US military asks for ‘creative’ ways to ‘punish Iran’, bring it to table

Trump has been considering ways to intensify the military campaign, including relaunching strikes on Iran's remaining nuclear facilities, which he has claimed were "obliterated" in earlier attacks.

The US has asked military analysts for ‘creative and unconventional’ ways to pressure Iran as President Donald Trump continues to look for ways to force Iran to the negotiating table and end the war on his terms.

“We are looking for new creative and unconventional ways to pressure and punish Iran,” an officer in US Central Command’s intelligence branch wrote in an email sent on Wednesday to a broad group of military analysts

The email preceded Trump’s threat to launch fresh strikes on Iran, which he later called off after Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince MBS urged him to de-escalate.

Deeply buried nuclear sites pose military challenge

Trump has been considering ways to intensify the military campaign, including relaunching strikes on Iran’s remaining nuclear facilities, which he has claimed were “obliterated” in earlier attacks.