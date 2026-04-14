US wanted Iran to suspend nuclear activity for 20 years, Tehran ready for 5 years

Iran has offered to pause uranium enrichment for up to five years, while the administration of Donald Trump is pushing for a 20-year suspension, according to officials from both sides.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 14, 2026 08:32 AM IST First published on: Apr 14, 2026 at 08:26 AM IST
Pakistan US Iran VanceVice President JD Vance, right, speaks during a news conference after meeting with representatives from Pakistan and Iran as Jared Kushner, left, and Steve Witkoff, Special Envoy for Peace Missions listen. (Photo: AP)

Talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad ended without agreement after around 21 hours of discussions, with both sides divided over how long Tehran should pause its nuclear activity, officials told The New York Times.

The two sides exchanged proposals on suspending Iran’s nuclear programme, but remain far apart on the duration of any deal.

Iran has offered to pause uranium enrichment for up to five years, while the administration of Donald Trump is pushing for a 20-year suspension, according to officials from both sides.

Despite the gap, the discussions suggest there may still be a path forward. Officials said another round of talks is being considered, though no date has been fixed.

Gap over nuclear timeline

US Vice-President JD Vance said before leaving Pakistan that the two sides remain far apart.
“We’re worlds apart… not just now, not just two years from now, but for the long term,” he said.

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US officials have proposed a 20-year halt to Iran’s nuclear activity, rather than a permanent ban. This would allow Iran to say it has not given up its right to produce nuclear fuel under international agreements.

Iran, however, has repeated its offer of a shorter pause. Similar proposals earlier this year failed, leading to further escalation.

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Blockade raises tensions

The talks come as the US military began blocking Iranian ports. The move aims to stop Iran’s oil exports and increase pressure on its leadership.

Iran has warned it will respond. A military spokesman said “no port… will be safe” if Iranian ports are targeted.

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Shipping in the Strait of Hormuz has also been affected. The route carries a large share of global oil supplies, and disruptions have pushed prices higher in recent weeks.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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