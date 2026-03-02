’48 Iranian leaders killed, Tehran’s new leadership wants to talk’: 5 things Trump said on US-Iran war

In a post on Truth Social, Trump informed that US military has "destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian naval ships."

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 2, 2026 12:11 AM IST First published on: Mar 2, 2026 at 12:07 AM IST
Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump waves after arriving on Air Force One at Corpus Christi International Airport, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump on Sunday gave major updates on the offensive America and Israel have launched against Iran as he spoke to several US media outlets about the developing situation in the Middle East region, where the US military has launched Operation Epic Fury.

US launched strikes against Iran on Saturday and killed its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, who had been at the helm of the Islamic nation from last 37 years. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile said, that strikes against Tehran is poised to increase in the coming days with growing intensity.

Here is a round up of what Trump has said:

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said, “48 Iranian leaders are gone in one shot,” and that the US military’s operation against Tehran is “moving along rapidly.”

In a separate interview with NBC News, Trump said the US strikes are “ahead of schedule” and suggested that one possible outcome from the strikes is “decapitating” the Iranian leadership. “We’re doing our job not just for us but for the world,” he added.

While speaking to MS Now, Trump said he saw the celebrations being carried out by the Iranian diaspora in the United States after the killing of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Trump called the celebratory scenes in Los Angeles, which is home to Iranian diaspora, as “fantastic.”

Speaking with The Atlantic, the US president said that the new Iranian leadership have signalled a willingness to talk and restart negotiations.

“They want to talk, and I have agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them. They should have done it sooner. They should have given what was very practical and easy to do sooner. They waited too long,” Trump said.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump informed that US military has “destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian naval ships.” The Republican leader added, “We are going after the rest — They will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

