US wanted Iran to suspend nuclear activity for 20 years, Tehran ready for 5 years

Vice President JD Vance, right, speaks during a news conference after meeting with representatives from Pakistan and Iran as Jared Kushner, left, and Steve Witkoff, Special Envoy for Peace Missions listen. (Photo: AP)

Talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad ended without agreement after around 21 hours of discussions, with both sides divided over how long Tehran should pause its nuclear activity, officials told The New York Times.

The two sides exchanged proposals on suspending Iran’s nuclear programme, but remain far apart on the duration of any deal.

Iran has offered to pause uranium enrichment for up to five years, while the administration of Donald Trump is pushing for a 20-year suspension, according to officials from both sides.

Despite the gap, the discussions suggest there may still be a path forward. Officials said another round of talks is being considered, though no date has been fixed.

Gap over nuclear timeline

US Vice-President JD Vance said before leaving Pakistan that the two sides remain far apart.

“We’re worlds apart… not just now, not just two years from now, but for the long term,” he said.

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US officials have proposed a 20-year halt to Iran’s nuclear activity, rather than a permanent ban. This would allow Iran to say it has not given up its right to produce nuclear fuel under international agreements.

Iran, however, has repeated its offer of a shorter pause. Similar proposals earlier this year failed, leading to further escalation.

Blockade raises tensions

The talks come as the US military began blocking Iranian ports. The move aims to stop Iran’s oil exports and increase pressure on its leadership.

Iran has warned it will respond. A military spokesman said “no port… will be safe” if Iranian ports are targeted.

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Shipping in the Strait of Hormuz has also been affected. The route carries a large share of global oil supplies, and disruptions have pushed prices higher in recent weeks.