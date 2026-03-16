$12 billion and counting: Trump adviser reveals staggering cost of two-week Iran war

People clean debris from their apartment damaged when a nearby police station was hit Friday in a US-Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

The United States has spent about $12 billion on the war against Iran since launching joint strikes with Israel on February 28, a top adviser to US President Donald Trump said, as reported by the CBS News.

Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, gave the estimate during an interview on CBS’s programme Face the Nation on Sunday.

“That’s the latest number that I’ve been briefed on so far,” Hassett said when asked about the cost of the conflict.

During the interview, Hassett initially appeared to suggest the amount could be the total cost of the war, but later clarified that the $12 billion figure reflected spending to date.

Kevin Hassett, Director of the US National Economic Council, said US military strikes on Iran have cost about $12 billion so far.



“The latest number I was briefed on was 12.” pic.twitter.com/kjq2sJpGTe — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 15, 2026

CBS anchor Margaret Brennan noted that more than $5 billion had already been spent on munitions alone during the first week of the conflict.

Despite the rising costs, Hassett said the war was unlikely to harm the US economy.

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“America is not going to have its economy harmed by what the Iranians are doing,” he said, adding that the United States now produces large amounts of its own oil. “We have lots and lots of oil.”

Concerns over costs and war goals

The spending estimate comes as questions grow in Washington about the cost and aims of the military campaign.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has said attacks on Iran could increase in the coming days, suggesting the cost of the operation may continue to rise.

Some lawmakers have also raised concerns about the direction of the conflict.

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A fire and plume of smoke rise after, according to authorities. debris from an intercepted Iranian drone struck an oil facility in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo)

After a classified Senate briefing earlier this month, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he was worried about what he called “mission creep” in the war.

Senator Chris Van Hollen also criticised the administration’s approach, saying the United States had taken “the lid off Pandora’s box without any idea where this will land”.

According to reports cited by Al Jazeera, more than 1,400 people have been killed in Iran since the strikes began. Thirteen US soldiers have also been killed and more than 140 wounded.

Tensions have also focused on the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route through which about 20% of the world’s oil supply passes.

(With input from agencies)