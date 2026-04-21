US Iran War News Live Updates: Operation Midnight Hammer ‘completely’ obliterated Iran nuclear sites, says Trump

Trump says he will get peace deal ‘nice way or hard way' (AP Photo)
US Iran Israel War News Live Updates: US Vice-President JD Vance is expected to travel to Pakistan for a fresh round of talks with Iran, even as uncertainty remains over whether Tehran will take part amid rising tensions.
Iran, however, has said it will not negotiate under the “shadow of threats”, state news agency IRNA reported, signalling a firm position as pressure from Washington continues.
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What Iran said: According to IRNA, Iran’s joint military command said it would “respond soon” to the US seizure of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship near the Strait of Hormuz, calling the move an “act of piracy”. Tehran has also made clear it will not attend talks if pressure tactics, including the blockade, continue.
What is the US position? US President Donald Trump has said the blockade on Iranian ports will remain until a deal is reached. He said the intercepted vessel had tried to bypass restrictions, adding that US forces disabled and boarded it. Trump has also indicated it is “highly unlikely” the current ceasefire will be extended if no agreement is reached before its deadline.
Are talks still possible? The proposed talks in Pakistan were expected to help extend a fragile ceasefire, but Iran has not confirmed participation. Recent US actions, including the ship seizure, have put the negotiations on uncertain footing, with Tehran warning it may not attend.
5 latest developments
- Iran said it will not negotiate under pressure and warned of a response after the ship seizure.
- The US intercepted and seized an Iranian-flagged vessel near the Strait of Hormuz.
- Trump said the blockade on Iranian ports will continue until a deal is reached.
- Iran has restricted movement through the Strait of Hormuz, affecting global oil flows.
- A ceasefire due to expire this week remains uncertain, with no clarity on extension.
Stay with The Indian Express Global Desk for real-time updates, geolocated footage of the crash sites, and live reactions from the Pentagon and Tehran.
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