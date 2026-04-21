US Iran War News Live Updates: Operation Midnight Hammer ‘completely’ obliterated Iran nuclear sites, says Trump

Trump says he will get peace deal ‘nice way or hard way' (AP Photo)

US Iran Israel War News Live Updates: US Vice-President JD Vance is expected to travel to Pakistan for a fresh round of talks with Iran, even as uncertainty remains over whether Tehran will take part amid rising tensions.

Iran, however, has said it will not negotiate under the “shadow of threats”, state news agency IRNA reported, signalling a firm position as pressure from Washington continues.

Story continues below this ad What Iran said: According to IRNA, Iran’s joint military command said it would “respond soon” to the US seizure of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship near the Strait of Hormuz, calling the move an “act of piracy”. Tehran has also made clear it will not attend talks if pressure tactics, including the blockade, continue. What is the US position? US President Donald Trump has said the blockade on Iranian ports will remain until a deal is reached. He said the intercepted vessel had tried to bypass restrictions, adding that US forces disabled and boarded it. Trump has also indicated it is “highly unlikely” the current ceasefire will be extended if no agreement is reached before its deadline. Are talks still possible? The proposed talks in Pakistan were expected to help extend a fragile ceasefire, but Iran has not confirmed participation. Recent US actions, including the ship seizure, have put the negotiations on uncertain footing, with Tehran warning it may not attend. 5 latest developments Iran said it will not negotiate under pressure and warned of a response after the ship seizure.

The US intercepted and seized an Iranian-flagged vessel near the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said the blockade on Iranian ports will continue until a deal is reached.

Iran has restricted movement through the Strait of Hormuz, affecting global oil flows.

