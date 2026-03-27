Trump weighs ‘final blow’ against Iran? Pentagon prepares 10,000 troops, secret plans to seize critical oil hubs: Report

Iran-US war: The United States is considering sending at least 10,000 additional combat troops to the Middle East as President Donald Trump weighs military options against Iran, including a possible ground operation, Axios reported.
The move comes amid escalating tensions after Iran rejected a 15-point US proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil route. The war, which began on February 28 following US and Israeli strikes on Iran during nuclear negotiations, has since spread across the region, killing thousands and pushing up global energy and fertiliser prices, fuelling inflation concerns worldwide.
According to the Axios report, which cited a senior US defence official, the White House and Pentagon are discussing the deployment of additional troops from new combat units, with a decision expected next week. The potential surge would significantly increase US military presence in the region and signal that Washington is seriously preparing for a possible ground operation in Iran.
Pentagon plans for potential ‘final blow’ against Iran
The Pentagon is also developing plans for a potential “final blow” against Iran if diplomatic efforts fail. Axios reported that these options could include ground operations and a large-scale bombing campaign. Trump has not yet made a final decision but is reportedly prepared to escalate if negotiations do not produce tangible results soon.
Among the options being considered are seizing or blockading Iran’s Kharg Island, its main oil export hub; capturing Larak Island, which helps Iran control the Strait of Hormuz; seizing Abu Musa and nearby islands near the western entrance of the strait; or intercepting ships exporting Iranian oil. US military planners have also reportedly prepared scenarios for ground operations to secure Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles, though large-scale air strikes remain another alternative.
Meanwhile, additional reinforcements are already on the way, including fighter jet squadrons, Marine expeditionary units and elements of the 82nd Airborne Division.
Iran’s scepticism about US’s diplomatic push
Iran, however, has expressed deep scepticism about Washington’s diplomatic push, viewing it as a potential cover for military action. Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that any attempt to occupy Iranian territory would trigger attacks on regional infrastructure.
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Efforts to arrange talks are continuing, with Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey reportedly trying to broker negotiations between the US and Iran. While Tehran rejected initial US demands, it has not ruled out talks entirely, though mistrust remains high, Axios reported.
Israel launches new wave of strikes on Iran
Meanwhile, Israel launched a new wave of strikes on Iran Friday after Trump claimed talks on ending the war were going well and gave Tehran more time to open the Strait of Hormuz, though there have been no signs of Iran backing down. Iran, however, maintains it is not engaged in any negotiations.
Israel’s attack Friday “in the heart of Tehran” targeted sites used by Iran to produce ballistic missiles and other weapons, the Israeli military said. It also hit missile launchers and storage sites in western Iran. Smoke also rose over Beirut, although Israel did not immediately report hitting the Lebanese capital, while air raid sirens sounded in Israel as the military said it was working to intercept Iranian missiles.
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