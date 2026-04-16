‘Locked and loaded’: Pete Hegseth’s warning to Iran as Pakistan eyes ceasefire breakthrough; claims Khamenei ‘wounded’

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US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday reportedly warned Tehran that American forces were “locked and loaded” to resume strikes if Iran rejected a negotiated settlement, even as Pakistani mediators reported a breakthrough on key sticking points in marathon ceasefire talks.
Speaking at a Pentagon press briefing alongside Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine, Hegseth said the US would maintain its naval blockade of Iran “for as long as it takes” and keep open the option of renewed airstrikes on Iranian infrastructure, power and energy installations.
“I pray you choose a deal which is within your grasp for the betterment of your people and for the betterment of the world,” Hegseth told reporters. “In the meantime, the war department is locked and loaded.”
Hegseth framed Washington’s position in stark terms, saying the United States would “prefer to do it the nice way, through a deal led by our great vice president and negotiating team, or we can do it the hard way.”
“If Iran chooses poorly, then they will have a blockade and bombs dropping on infrastructure, power and energy,” he said, urging what he termed the “new regime” in Tehran to “choose wisely.”
The defence secretary also claimed that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was believed to have been wounded, without elaborating on the basis of the assessment. He said US intelligence was tracking Iranian military movements, telling Tehran, “We are watching you.”
BREAKING: Sec. Hegseth gives scathing message to Iran’s military leadership:
“We’re watching you. Our capabilities are not the same, our military and yours. Remember, this is not a fair fight and we know what military assets you are moving and where you are moving them to.”… pic.twitter.com/VvXQwYKXRj
— Fox News (@FoxNews) April 16, 2026
Optimism grew on Thursday that the more than six-week-old conflict may be nearing an end, with a source familiar with the negotiations telling Reuters that Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir had made a breakthrough on “sticky issues” during his visit to Tehran on Wednesday.
Munir’s trip followed marathon talks in Islamabad last weekend that ended without a deal. A senior Iranian official told Reuters the mediation had raised hopes of a second round of negotiations and an extension of the two-week ceasefire, though “fundamental differences remain” over Tehran’s nuclear program.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry confirmed on Thursday that both sides were willing to resume talks, but no date has been set.
The fate of Iran’s nuclear programme remained unresolved. According to people familiar with the proposals cited by Reuters, Washington has offered a 20-year suspension of all Iranian nuclear activity, an apparent climbdown from earlier demands for a permanent ban, while Tehran has countered with a halt of three to five years.
The US is also pressing for highly enriched uranium to be removed from Iran, while Tehran has made the lifting of international sanctions a core demand.
On Thursday, the US expanded its naval blockade of Iran to cover what it termed “contraband,” including weapons, weapons systems, ammunition, nuclear materials, crude and refined oil products, as well as iron, steel and aluminium.
Any vessel suspected of heading to Iranian territory would now be subject to “visit, board, search and seizure,” the US Navy said in an advisory.
General Caine said the US military had not boarded any ships as of Thursday morning, with 13 vessels having turned around.
Hegseth claimed the US Navy was effectively controlling traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that “Iran does not have a navy any more.” He added that Washington would “welcome other countries coming in to help” with securing the strategic waterway, and said China had assured the United States it would not transfer weapons to Iran during the ceasefire.
The Lebanon theatre, where Israel has been waging a parallel campaign against Iran-backed Hezbollah, would form an essential component of any peace settlement, Pakistan said.
Israel’s cabinet met on Wednesday to discuss a possible ceasefire in Lebanon, a senior Israeli official said. US President Donald Trump announced on social media late Wednesday night, Washington time, that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun would speak, describing it as the first such call in 34 years.
“It has been a long time since the two leaders have spoken, like 34 years. It will happen tomorrow. Nice!” Trump wrote.
However, three Lebanese officials told Reuters no Netanyahu-Aoun call was planned in the near future, with two saying the US administration had been informed.
Fighting in southern Lebanon continued on Thursday. A senior Lebanese security official said an Israeli strike had severed the last bridge connecting southern Lebanon to the rest of the country. One person was killed in an Israeli strike on a car travelling the road to Syria, according to Lebanon’s state news agency. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on either incident.
The war, which began with US-Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28 and triggered Iranian retaliation against Gulf neighbours as well as a renewed Israel-Hezbollah front, has killed thousands of people, mostly in Iran and Lebanon.
(With inputs from Reuters)
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