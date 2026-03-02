’48 Iranian leaders killed, Tehran’s new leadership wants to talk’: 5 things Trump said on US-Iran war

US President Donald Trump on Sunday gave major updates on the offensive America and Israel have launched against Iran as he spoke to several US media outlets about the developing situation in the Middle East region, where the US military has launched Operation Epic Fury.

US launched strikes against Iran on Saturday and killed its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, who had been at the helm of the Islamic nation from last 37 years. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile said, that strikes against Tehran is poised to increase in the coming days with growing intensity.

Here is a round up of what Trump has said:

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said, “48 Iranian leaders are gone in one shot,” and that the US military’s operation against Tehran is “moving along rapidly.”

In a separate interview with NBC News, Trump said the US strikes are “ahead of schedule” and suggested that one possible outcome from the strikes is “decapitating” the Iranian leadership. “We’re doing our job not just for us but for the world,” he added.

While speaking to MS Now, Trump said he saw the celebrations being carried out by the Iranian diaspora in the United States after the killing of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Trump called the celebratory scenes in Los Angeles, which is home to Iranian diaspora, as “fantastic.”

Speaking with The Atlantic, the US president said that the new Iranian leadership have signalled a willingness to talk and restart negotiations.

“They want to talk, and I have agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them. They should have done it sooner. They should have given what was very practical and easy to do sooner. They waited too long,” Trump said.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump informed that US military has “destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian naval ships.” The Republican leader added, “We are going after the rest — They will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea.”