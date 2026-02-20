Iran-US Tensions Live News Updates: Pentagon sending largest force of American warships, aircraft to Middle East

US President Donald Trump and Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. (File images)
US-Iran Tensions Live News Updates: Tensions in the Middle East have reached a critical flashpoint on Thursday as President Donald Trump said he expects to decide within the “next 10 days” whether the United States will reach an agreement with Iran. Speaking from the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, the President signalled that the window for diplomacy is rapidly closing, even as high-stakes negotiations continue in Geneva.
The current situation at a glance
The ultimatum: President Trump expects a final decision on a deal within the next 10 to 15 days. He emphasised that the US will not permit Tehran to develop a nuclear weapon, stating, “We may have to take it a step further, or we may not.”
Strait of Hormuz shutdown: In a rare and provocative move, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) temporarily closed the Strait of Hormuz for live-fire military drills. The waterway is a vital artery for 20% of the world’s oil supply.
Diplomatic deadlock: Despite reports of “guiding principles” being reached in Omani-mediated talks, Vice President JD Vance clarified that Tehran has yet to acknowledge key US red lines regarding uranium enrichment and regional proxies.
Urgent exit warnings: Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has urged all Polish citizens to leave Iran immediately, warning that evacuation routes could be cut off within “a matter of hours” if a “hot conflict” begins.
Why this matters
The current buildup of US military assets, including the deployment of the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group and over 50 advanced fighter jets, is being described by analysts as the most significant mobilisation in the region since 2003. With oil prices already surging above $71 a barrel, the next 10 days will determine whether the path leads to a landmark diplomatic breakthrough or a sustained military campaign.
Our Global Desk are monitoring official statements from the White House, the Iranian Foreign Ministry, and maritime security agencies in the Persian Gulf. Stay tuned for real-time updates as this story develops.
