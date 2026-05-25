US Iran War News Live Updates: Trump not rushing Iran deal as Rubio says talks ‘still work in progress’

A woman crosses a street in front of a painting of the late Iranian revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini and paramilitary Basij forces in downtown Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

US Iran War LIVE: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said negotiations with Iran remain ongoing, describing the proposed agreement as “pretty solid” while cautioning that discussions are still a work in progress. Speaking during a visit to India, Rubio underscored that President Donald Trump is not rushing into a deal, insisting any agreement must meet US standards.

Pretty solid proposal’ on table: Rubio said the current framework under discussion includes provisions related to Iran’s potential to open up the Strait of Hormuz and engage in meaningful, time-bound negotiations over its nuclear programme.“There is a pretty solid proposal on the table… and hopefully we can pull it off,” Rubio told reporters, adding that the plan has garnered “a lot of support in the Gulf” and broader international backing.

Story continues below this ad Trump ‘not going to make a bad deal’: Reiterating the administration’s cautious stance, Rubio stressed that Trump would not rush the process. “The president is not going to make a bad agreement, so let’s see what happens,” he said. “We’re going to give diplomacy every chance to succeed before we explore the alternatives.” His remarks come as Trump earlier indicated that a deal with Iran is not “fully negotiated yet,” signalling lingering differences between the two sides. Cautious tone in Washington: Officials in Washington have suggested that while progress is being made, finalising an agreement could still take several days. The administration has maintained a measured approach amid uncertainty surrounding key sticking points. Latest developments Deal not finalised: Trump says the Iran agreement is still not “fully negotiated,” highlighting unresolved issues.

Trump says the Iran agreement is still not “fully negotiated,” highlighting unresolved issues. Diplomatic push continues: Rubio emphasises ongoing talks with global and regional support for the proposal.

Rubio emphasises ongoing talks with global and regional support for the proposal. No rush from US: The White House signals Trump is willing to wait rather than accept a weak deal.

The White House signals Trump is willing to wait rather than accept a weak deal. Regional tensions rise: Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon have killed at least two people and injured several others.

Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon have killed at least two people and injured several others. Arab backlash: Eight Arab and Muslim nations condemn Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir over alleged abuse of Gaza flotilla activists. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk live coverage for the latest updates from the Middle East, the diplomatic corridors of Europe, and the evolving legal battles in Washington.