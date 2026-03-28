US-Iran war, Day 29:  Trump signals progress in talks, Iran denies negotiations amid escalating conflict

Smoke rises from Israeli artillery shelling on the village of Bayada as it is seen from Tyre city, south Lebanon. (Photo: AP)

As the war enters its 29th day, US President Donald Trump announced a pause in strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure, saying “talks are going very well” despite Iran’s denial of ongoing negotiations. Trump extended the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, giving them until April 6, citing a request from Tehran.

“I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 days,” Trump said, adding that “talks are ongoing… and they are going very well.” The move delays a threatened escalation and shifts focus to diplomatic efforts linked to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil route.

President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo)

However, mediators say Iran didn’t ask for a pause, and Iranian officials have indicated interest in talks but haven’t taken a final position on the US proposal.

What Trump said today

Trump linked the pause in US strikes to the Strait of Hormuz situation, indicating future action depends on the waterway’s reopening and stabilization.

He emphasized the need for the passage to remain “open and safe”, warning of consequences if disruptions continue.

The US President’s remarks follow escalating rhetoric, including threats to target Iran’s energy facilities if shipping isn’t restored.

The latest pause is seen as a move to create diplomatic space while maintaining military pressure

What Iran said and did

Iran signalled a hardening stance on the ground and diplomatically. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Antonio Guterres that Tehran has the “legal right” to block “enemy vessels” in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi asserts Tehran’s “legal right” to block “enemy vessels” in the Strait of Hormuz, restricting access to the waterway.

Iran allows only “non-hostile” ships, raising fears of a prolonged energy crisis.

Casualties reported in Qom and Urmia after strikes, with Israel claiming “extensive strikes” on Tehran’s infrastructure.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claims missile and drone strikes on Israeli positions and US-linked facilities in the Gulf.

Rafael Grossi warns attacks near Bushehr nuclear plant could trigger a “major radiological accident”.

Mediators deny reports of Iran-US talks, amidst escalating tensions .

Oil shock and global response

The Strait of Hormuz crisis has begun to hit global economies. With nearly a fifth of the world’s oil passing through the route, disruptions have caused supply concerns and market volatility.

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Countries are already reacting. Vietnam has suspended certain fuel taxes to manage shortages, reflecting the broader economic fallout of the conflict.

Western allies have also discussed securing the route, though a coordinated military response to reopen shipping lanes remains uncertain.

India says no lockdown

Amid rising global tensions and oil concerns, Hardeep Singh Puri dismissed rumours of a lockdown in India.

“Rumours of a lockdown in India are completely false… there is no such proposal under consideration,” he said, adding that the government is closely monitoring energy supplies and is prepared to ensure uninterrupted availability of fuel and essential commodities.

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India has also called for de-escalation and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, given its critical role in global trade and energy flows.

War at a critical stage

Now in its fourth week, the conflict has evolved into a multi-front confrontation involving Iran, Israel and US-linked assets across the region.

While Trump has pointed to progress in talks, Iran’s denial of negotiations, continued strikes, and the unresolved crisis in the Strait of Hormuz suggest the situation remains volatile, with diplomacy and escalation unfolding side by side.

(With inputs from agencies)