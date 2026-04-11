US agrees to unfreeze $6 ​billion Iranian assets ahead of Islamabad ceasefire talks: Report

A man poses in front of a billboard featuring an image of the late Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on a building in Tehran, Iran, April 11, 2026. (Reuters photo)

A senior Iranian source has told news agency Reuters Saturday that the US had agreed to release Iranian frozen ⁠assets, which were held in Qatar and other foreign banks, even as American and Iranian delegations arrived in Islamabad for ceasefire talks. This is seen as a significant development ​in view of reaching a deal with Washington ‌in talks in Pakistan.

A second Iranian source said the United States had agreed to release $6 ​billion of ​frozen Iranian funds held by Qatar, the report added.

The United States has not made any public comments on the issue ⁠of ⁠unfreezing assets.

The source, who declined ⁠to be ‌named ​due to the ‌sensitivity of the matter, told Reuters that ‌unfreezing ​the ​assets ​was “directly linked to ensuring safe ​passage through the Strait of Hormuz”, ⁠which is expected to be a ‌key ⁠issue in the talks.