A ceasefire due to expire this week remains uncertain, with no clarity on extension. Stay with The Indian Express Global Desk for real-time updates, geolocated footage of the crash sites, and live reactions from the Pentagon and Tehran. Live Updates Apr 21, 2026 10:17 AM IST US Iran War News Live Updates: Vice-President JD Vance travelling to Pakistan today, US media reports US media are reporting that Vice President JD Vance will leave the US on Tuesday for talks in Pakistan. Axios, citing three US sources, reported that Vance would leave by Tuesday morning. Sources told CNN that a second round of talks between the US and Iranian delegations is currently planned for Wednesday in Islamabad. Apr 21, 2026 10:10 AM IST US Iran War News Live Updates: Iran says it is preparing 'new cards' for the battlefield As the clock ticks down on a ceasefire declared between the US and Israel with Iran, as yet there is no confirmation of further peace talks. Iran's parliamentary speaker posted on X to say that Iran has been "preparing to show new cards on the battlefield" in the last two weeks and would "not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats". Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has denied he is under pressure to make a deal, while US media report that Vice-President JD Vance will travel to Pakistan on Tuesday for talks. Trump adds that it is "highly unlikely" a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, due to expire on Wednesday, will be extended. In the Gulf, the US continues to blockade the Strait of Hormuz after seizing an Iranian-flagged cargo ship on Sunday and both sides are accusing each other of ceasefire violations. Apr 21, 2026 10:06 AM IST US Iran War News Live Updates: With talks up in the air, this is what Iran's officials are saying While Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told his Pakistani counterpart yesterday that US actions, statements and "excessive demands" signal Washington’s "lack of seriousness for diplomacy," it wasn’t him who said today that Iran has "no plans for the next round" - that was the foreign ministry’s spokesperson. After Trump announced the next round of talks, we’re yet to hear from Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who was leading the delegation during the talks in Islamabad, on whether the talks are going ahead or not. Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said today that diplomacy "should be used to reduce tensions," but there's a question over how much power he actually comparatively holds. Apr 21, 2026 10:04 AM IST US Iran War News Live Updates: Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' held talks with DP World over Gaza reconstruction, FT reports Representatives for Donald Trump's “Board of Peace” have held discussions with state-owned ⁠Dubai multinational ​DP World about managing supply ​chains and ​other infrastructure projects ⁠in Gaza, the Financial ‌Times reported on Tuesday, citing three people familiar with the ⁠matter. The ⁠talks examined whether DP ⁠World ‌could ​enter into ‌a partnership with the “Board of ‌Peace” ​to ​run ​the logistics for humanitarian aid ​and other ⁠goods entering Gaza, the report said. Apr 21, 2026 10:00 AM IST US Iran War News Live Updates: US Air Force says key Iran warplane, the A-10 Warthog, will live on to 2030 The US Air Force secretary extended the life of the A-10 "Warthog" attack plane until 2030, sparing the aging but beloved close air support aircraft that has played an important role in Iran from an earlier retirement deadline of 2026. "We will EXTEND the A-10 'Warthog' platform to ⁠2030," ​Air Force Secretary Troy Meink posted on social media, adding the move "preserves combat power as the Defense Industrial Base works to increase combat aircraft production." The decision is the latest chapter in a long-running battle over the fate of the plane, which ​first ​flew in 1976 and has been on the ⁠Pentagon's chopping block for more than two decades. The A-10 has been used in the current conflict with Iran, according to ‌US Central Command. Its powerful nose-mounted guns have been used against Iranian ships in the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports. Apr 21, 2026 09:57 AM IST US Iran War News Live Updates: Will the US lift the Hormuz blockade before an Iran deal? Trump says no US President Donald Trump has said Washington will not lift its blockade on Iranian ports until a deal is reached with Tehran, the BBC reports, as uncertainty remains over fresh peace talks. Writing on his platform Truth Social, Trump said the blockade was “absolutely destroying Iran” and added that the US was “winning the conflict by a lot.” Apr 21, 2026 09:55 AM IST US Iran War News Live Updates: Vance to travel to Pakistan on Tuesday for Iran talks, Axios reports US ​Vice ​President ​JD Vance ⁠will travel ‌to Pakistan ⁠on ⁠Tuesday ⁠for ‌Iran ​talks, Axios reported ‌Monday ‌citing ​US ​sources. Apr 21, 2026 09:53 AM IST US Iran War News Live Updates: Japan's Nikkei rises as tech gains on Middle East deal optimism Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday as optimism grew from reports that Tehran is considering attending peace talks with Washington in Pakistan, lifting risk appetite and prompting investors to buy domestic heavyweight technology stocks. The Nikkei was up 1.07% at 59,453.44, as of 0147 GMT, while the broader Topix inched 0.14% higher to 3,782,43. An uneasy ceasefire between the ⁠United ​States and Iran frayed after the US announced the seizure of an Iranian cargo ship, drawing vows of retaliation from Tehran. Iran said over the weekend it would skip a second round of ​negotiations, ​though a senior official later told Reuters ⁠the country may yet send delegates to talks expected in Islamabad. In Japan, chip-related shares climbed, with ‌Tokyo Electron and Advantest up 4.3% and 1.79%, respectively. Kioxia Holdings jumped 5.3% and technology investor SoftBank Group gained 4.23%. Apr 21, 2026 09:47 AM IST US Iran War News Live Updates: Seized Iranian ship likely carrying equipment deemed dual-use by US, sources say The Iranian-flagged container ship Touska, which was boarded and seized by US forces on Sunday, is likely to have what Washington deems dual-use items that could be used by the military onboard, maritime security sources said on Monday. The small container ship, which is part of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) group that has been hit with US sanctions, was boarded on Sunday off the coast of Iran's Chabahar port in the Gulf of Oman and last reported ⁠its position at ​1308 GMT, according to ship-tracking data on the Marine Traffic platform. The US Central Command said Touska's crew failed to comply with repeated warnings over a six-hour period, and that the vessel was in violation of a US blockade. Apr 21, 2026 09:44 AM IST US Iran War News Live Updates: Over 60 US veterans, family members arrested at anti-war protest The Hill