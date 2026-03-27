Trump weighs ‘final blow’ against Iran? Pentagon prepares 10,000 troops, secret plans to seize critical oil hubs: Report

Iran-US war: The United States is considering sending at least 10,000 additional combat troops to the Middle East as President Donald Trump weighs military options against Iran, including a possible ground operation, Axios reported.

The move comes amid escalating tensions after Iran rejected a 15-point US proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil route. The war, which began on February 28 following US and Israeli strikes on Iran during nuclear negotiations, has since spread across the region, killing thousands and pushing up global energy and fertiliser prices, fuelling inflation concerns worldwide.

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According to the Axios report, which cited a senior US defence official, the White House and Pentagon are discussing the deployment of additional troops from new combat units, with a decision expected next week. The potential surge would significantly increase US military presence in the region and signal that Washington is seriously preparing for a possible ground operation in Iran.