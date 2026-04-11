US warships cross Strait of Hormuz; Iran says vessels turned back after 30-minute warning: Reports

The blocking of the Strait of Hormuz has been causing major disruption in fuel supply across the globe. (AP file photo)

Several US Navy ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, Axios reported, though the claim was disputed by a regional intelligence official and Iranian media, adding to the fragile security situation, even as the United States and Iran held ceasefire talks in Islamabad.

Axios, citing an unidentified US official, reported that the crossing was the first since the start of the conflict six weeks ago and was not coordinated with Iran. The ships reportedly crossed from east to west into the Gulf before returning to the Arabian Sea.

However, a regional intelligence official said two US Navy Arleigh Burke-class destroyers attempted to transit the strait but were forced to turn back after threats from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which also launched a UAV toward the vessels.