US-Iran War Live Updates — ‘We’re not happy’: Trump says Iran nuclear talks falling short but will allow more time

US-Iran War Live: US President Donald Trump intensified pressure by deploying aircraft carriers and warplanes across the Middle East. (AI-generated image)

US-Iran War Live Updates: Tensions between Washington and Iran are at a critical point as indirect nuclear negotiations in Geneva have failed to reach an agreement on key issues, yet US President Donald Trump indicated on Friday that he will give diplomats more time to try to secure a deal, the Associated Press (AP) reported. Trump said he is “not happy” with how talks are progressing but stopped short of ordering military action immediately.

The latest round of indirect talks between US and Iranian delegates in Geneva, mediated by Badr al-Busaidi of Oman, ended without a breakthrough, with both sides agreeing to continue technical discussions next week. Iran insists it has the right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes, while the US has demanded strict limits on its nuclear programme.

Story continues below this ad Where exactly talks stand: Despite Trump’s remarks, mediators expressed cautious optimism. The Omani foreign minister told US media that a deal could still be possible if negotiators are given enough space to close remaining gaps. Talks are expected to resume in Vienna next week. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, also met US officials to discuss oversight of Iran’s nuclear activities, amid ongoing concerns that inspectors have not had full access to key sites. Military movement and regional steps: While diplomacy continues, the US has increased its military presence in the Middle East. Marco Rubio, who also serves as Secretary of State, plans to visit Israel to discuss regional priorities, including Iran. Several embassies have urged staff and citizens to leave parts of the region amid rising tensions. Trump said he prefers a peaceful resolution but acknowledged there are risks with military involvement. “There’s always a risk,” he said when asked about possible conflict escalation. Our Global Desk is verifying reports of maritime movement in the Strait of Hormuz and monitoring live statements from US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Stay tuned for real-time alerts, satellite imagery analysis, and diplomatic breakthroughs. Live Updates Feb 28, 2026 11:52 AM IST US-Iran War Live Updates: Witnesses say they hear an explosion in Iran's capital, Tehran An explosion rang out Saturday in Iran’s capital, Tehran, witnesses said.There was no immediate comment from the government about the blast. The explosion came as tensions are high between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s nuclear program.-AP Feb 28, 2026 11:50 AM IST US-Iran War Live Updates: Trump says he's not concerned about impact of Iran attacks on oil prices Asked about the possible impact of US strikes against Iran on oil prices, President Donald Trump told reporters in Texas, "I'm not concerned. I'm concerned about people's lives. I'm concerned about long term health for this country. That's what I'm concerned." Feb 28, 2026 11:34 AM IST US-Iran War Live Updates: We have a very big decision to make on Iran, Trump says President Trump speaking in Texas on Friday said the US faces a major decision on Iran amid ongoing nuclear talks, emphasizing the need for a "meaningful" deal rather than a weak one. "We have a very big decision to make," Trump said. "We have a country that's in 47 years blowing people's legs off, arms off the face. They've been knocking out ships, killing people, lots of people, not only Americans, lots of people been terrible. 32,000 people killed over the last two, three months, protesters, 32,000." PRESIDENT TRUMP on IRAN: We have a big decision to make that’s not easy. I’d rather do it the peaceful way, but I want to tell you that these are very dangerous and difficult people. pic.twitter.com/QeeNeq6EFQ — Department of State (@StateDept) February 27, 2026 Feb 28, 2026 11:26 AM IST US-Iran War Live Updates: Senator Risch praises Iran's wrongful detention designation Senator Jim Risch, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman on Friday welcomed Secretary Rubio's designation of Iran as the first State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention, highlighting its deserved status. "Iran is the first ever country to be designated a State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention — and no nation is more deserving of that grim title," Risch said. "Too many Americans have suffered at the hands of the regime, and I'm glad to see the Administration use the authorities given to them by my Countering Wrongful Detention Act." Iran is the first ever country to be designated a State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention — and no nation is more deserving of that grim title. Too many Americans have suffered at the hands of the regime, and I'm glad to see the Administration use the authorities given to them by my… https://t.co/bgNm326aNU — Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman (@SenateForeign) February 27, 2026 Feb 28, 2026 11:21 AM IST US-Iran War Live Updates: How Israelis feel about another potential war with Iran Across Israel, hospitals have been conducting emergency drills while neighbors share locations of bomb shelters in WhatsApp groups. The national mood is wavering somewhere between anxiety, resignation and anticipation as President Donald Trump deliberates over whether to attack Iran. If he orders a strike, it will most likely bring Israel into its second war with Iran in less than a year, following a 12-day conflict in June . Ruth Bahaj of Jerusalem, 38, said she was trying to maintain a semblance of normalcy, including by heading on a vacation this week. But she and her wife also made preparations, such as cleaning and organizing the fortified shelter in their apartment building. Read the full story here. Feb 28, 2026 11:13 AM IST US-Iran War Live Updates: US Secretary Rubio to visit Israel for talks on Iran, Lebanon US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Israel on Monday to discuss US policy priorities including Iran, Lebanon, and efforts to implement President Donald Trump’s 20 Point Plan in Gaza, the United States Department of State spokesperson said on Friday. .@SecRubio will travel to Israel from March 2-3 to discuss a range of U.S. policy priorities including Iran, Lebanon, and ongoing efforts to implement the President’s 20 Point Plan in Gaza. — Tommy Pigott (@StateDeputySpox) February 27, 2026 Feb 28, 2026 11:12 AM IST US-Iran War Live Updates: FBI vows to free Americans after Iran wrongful detention designation The FBI said on Friday it is coordinating with federal and international partners to return Americans held in Iran and prosecute their captors, following the United States’ designation of Iran as a State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention. "Today, the U.S. has designated Iran as a State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention. The FBI remains committed to working with our federal and international partners to return Americans who are being held captive home and bring their captors to justice. The Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell (HRFC) coordinates efforts dedicated to recovering Americans held hostage abroad and supporting the hostages and their families during and after release," FBI official account posted on X. Today, the U.S. has designated Iran as a State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention. The #fbi remains committed to working with our federal and international partners to return Americans who are being held captive home and bring their captors to justice. The Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell… pic.twitter.com/fRCnyXutsA — FBI (@FBI) February 27, 2026 Feb 28, 2026 11:11 AM IST US-Iran War Live Updates: Trump says he is 'not happy' with the Iran nuclear talks but indicates he'll give them more time US President Donald Trump said Friday he's “not happy” with the latest talks over Iran's nuclear program but indicated he would give negotiators more time to reach a deal to avert another war in the Middle East. He spoke a day after US envoys held another inconclusive round of indirect talks with Iran in Geneva. As American forces gather in the region, Trump has threatened military action if Iran does not agree to a far-reaching deal on its nuclear program, while Iran insists it has the right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes and denies seeking a nuclear weapon. “I’m not happy with the fact that they’re not willing to give us what we have to have. I’m not thrilled with that. We’ll see what happens.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd