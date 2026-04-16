‘Locked and loaded’: Pete Hegseth’s warning to Iran as Pakistan eyes ceasefire breakthrough; claims Khamenei ‘wounded’

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday reportedly warned Tehran that American forces were “locked and loaded” to resume strikes if Iran rejected a negotiated settlement, even as Pakistani mediators reported a breakthrough on key sticking points in marathon ceasefire talks.

Speaking at a Pentagon press briefing alongside Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine, Hegseth said the US would maintain its naval blockade of Iran “for as long as it takes” and keep open the option of renewed airstrikes on Iranian infrastructure, power and energy installations.

“I pray you choose a deal which is within your grasp for the betterment of your people and for the betterment of the world,” Hegseth told reporters. “In the meantime, the war department is locked and loaded.”

‘The nice way or the hard way’

Hegseth framed Washington’s position in stark terms, saying the United States would “prefer to do it the nice way, through a deal led by our great vice president and negotiating team, or we can do it the hard way.”

“If Iran chooses poorly, then they will have a blockade and bombs dropping on infrastructure, power and energy,” he said, urging what he termed the “new regime” in Tehran to “choose wisely.”

The defence secretary also claimed that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was believed to have been wounded, without elaborating on the basis of the assessment. He said US intelligence was tracking Iranian military movements, telling Tehran, “We are watching you.”

BREAKING: Sec. Hegseth gives scathing message to Iran’s military leadership: “We’re watching you. Our capabilities are not the same, our military and yours. Remember, this is not a fair fight and we know what military assets you are moving and where you are moving them to.”… pic.twitter.com/VvXQwYKXRj — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 16, 2026

Pakistan mediation raises ceasefire hopes

Optimism grew on Thursday that the more than six-week-old conflict may be nearing an end, with a source familiar with the negotiations telling Reuters that Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir had made a breakthrough on “sticky issues” during his visit to Tehran on Wednesday.

Munir’s trip followed marathon talks in Islamabad last weekend that ended without a deal. A senior Iranian official told Reuters the mediation had raised hopes of a second round of negotiations and an extension of the two-week ceasefire, though “fundamental differences remain” over Tehran’s nuclear program.

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Pakistan’s foreign ministry confirmed on Thursday that both sides were willing to resume talks, but no date has been set.

Express InfoGenIE How closely are you following the Iran war? Pakistani mediation, the 20-year nuclear ask, and a first Israel–Lebanon call in three decades 5 QUESTIONS · 3 OPTIONS EACH · ONE ATTEMPT PER QUESTION Question 1 of 5 Who did Pakistan dispatch to Tehran on Wednesday to try to prevent a renewal of the Iran–US conflict? Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Field Marshal Asim Munir Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar Pakistan sent Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir to Tehran for talks with Iranian leaders. PM Shehbaz Sharif simultaneously briefed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Pakistan's mediation efforts, with the Kingdom praising Munir's "constructive role" in the peace process. Next → Question 2 of 5 Where does the White House say the next round of US–Iran talks would "very likely" take place? Doha, Qatar Muscat, Oman Islamabad, Pakistan White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the possible next round of talks would "very likely" be in Islamabad — as was the previous round Pakistan hosted — though she stressed "nothing is official until you hear it from us here at the White House." Next → Question 3 of 5 How long did the US negotiating team, led by VP JD Vance, demand Iran halt uranium enrichment as part of a deal to end the war? 5 years 10 years 20 years The US proposed a 20-year uranium enrichment moratorium during the Islamabad talks. Iran rejected it and counter-offered five years — a proposal the White House in turn rejected. The fate of Iran's highly enriched uranium and the duration of nuclear restrictions remain the core unresolved issues. Next → Question 4 of 5 How did Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent describe the secondary sanctions the US is preparing against countries doing business with Iran? "Maximum economic pressure" The "financial equivalent" of a bombing campaign "A total economic stranglehold" Bessent said the sanctions would be "the financial equivalent of what we saw in the kinetic activities," days after Treasury sent letters to banks in China, Hong Kong, the UAE and Oman threatening secondary sanctions for handling Iranian money or oil. Next → Question 5 of 5 Israeli Science Minister Gila Gamliel said two leaders would speak directly on Thursday for the first time in more than 30 years. Who? Benjamin Netanyahu and Joseph Aoun Benjamin Netanyahu and Shehbaz Sharif Donald Trump and Joseph Aoun Netanyahu was set to speak with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Thursday — the first direct leader-level call between Israel and Lebanon in over three decades. The call follows Tuesday's first direct Israeli–Lebanese diplomatic talks in Washington, hosted by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. See your score → Your Score / 5 correct answers Challenge a friend Tap your score to personalise the share message: 🎯 5/5 4/5 3/5 2 or fewer Read more on the Iran war World US military turned back 10 ships in 48 hours as Iranian port blockade holds World Pakistan emerges as US–Iran mediator as army chief heads to Tehran Business Oil prices cool as potential Iran–US deal eases supply fears 📍 Follow the Iran war · LIVE UPDATES → Express InfoGenIE · The Indian Express

Nuclear programme remains key sticking point

The fate of Iran’s nuclear programme remained unresolved. According to people familiar with the proposals cited by Reuters, Washington has offered a 20-year suspension of all Iranian nuclear activity, an apparent climbdown from earlier demands for a permanent ban, while Tehran has countered with a halt of three to five years.

The US is also pressing for highly enriched uranium to be removed from Iran, while Tehran has made the lifting of international sanctions a core demand.

Blockade widened to include ‘contraband’

On Thursday, the US expanded its naval blockade of Iran to cover what it termed “contraband,” including weapons, weapons systems, ammunition, nuclear materials, crude and refined oil products, as well as iron, steel and aluminium.

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Any vessel suspected of heading to Iranian territory would now be subject to “visit, board, search and seizure,” the US Navy said in an advisory.

General Caine said the US military had not boarded any ships as of Thursday morning, with 13 vessels having turned around.

Hegseth claimed the US Navy was effectively controlling traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that “Iran does not have a navy any more.” He added that Washington would “welcome other countries coming in to help” with securing the strategic waterway, and said China had assured the United States it would not transfer weapons to Iran during the ceasefire.

Lebanon updates: Trump announces Netanyahu-Aoun call

The Lebanon theatre, where Israel has been waging a parallel campaign against Iran-backed Hezbollah, would form an essential component of any peace settlement, Pakistan said.

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Israel’s cabinet met on Wednesday to discuss a possible ceasefire in Lebanon, a senior Israeli official said. US President Donald Trump announced on social media late Wednesday night, Washington time, that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun would speak, describing it as the first such call in 34 years.

“It has been a long time since the two leaders have spoken, like 34 years. It will happen tomorrow. Nice!” Trump wrote.

However, three Lebanese officials told Reuters no Netanyahu-Aoun call was planned in the near future, with two saying the US administration had been informed.

Fighting in southern Lebanon continued on Thursday. A senior Lebanese security official said an Israeli strike had severed the last bridge connecting southern Lebanon to the rest of the country. One person was killed in an Israeli strike on a car travelling the road to Syria, according to Lebanon’s state news agency. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on either incident.

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The war, which began with US-Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28 and triggered Iranian retaliation against Gulf neighbours as well as a renewed Israel-Hezbollah front, has killed thousands of people, mostly in Iran and Lebanon.

(With inputs from Reuters)