news outlet is reporting that dozens of veterans and their family members, including those with disabilities, have been arrested after they occupied a congressional building in Washington, DC, in protest against the war on Iran. At least 62 people were arrested during the demonstration at Cannon House Office Building that was organised by several veterans’s groups. Protesters gathered in the centre of the Cannon rotunda, holding red tulips to honour Iranians killed in US strikes and displaying banners that read “End the War on Iran”. Apr 21, 2026 09:43 AM IST US Iran War News Live Updates: Oil falls on expectations US-Iran talks likely to proceed, opening supply Oil prices fell on Tuesday, reversing gains in the previous session, on expectations peace talks between the U.S. and Iran will take place this week and allow more supply to flow from the key Middle East producing region. Brent crude futures declined 54 cents, or 0.6%, at $94.94a barrelat0300 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for May fell $1.11, or 1.2%, ⁠to $88.50. ​The May contract expires on Tuesday and the more-active June contract was down 76 cents, or 0.9%, at $86.66. Apr 21, 2026 09:40 AM IST US Iran War News Live Updates: Residents in Lebanon’s Bekaa say Israeli strikes destroyed evacuated homes In the town of Mashgara, residents said one Israeli strike hit a building that contained the houses of two families and destroyed them completely. Mahmoud Ibrahim, a survivor of the strike who lives across the street said, “I had parked the pickup truck here next to my house, and within five minutes of going inside, I felt something in the air. Then, there was a very powerful explosion”. “Everything in my house—the glass, the aluminum, the windows—was blown apart,” Ibrahim said. Apr 21, 2026 09:37 AM IST US Iran War News Live Updates: US spending on ‘reckless’ Iran war could have saved 87m lives, says UN UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said Monday that the $2bn a week Donald Trump was spending on the war in Iran could have funded efforts to save more than 87 million lives. Speaking at Chatham House in London, Fletcher warned that normalizing violent rhetoric like threats to bomb Iran “back to the stone ages” is dangerous and emboldens “wannabe autocrats” to target civilians and infrastructure. Apr 21, 2026 09:35 AM IST US Iran War News Live Updates: Trump says Iran is ‘going to negotiate’ or face ‘problems like never before’ The US president has said that he feels confident that Iran will negotiate, adding that the country would “see problems” otherwise. “Well, they’re going to negotiate, and if they don’t, they’re going to see problems like they’ve never seen before,” Trump said in a phone call to the conservative radio programme The John Fredericks Show. “Hopefully they’ll make a fair deal and they’ll build their country back up, but when they do it they will not have a nuclear weapon. They’ll have no access to, no chance of having a nuclear weapon. And we can’t allow that to happen. That could be the destruction of the world, and we’re not going to let that happen,” he added. “And I have to say we had no choice in Iran. It wasn’t like we had a choice. We had to do it,” Trump said. Apr 21, 2026 09:33 AM IST US Iran War News Live Updates: Iran says US attacked Iranian commercial vessel, demands crew’s release - Foreign Ministry Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the US attacked an Iranian commercial vessel and called for the immediate release of the crew, accusing Washington of targeting civilian shipping. Apr 21, 2026 09:30 AM IST US Iran War News Live Updates: China's yuan inches higher as investors await potential US-Iran peace talks China's yuan inched higher against the dollar on Tuesday, as investors awaited potential peace talks between the United States and Iran to ease Middle East tensions, while Beijing's central bank continued to guide the market to maintain stability. Iran was weighing participation in the peace talks in Pakistan, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday, following moves by Islamabad to end a US blockade of Iran's ports. Apr 21, 2026 09:27 AM IST US Iran War News Live Updates: Israel ‘quite aware’ that demand to disarm Hezbollah could tip Lebanon into civil war The talks with Lebanon is not a process that the Israeli government really wanted or was excited about. In fact, the narrative here – in the political commentary, certainly from the opposition – is that the Israeli prime minister was forced into this, much like he was forced to submit to a ceasefire with Lebanon that was announced by the US president. Of course, Israel’s demands are maximalist. Israel continues to occupy a big chunk of Lebanese land in the south. It is still methodically and systematically demolishing Lebanese villages. It has even declared a so-called “Yellow Line” that extends into Lebanon’s territorial waters and includes a Lebanese oil and gasfield, known as the Qana field. Apr 21, 2026 09:19 AM IST US Iran War News Live Updates: Trump again lashes out at US media over coverage of Iran attacks The US president has taken to his Truth Social platform to criticise the CNN broadcaster and other outlets for their coverage of the US’s bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites last year. “Operation Midnight Hammer was a complete and total obliteration of the Nuclear Dust sites in Iran. Therefore, digging it out will be a long and difficult process,” Trump wrote. “Fake News CNN, and other corrupt Media Networks and Platforms, fail to give our great aviators the credit they deserve – Always trying to demean and belittle – LOSERS!!!” Apr 21, 2026 09:13 AM IST US Iran War News Live Updates: Operation Midnight Hammer 'completely' obliterated Iran nuclear sites, says Trump In a Truth Social post, Donald Trump said Operation Midnight Hammer was a “complete and total obliteration” of nuclear sites in Iran, adding that “digging it out will be a long and difficult process.” He accused CNN and “other corrupt Media Networks and Platforms” of failing to credit US aviators, saying they are “always trying to demean and belittle — LOSERS!!!” Apr 21, 2026 09:09 AM IST US Iran War News Live Updates: What all happened so far? Iran talks stalled: Diplomatic efforts to end the US-Israeli war on Iran are uncertain, with Tehran refusing to negotiate under the “shadow of threats.” US blockade continues: President Trump says the blockade on Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz will stay until Tehran agrees to a deal. Lebanon-Israel talks: Lebanese and Israeli officials will return to Washington Thursday for another round of talks to end hostilities. Ceasefire violations: Israel continues to bombard southern Lebanon, wounding six in an air attack on Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr and demolishing homes in Khiam, violating a 10-day ceasefire.

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