US strikes Iranian fast boats as Tehran attacks UAE oil facility

An Emirati patrol boat, left, is near a tanker anchored in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from a coastal road near Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates. (Photo: AP)

The United States has struck seven Iranian “fast boats” in the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran has been accused of attacking an oil facility in the UAE, according to the BBC.

US President Donald Trump said, “We’ve shot down seven small boats or, as they like to call them, ‘fast’ boats. It’s all they have left.”

The US military said helicopters were used in the strikes. Iran denied that any such attack took place.

At the same time, the UAE reported that its key oil port at Port of Fujairah was hit, causing a fire and injuring three people. Officials said air defences intercepted missiles and drones during the incident.

Ships escorted out under ‘Project Freedom’

The developments come as Washington tries to move stranded ships out of the Strait of Hormuz under what Trump has called “Project Freedom”.

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Shipping firm Maersk told the BBC that one of its US-flagged vessels safely exited the Gulf with American military support.

A patrol boat moves through the water as cargo ships sit at anchor in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas. (AP)

The company said the transit was “completed without incident, and all crew members are safe and unharmed.”

Trump said the US was helping vessels that were “locked up in the Strait of Hormuz” and described them as “neutral and innocent bystanders”, the BBC added.

Claims between US and Iran

Earlier, the US said its naval ships had moved through the strait, but Iran rejected the claim. Iranian officials said they had fired warning shots at a US warship, something Washington denied.

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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the BBC that the situation showed “there’s no military solution to a political crisis”.

He criticised the US plan, saying: “Project Freedom is Project Deadlock.”

Attacks on vessels and regional response

The UAE said a tanker linked to its state oil firm was hit in the strait. South Korea also reported an explosion on one of its ships nearby.

An IRGC speedboat approaches the cargo ship Epaminondas during what state media described as the seizure of one of two vessels accused of violations in the Strait of Hormuz. (AP Photo)

Abu Dhabi called the incident a “dangerous escalation” and said it reserved the right to respond. Iran later said it had no plans to target the UAE.

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International leaders reacted strongly. France and the UK condemned the strikes, with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer saying London would continue to support its Gulf partners.

Global impact and ongoing blockade

The Strait of Hormuz remains largely blocked following US and Israeli strikes on Iran earlier this year. Around 20% of global oil and gas supplies usually pass through the route.

Oil prices rose sharply after the latest reports, with Brent crude crossing $115 a barrel. Thousands of seafarers and vessels remain stuck in the region, raising concerns over supply chains and crew welfare.

The situation remains tense, with both sides exchanging claims and no clear path to easing the crisis.