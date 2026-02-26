US-Iran tensions: Crucial third round of nuclear talks held in Geneva as more American forces deploy to Middle East

The United States and Iran held a high-stakes third round of nuclear negotiations in Geneva Thursday, February 26, as President Donald Trump intensified pressure by deploying aircraft carriers and warplanes across the Middle East, raising fears that diplomacy could give way to conflict.
The talks, mediated by Oman, come at a delicate moment, with Washington seeking curbs on Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, while Iran insists it will not abandon uranium enrichment, even after recent military strikes damaged parts of its programme.
US special Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi through Omani intermediaries in what both sides describe as indirect negotiations aimed at preventing a wider regional war.
Oman said it presented Iran’s proposals to US officials during the Geneva meeting, describing the discussions as “constructive”. The sultanate’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi was seen meeting Witkoff and Jared Kushner at the Omani diplomatic residence along Lake Geneva.
The Omani Foreign Ministry said al-Busaidi reviewed US “inquiries and requests regarding Iran’s nuclear programme and the necessary guarantees to achieve a deal,” while also consulting Rafael Mariano Grossi, head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog, on technical aspects of the negotiations.
An Associated Press journalist reported convoys believed to be carrying American and Iranian diplomats arriving at the compound, underscoring the secrecy and tension surrounding the talks.
Iran signalled it would not compromise on what it calls peaceful nuclear development. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told state television, “Our positions are clear: the lifting of sanctions and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.”
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also insisted the country would not build nuclear weapons, stating, “The religious leader of a society can’t lie. When he announces that we won’t have nuclear weapons, it means we won’t.”
Pezeshkian said Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has banned weapons of mass destruction, which “clearly means Tehran won’t develop nuclear weapons”.
Khamenei, who has the last say on Tehran’s nuclear programme, banned the development of nuclear weapons in a fatwa, or religious decree, in the early 2000s
Even as diplomats met, the US projected military strength. The supercarrier USS Gerald R. Ford left Souda Bay in Crete en route to the Middle East, part of what officials describe as the largest American deployment in the region in decades.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Tehran was “always trying to rebuild elements” of its nuclear programme and accused it of seeking intercontinental ballistic missile capability.
In Washington, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham took a hardline stance, saying, “If media reports are true that there is a consideration of allowing Iran to have very small enrichment of uranium for face-saving purposes: screw that.” He added he would “like to see the people of Iran change the regime – it’s long overdue.”
Key moments shaping the current crisis:
Analysts view the Geneva negotiations as a potential last opportunity to prevent another Middle East conflict after last year’s Israel-Iran war and the US attack on Iranian nuclear facilities.
An AP-NORC poll released this week showed Americans remain concerned about Iran’s nuclear programme but have limited trust in Trump’s judgment on the use of military force abroad.