Council, Ishaq bin Salim al-Siabi, has accused the US of “betrayal” in negotiations “aimed at resolving disputes and achieving last peace for all”. In a statement posted on X, Al Siabi also accused the US government of “overt, hateful, and unjust aggression” aimed at “innocent people whose only crime is their love for a dignified, honorable, and peaceful life!” He added, “Now there are many compelling reasons to sanction all American products!!!” Oman has previously served as a mediator between the US and Iran during talks leading to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Since then, the Gulf Sultanate also served on multiple occasions as mediator but with less success so far. Apr 5, 2026 08:56 AM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live Updates: Missing US airman recovered, but rescue operation ongoing A US government official has told Al Jazeera that the rescue operation is still in progress. The missing crew member is confirmed rescued, they said. but not safe yet. The rescue team must still successfully exfiltrate from Iran and get back to safety, they added. Apr 5, 2026 08:55 AM IST US, Israel, Iran War Live Updates: A recap of recent developments US-Iran Tensions Escalate: US President Donald Trump has warned Iran of "all hell" if it doesn't reach a peace deal within 48 hours, but Tehran has rejected the ultimatum, calling it "helpless and nervous". Missing US Officer: The missing crew member is confirmed rescued, they said. but not safe yet. The rescue team must still successfully exfiltrate from Iran and get back to safety, they added. Attacks on Iran: US-Israeli attacks have killed 5 people and wounded 170 others at the Mahshahr Petrochemical Zone, and targeted over 30 universities since the war began. Regional Fallout: Russia has evacuated staff from the Bushehr nuclear power plant due to a deadly attack, while Kuwait reports drone attacks on an oil plant and government office complex. Middle East Conflict: Israel has bombed southern Lebanon, killing 5, and an Israeli soldier was killed in clashes with Hezbollah, amidst antiwar protests in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd