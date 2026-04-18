Round 2 of US-Iran talks likely in Pakistan on April 20: Report

They also said they expected negotiators to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 18, 2026 07:34 AM IST First published on: Apr 18, 2026 at 07:00 AM IST
Pakistan US IranA police officer walks past a billboard regarding the United States and Iran negotiations, outside a media facilitation center in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

US and Iranian delegations are expected to arrive in Pakistan this weekend and hold negotiations Monday (April 20), Iranian sources told CNN. The US hasn’t confirmed talks are scheduled. Negotiators are likely to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday, they said.

The developments come as fresh diplomatic efforts are under way to reduce tensions in West Asia.

On the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, key regional leaders held talks focused on de-escalation. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss “international efforts aimed at de-escalation and advancing diplomatic solutions”, according to Al Jazeera.

“The Emir and the Turkish President commended the efforts undertaken by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in this regard, and expressed their support for the efforts of the prime minister,” Qatar’s Amiri Diwan said, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

In a separate development, Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir met Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Tehran on Thursday, as diplomatic engagement intensified around reviving stalled US-Iran talks.

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Munir, who arrived in Tehran a day earlier, was received by Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The visit is seen as an effort to prepare the ground for a possible second round of negotiations after earlier discussions failed to yield progress.

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The outreach comes amid increased back-channel engagement between Washington and Tehran, with Pakistani officials expressing hope for a breakthrough, particularly on Iran’s nuclear programme, according to Al Jazeera.

Earlier, the Islamabad Peace Talks, held on April 11–12, marked a rare but inconclusive diplomatic attempt to end the 39-day Gulf conflict between the US and Iran. Mediated by Pakistan, the talks were the first high-level, face-to-face negotiations between the two sides since the Iranian Revolution.

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The next round of negotiations between the United States and Iran is expected to be closely watched, as regional and global powers continue to push for a diplomatic breakthrough.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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